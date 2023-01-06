The City of Hazard held a special utilities meeting Tuesday to discuss the current situation concerning the extensive water breaks due to the recent sub-zero temperatures experienced over the Christmas holiday.

The meeting consisted of employees of the city who have been working continuously since the inclement weather first arrived in order to restore water to all the affected areas in the county.

“This wasn’t an isolated event. Martin County is still having water issues, Southern Water has had issues, Pikeville had temperature breaks just like Hazard has. Anytime you have a 40 degree temperature differential within 12 hours with 30 degree winds, this is to be expected,” said Grondall Potter, a consultant from Utility Management Group (UMG) who has been working with water companies across the region, including Hazard.

Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini said officials expected the damage when they saw the forecast.

Potter said getting the water restored will be a juggling act for a short period as they attempt to fill tanks around the county to pump water to the areas still suffering from the outage.

“Of course when the water is back and people have been without it for so long, the first thing everyone would like to do is wash clothes that have piled up, which starts taking in a lot of water, so it’s going to be a little while before we can get back to normal, but we will get there,” said Potter.

According to Potter, 33 of the 35 major leaks found were due to outdated infrastructure, with some pipes being 60 to 70 years old. Those pipes, he said, arecast iron and can not withstand the effects of severe and sustained temperature swings.

Mobelini said the men working on the waterline breaks have been working non-stop through Christmas and New Year’s to get the water turned on for people as soon as possible.

The commission also discussed creating a system for updating the public regularly on ongoing repairs for extensive situations like this one in the future.

“We want people to be able to call any time day or night and be able to hear updates on what’s going on so people don’t have to be left in the dark on what's going on,” said Commissioner Susan Brotherton.

Mobelini said he knows there are areas that are still struggling with water issues but everything possible is being done to restore water.

“Ultimately until we get our new water plant with new lines, something like this is bound to happen again, but we will do what we can to repair it and keep water for everyone until we get the new water lines and water plant,” said Mobelini.