Drivers who use KY 476 between Ary and Rowdy in northeastern Perry County should prepare for a week-long closure of the route for installation of a large drainage structure.
The road will be closed at mile point 15.3, near Whitaker Hollow, beginning Monday, June 6. Due to the nature of the work, the road will be closed 24 hours per day. The work is expected to take one week to complete.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 267, KY 1146 and KY 80 as an alternate route. Electronic message boards will be placed to inform drivers of the closure.
Fewer than 500 vehicles use this section of highway each day.