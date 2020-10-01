On Sept. 23, a Hazard woman originally facing several charges related to the alleged abuse of her children pleaded guilty in Perry County Circuit Court to four counts of first-degree criminal abuse. Her boyfriend, who is also facing charges relating to the alleged abuse of the children, was offered a plea but declined.

Tiffany Walsh, 35, was facing more than 100 charges of criminal abuse, while her boyfriend, Jordan Otis, 27, was facing more than 100 charges, including rape, sexual abuse and sodomy, linked to the same case.

Walsh, represented by her attorney, Wendy Craig, plead guilty to four charges of first-degree criminal abuse. Each count carried a potential of up to five to 10 years incarceration. Upon entering the plea deal, counts five through 101 were dismissed, and Walsh agreed not to have contact with the victims. The plea recommended that Walsh serve 10 years for each count, and the sentencing will be run concurrently with each other as well as run concurrently with any federal charges against her.

Walsh is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Oct. 22.

Otis, who allegedly subjected the children to various severe acts of sexual abuse and physically and mentally tormented the children, also appeared in court for a pretrial conference on the same day, and was offered a plea deal but declined it.

“There was a plea offer tendered, we're not able to accept it at this point, so we're still negotiating,” said Otis's attorney, Frank Riley.

The Otis family, said Riley, has informed him that they plan to hire private counsel.

The prosecution, represented by Cordell “Buddy” Williams, stated that they believe Otis has not received the sentencing he deserves based on the charges.

“Mr. Otis is currently a federal inmate as well and I'm just going to be straight up with the court, we need to set this for a trial date. He didn't get near what he should have got in federal court and I will see what I can do to accommodate him in our court,” said Williams.

Judge Alison Wells set a trial date for Otis on March 1, 2021.

Both Walsh and Otis remain lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

In July, Otis was sentenced to 360 months in prison and Walsh was sentenced to 108 months in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in London. Otis had previously pleaded guilty to using force and threats of force to obtain labor and services, and Walsh had previously pleaded guilty to benefiting financially from labor trafficking.

According to their plea agreements, Otis and Walsh used threats of physical force to compel minor victims to make various homemade items and sell those items, by walking door to door for approximately six hours a day. Otis also admitted to forcing the victims to hand out flyers he made, which offered various services the victims would provide for payment. Otis further admitted that, if the victims did not comply, they had to choose a punishment from a “punishment jar,” which was filled with handwritten punishments he would impose. Otis kept all or most of the money for himself, and using it to purchase electronics, cigarettes and food for himself and Walsh. Their criminal conduct occurred from March 2016 through May 2017, in Hazard and other locations, including Tennessee and South Carolina.