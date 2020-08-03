Big Sandy Area Community Action Program will begin taking applications for water, sewer, and garbage bill payment assistance on Aug. 4. Assistance will be provided on a first come, first serve basis until funds are exhausted. The program is available to residents in Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin and Pike counties.

The program will offer one-time payment assistance on a household’s water, sewer, and garbage bills with a maximum household benefit limit of $200. Not all households will receive the maximum benefit. Households that are billed for the utilities separately must present each of the bills at the time of service. The agency will accept bills with past due amounts.

The household income limit for this program is 200 percent of the federal poverty level. All income eligible households are encouraged to apply.

Two-hundred percent of the federal poverty level is a gross monthly household income of $2,127 for a one-person household, $2,837 for a two-person household, $3,620 for a three-person household, $4,367 for a four-person household, and $5,113 for a five-person household.

Applications will be completed by appointment and over the phone or through electronic communication. Appointments can be made over the phone by calling, 1-877-792-2219, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or online by visiting, www.bsacap.org/bookings.

Individuals seeking assistance must meet income eligibility requirements and be able to provide the following information:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence (Green Card) for EACH member of the household. In order to receive assistance you MUST bring EVERY Social Security Number or Permanent Residence (Green Card) for each member.

• Proof of ALL household's (ALL MEMBERS) income from previous month.

• Most CURRENT water/sewer/garbage bill(s), statement from your landlord if utility expenses are included in rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Program.

• The ACCOUNT NUMBER and NAME on the account for ALL water, sewer, and garbage utility accounts.

Documentation can be provided electronically or by fax. Agency staff will work with you to determine the best method for your household.

All vouchers are paid directly to the primary utility vendor with no funds being distributed directly to the applicant household.

This program is operated with funding provided to Community Action Agencies by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Big Sandy Area Community Action Program is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a vast array of services, such as employment and training assistance, weatherization of homes, and area Head Start programs, in order to assist individuals and families in obtaining self-sufficiency. Through collaborative efforts of community and organizational partnerships, BSACAP seeks to improve the overall quality of life within the Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin, and Pike County communities. To learn more about BSACAP and their programs, visit, www.bsacap.org, or call, (606) 789-3641.