On Dec. 12, the Hazard-Perry County Women's Club hosted their annual Tour of Homes, displaying several local houses decorated for Christmas. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for local families in need.

The public was encouraged to start their tour at the ArtStation for a silent auction, entry for a door prize, Christmas music and refreshments. After stopping by the ArtStation, participants could begin visiting the homes which included the home of Senator Brandon and Laurel Smith on Craig Street; Chase and Madison Patrick on Lyttle Blvd.; Phillip and Nocole Smith on Oakhurst; and Cleve and Lezlie Coots on Eldorado.

Madison Patrick, owner of one of the toured homes, said she has always wanted to participate in the Tour of Homes, and the event was a dream come true.

“My mother used to be in the women’s club years ago and whenever I was younger I remember always going on the Tour of Homes with my mom. It was something we did every year,” said Patrick. “So I remember always going with her and seeing all these beautiful homes that were fabulously decorated, and when I was younger I used to think about how I could not wait to one day put my house on the tour when I had a home.”

“I’m just so excited and so happy too. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of so it’s just great to see this come to life,” Patrick said.

Throughout the year, the Hazard-Perry County Women's Club has been able to provide Hazard Community and Technical College scholarships to students from Perry County schools, purchase supplies for the spouse abuse shelter, purchase Thanksgiving dinners for disadvantaged families and provide local children with Christmas gifts.

Sponsors of the Tour of Homes included Community Trust Bank; Fugate Family Chiropractor; Perry County Community Foundation; Prime 606 Steakhouse; Cunagin Landscaping and Pressure Cleaning; Fork N Table; Martin Signs; LKLP; East Main St. Pharmacy; Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center; Emily Faith Wetmore, Esq.; Tim Short Ford; Dajcor; Gary C. Johnson, PSC; and McDonalds of Hazard and Whitesburg.