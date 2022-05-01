Hasan Davis, a public speaker and advocate for justice, education and diversity initiatives on local, state and national levels, is scheduled to perform “York: Explorer” in Prestonsburg and Hazard in early May.
“York: Explorer,” said event organizers, is a powerful living history interpretation that will introduce audiences to the heroic contributions and sacrifices made by York, an enslaved Kentuckian who was the only black member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition from 1803-1806. The performance will last approximately 45 minutes, and will be followed by a discussion with the actor. These events are free and open to all.
Davis will perform in Prestonsburg on Monday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in the Gearheart Auditorium of the Pike Building at Prestonsburg Community and Technical College. A Facebook event is also scheduled for May 2.
Davis will perform in Hazard on Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Arts Alliance's ArtStation. A Facebook event is also scheduled for May 3.
These events are sponsored by the East Kentucky Community Remembrance project, which seeks to reckon with the local history of racial lynchings and to encourage learning and action for racial justice. Additional cosponsors include: Kentucky Arts Council, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth, Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center, SouthArts, Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the Appalachian Arts Alliance.