During the June 1 Hazard Rotary Club meeting, Morgan Kirk, director of Workforce Recovery Program with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, presented information from the Workforce Recovery Program's 2021 workforce crisis report.

The report, said Kirk, consisted of data collected in 2020 and was published in 2021, then republished in Sept. 2021. The report, she said, included information that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, such as the opioid epidemic, impacted Kentucky's workforce.

“Really when we published this — some people may look at this and think is there really a crisis - and at the time that we published it, it absolutely 100 percent was,” said Kirk. “We had a really large crisis when we thought about our workforce at the time.”

This crisis, said Kirk, was due to a shortage in workers for several reasons.

“There was just a nationwide struggle to find workers to help rebuild the economy,” Kirk said. “I know in April 2020 we had more than 23 million Americans who were unemployed at that time. The national unemployment rate went up to almost 15 percent. Here in Kentucky we were at almost 17 percent at that time.”

Although the numbers have improved since then, they have been minor changes, she said.

“When we published this we were ranked 48th in the nation. We are currently at 43rd in the nation,” said Kirk. “We're still in the bottom 10 when you look at employment.”

The workforce problems, said Kirk, are being faced across the nation, but it is more evident in places like Kentucky.

“The nation as a whole is consistently going down, but for Kentucky even more so in an even bigger drop,” she said.

Some of the root causes to the struggle in finding a consistent workforce, she said, were related to training/skills, childcare, age and substance abuse. According to the report, root causes included:

• only 48 percent of Kentuckians have skills training beyond high school while 58 percent of jobs require such training;

• nearly 3.2 million baby boomers retired in 2020;

• 1.2 million Kentuckians reside in childcare deserts; and

• 4.9 percent increase in overdose deaths in 2020.

“When we think about the impact substance abuse disorder has had for the workforce, we saw a study recently that shows that the opioid pandemic could be responsible for a 1.3-3.1 percent point reduction in Kentucky's workforce, and that's almost 55,000 workers,” said Kirk. “We lost almost 2,000 Kentuckians from drug overdoses in 2020 and that's compared to less than 800 related to traffic accidents and less than 300 who were murdered in 2020.”

Kirk said their program tries to help businesses be inclusive in hiring, and often provides resources and training to aid in employment. The program, she said, will continue to monitor workforce data and help with improving the numbers within the state.