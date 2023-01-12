Carol Bailey
Carol Combs Bailey, 84, of Hazard, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hazard.
She was born January 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Ira J. Combs and the late Eliza Smith Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bailey; five sisters; and four brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Ann Hunsaker (Floyd); one son, Jerry Wayne Bailey (Carla); two grandchildren, Tyler Scott Bailey (Gabriella) and Emily Lauren Hunsaker; two special friends, Joyce Hall McKinney and Mary Rose Brewer; Natalie Grigsby Riddle, who she loved like her own; and a host of special nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Smith and Paul Sluss officiating. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast, Hyden. Pallbearers were: Floyd Hunsaker, Tyler Bailey, Robert Pigman, Hunter Pigman, Eddie Carroll and Paul Neppes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Steven Colombo
Steven Andrew Colombo, 69, of Bonnyman, died Monday, January 2, 2023, died at Hazard ARH.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Joseph Farler
Joseph Bryan Farler, 30, of Viper, died Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kevin Haney
Kevin Haney, of Bulan, passed away on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at the age of 57.
He was the son of the late Ruth (Church) Haney and Bob Haney.
Although Kevin passed away peacefully, his time here on earth was anything but. Kevin was full of life, full of jokes, and some might say, full of it. If you knew him, he probably made you mad at one time or another. But if you truly knew him, you also loved him deeply. He was quick-witted and funny. He was adventurous and brave. He was an Air Force veteran and a Kentucky Wildcats fan. He loved animals and he loved his family. Like all of us, Kevin was human, and humans have flaws. But underneath his troubles was an enormous, well-intentioned, and caring heart. After a wild ride here on earth, his soul has now been carried gently into Heaven, where he will surely raise just a little bit of hell.
He is survived by three brothers; Darrell, Jeff, and Randall Haney; nieces and nephews, Samantha (James) Lewis, Nikki (AJ) Haney, Tiffany (Jeremy) Keyes, Bryan (Michelle) Lawson, Austin Haney, Alicia Haney, Jasmine Haney, Parker Haney, Josh Haney; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and great nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
Chad Hardin
Chad Wesley Hardin, 31, of Jackson, died Thursday, January 5, 2023.
He was born September 13, 1991, the son of Gladys Manns.
He was preceded in death by one brother, John Raymond Hardin; great grandfather, Earl Hardin; and maternal grandparents, Lee Manns and Gracie Childers Manns
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Levi Chad Hardin and Chadd Wesley Hardin; one brother, John Randall Hardin; special nephew, Jarrett Hardin; special friend, Pat “Tree Bug” Carpenter and Johnny Belcher; special cousins, Beretta Waddell, Michael Roberts and Willow Waddell; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Christ Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Hardin Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Willis Herald
Willis Herald, 50, of Hazard, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Hazard Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merrill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Stephen Lesondak Jr.
Stephen Lesondak Jr., 75, of Chavies, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Buckhanon, W. Va., April 24, 1947, the son of the late Stephen Lesondak, Sr. and the late Melva Miles Lesondak.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Freeman and step-great-grandchild, Tucker Roark. He retired from Union Drilling Company with 35-years of service; he was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the County Line Community Church, had a passion for Drag Racing and was an avid collector of model dragsters. He was an avid baseball and football card collector, an avid woodworker, loved hunting, fishing, camping and cooking. Most of all he was a Christian and loved serving the Lord, and appreciated Mike Barnett and his guidance in his daily walk with the Lord.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Sue Lesndak of Chavies; two sons, Tom Lesondak (Erynn) of N. Car., Chad Lesondak of Buckhana, W. Va.; sister, Lisa Evans (Wes) of Buckhana, W. Va.; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Anthony Mullins and Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry D.A.V. chapter #64.
Tommi Lewis
Tommi Michelle Smith Lewis, 52, of Dwarf, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Smith Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
William Moore II
William Michael Moore II, 36, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, November 24, 1986, the son of William Michael Moore and Kathy Jean Whitaker. He worked at Walmart for 10 plus years, he enjoyed sports. Loved playing piano, drums, and singing. He loved anything Elvis and hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Jeffery Moore; maternal grandfather, Edgar Whitaker; paternal grandparents, Hiram and Opal Moore; uncles, John Moore and Gary Moore; nephew, Tyler Patrick.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Felicia Moore of Hazard; daughter, Amelia Rose Moore of Hazard; sisters, Leah Combs (Jason) of Viper, Michelle Patrick (Rex) of Emmalena; maternal grandmother, Sandra Whitaker of Big Creek; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12 at Big Creek Baptist Church with Jerry Bailey and Daniel Madden officiating. Burial will follow in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards funeral expenses. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Tommie Pennington
Tommie Jean Pennington, 75, of Combs, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born December 3, 1947, the daughter of the late Tommy Kelly and the late Clara Gabbard Kelly. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Combs. She was a former teacher at Dennis Wooton Elementary.
She is survived by her husband, Robin Lynn Pennington; two daughters, Lisa Gross (Lonnie) of Waco, Lindsay Pennington of Combs; four sons, Jeff Pennington (Shawna) of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Josh Pennington (Jona) of Neon, Joe Pennington of Hazard and John Pennington of Hazard; one sister, Jimmie Lou Dixon (Bobby) of Hazard; nine grandchildren, Zoe, Katie, Jaylee, Julianne, Matthew, Max, Marley, Rhett, Julie; and a host of special family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Butch Pennington and Rev. Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Mountain Mission Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jerry Preston
Jerry Dee Preston, 49, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Hazard ARH.
A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 5 at Chavies First Church of God with Pastor Brian Bridges officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jerry Smith
Jerry “Slick” Smith, 68, of Wooton, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, April 18, 1954, the son of the late Robert Smith and the late Alma Williams Smith. He loved to work and repair things, spending time with his family especially his grandson, and his love for Mustangs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Smith; two brothers, Larry Smith and Otto Smith; two sisters, Gertrude Brewer and Freda Whitaker.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Travis Smith (Becky) of Jackson; four brothers, Bruce Smith (Betty) of Avawam, Ronnie Smith (Shirley) of Hazard, Bobby Smith of Mich., Tinsley Smith of Mich.; sister, Lilly Davidson of Mich.; grandson, Chase Lee Hobbs; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Smith Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Darrell Whitaker
Darrell Whitaker, 85, of Big Creek, died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, May 22, 1937, the son of the late Clyde Whitaker and the late Cora Maggard Whitaker. He was a member of the Cutshin Church of Christ, worked in the Coal industry for many years and was a long-time employee of Falcon Coal Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Mike Whitaker, Dock Whitaker, Danny Whitaker, and Bobby Whitaker; two sisters, Ailene Sizemore and Margie Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois Whitaker of Big Creek; two sons, David Whitaker (Melinda) of Big Creek, Kelly Whitaker of Big Creek; three sisters, Ethel Olinger of Powell Co., Betty Lou Wright of Ind., Carolyn Collett (Michael) of Hazard; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 9, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Danny Day officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
