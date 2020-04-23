Last week, April 13-17, was Week of the Young Child, and many local organizations partnered together to hold a variety of activities for community children. All of the events were held virtually, so participants were still practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers and families. Usually the events are in-person and allow people to interact, however, due to the pandemic, local organizations chose to alter the activities being offered. The events, said Becky Caines Stacy, a representative from Save the Children, were held through a partnership between Save the Children and the Perry County and Hazard Independent School Districts. In addition, she said, many community leaders and child advocates joined in to make the event a success.
Last week’s festivities included a special reading of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” at 9 a.m. on April 13, in addition to daily activities. On April 13, children participated in Music Monday, where they were able to sing and play instruments. On Apr. 14, Tasty Tuesday, families were asked to share a favorite kid friendly recipe, either by posting a link or a video of them and their child cooking together. On Work Together Wednesday, April 15, children were instructed to find some recyclables and build a caterpillar, butterfly or a habitat. A virtual art show was held on Artsy Thursday, April 16. On Apr. 17, Family Friday, families were encouraged to participate in family-oriented activities such as going on the community bear hunt, taking a drive, playing some board games or watching a movie together.
“We originally planned to celebrate the Week of the Young Child with our families in the community,” said Stacy. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to go virtual,” she said.
The participants, said Stacy, were asked to use online resources, so everyone can be connected while apart. “We have encouraged our parents to share videos of their families singing, cooking, playing, reading and creating projects,” said Stacy. “We have constructed ‘drive thru’ story walks, given out board games and provided virtual support via Facebook, Zoom and other platforms for the families we serve. We are seeing lots of great videos and feedback. Many families are saying they will use the activities with their kids at home."
Due to the power outages caused by last week’s storm, Stacy said the number of participating parties were less than what the organizations had hoped for, so they decided to extend the festivities throughout this week, April 20-24, as well.
Week two of Week of the Young Child will include:
• Muscle Monday — children will learn how to strengthen those big and little muscles;
• Talking Tuesday — parents will learn ways to encourage their child’s speech and vocabulary development, and what to do if they aren’t meeting milestones;
• Wiggling Wednesday — children will participate in lots fun exercises and outdoor ideas;
• Thinking Thursday —families will focus on cognitive development and how to make learning fun, and learn some STEM ideas; and
• Functional/Fancy Friday — participants will learn about everyday skills to build independence while dressed up.
“Our Save the Children staff, along with central office and school staff in the Perry County and Hazard Independent districts, worked tirelessly to provide fun and educational activities for our youngest learners during the Week of the Young Child,” said Stacy. “Our hope is to make this the first of many WOYC events in our community.”
