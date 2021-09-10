This week, community members have an opportunity to see a performance by The WannaBeatles. The event, sponsored by the Appalachian Arts Alliance, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Forum.
The WannaBeatles, a group of Grammy finalists who receive many standing ovations at many theaters, festivals, and events across the country, are coming to Hazard on Sept. 10. While here, the group will entertain guests with music, comedy and special material to create a different kind of Beatles experience.
Tickets can be picked up at the ArtStation prior to the event or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Tickets are $10 per adult and $7 per student/child.
Masks are required upon entry.