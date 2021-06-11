This week, the Appalachian Arts Alliance, in partnership with Hazard High School and Perry County Central, will present the World's Smallest Shakespeare Festival on Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11.
The event will be held at the ArtStation Courtyard beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening, and the performances will be held at 7 p.m. each night. The event will be free to the public and will showcase talent from the drama departments of Hazard High School and Perry County Central High School. PCCHS Commodore Players will perform “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night's Dream” at 7 p.m. on June 10. On June 11, the HHS drama students will perform William Shakespeare's “MacBeth.”
Live music, arts and crafts vendors, food, drinks and more will also be available at the World's Smallest Shakespeare Festival.