Trena Caudill
Trena Ann Caudill, 78, of Viper, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Viper, October 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Charlie Caudill and the late Eliza Caudill. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Freda Upchurch; brother, Charles Irvin Caudill; son, Jeffery David Branson.
She is survived by two sons, Rick Eugene Branson (Debbie) of Viper, James Michael Branson (Sherry) of Viper; five brothers, Jimmy Caudill of Viper, Wayne Caudill of Viper, Bobby Caudill of Viper, Ricky Caudill of Viper and Daniel Caudill of Hazard; sister, Patty Davidson of Hazard; special friend, Elliott Feltner of Cleveland, Oh.; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held a 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8 at Vicco Worship Center with Pastor Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Charlie Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Laura Combs
Laura Combs, 80, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Harmon Crawford
Harmon Crawford, 83, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Hazard Health & Rehab.
He was born in Lothair, May 27, 1938, the son of the late Cecil Crawford and the late Gertrude McIntosh. He loved his grandchildren.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Stevens, Audrey Weaver, and Cora Ellen Strong; one brother, Cecil Crawford, Jr.
He is survived by one son, Harmon Allen Crawford of Lothair; sister, Wanda Mobelini of Richmond; one grandson; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dana Feltner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lee Cummins Jr.
Lee Kyle Cummins Jr., 75, formerly of Jeff, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at his residence in Eubanks.
He was born September 16, 1946, the son of the late Lee Kyle Cummins Sr., and the late Martha Thompson Cummins. He was a retired teacher for the Hazard Vocational School where he taught HVAC from 1977-1993.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlene Campbell and Maggie Carver.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Cummins; one son, Bret Cummins of Eubanks; three sisters, Darla Smith of Hazard, Betty Gay of Hazard, Colleen Cummins of Tenn.; one grandchild, Erika Cummins of Chavies.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Brenda Holland
Brenda Lee Ritchie Holland, 64, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center.
She was born in Perry County, December 6, 1957, the daughter of the late William Ritchie and the late Hester Hurt Ritchie. She was a black belt in karate. She liked to hunt, flower garden and crochet. She loved to shop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by on brother, Roscoe Ritchie.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Holland; one daughter, Michelle Allen (Donald) of Lotts Creek; one son, Joseph Bradley Holland (Eunice) of Lotts Creek; one sister, Lisa Combs (Larry) of Lotts Creek; one grandchild, Colton Allen; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eric Napier officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Elmer Hurt
Elmer Lee Hurt, 65, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his residence.
He was born September 6, 1956, the son of the late Lennis Hurt and the late Martha Dyer Hurt. He was a retired carpenter.
He is survived by one sister, Edna Longworth (Jackie); special nephews, Josh Longworth (Tosha) and Eric Longworth; special friends, Brian Miller, Ivin Noble and Daisy.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Jones
Mary M. Jones, 93, of Lost Creek, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Ritchie and the late Cena Ritchie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mirda Jones; son, Roger Dale Jones; three brothers, Marcus, Vilas, and Ben Ritchie; step-brother, Troy Childers; Sister, Rosie Smith.
She is survived by one son, Larry Jones (Linda “Hopie” ) of Fairland, Ind.; daughter, Sandra Lee Patterson (Dickie) of Lost Creek; two sisters, Eola Cockran of OH, Linda Feltner of Hazard; brother, John Childers (Clydia) of Fla.; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Roy Hudson, Travis Frances, Jamie Bowling and Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Jones Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Phyllis McQueen
Phyllis Combs McQueen, 83, of Bulan, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, to be with family and loved ones who have gone before.
Phyllis succumbed to the complications of Covid at the place where she comforted and helped heal so many in her life. She was a retired nurse at Hazard ARH where she worked for 25 years. She started her career in nursing at the former ARH hospital in Airport Gardens. Phyllis was fondly remembered by former patients, fellow nurses and doctors. She had a gentle manner and was often called upon to help deal with troubled patients. Phyllis was an avid sports fan and loved watching the UK Wildcats. She also loved collecting memorabilia and had a vast collection.
She was born January 28, 1938, the daughter of the late Cullen Combs and the late Clara Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.G. “Buddy” McQueen; and three brothers, Augustus, Ira, R.C. Combs.
She is survived by two daughters, Maxine Roberts (Robert) of Bulan, Vicky Blankenship (Steve); six grandchildren, Nikita, Dakota, Chase, Austin, Jordan and Brianna; one great grandchild, Karson; sonstant companion, Abby; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Melody Melton
Infant Melody Lillian Renee Melton, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at Baptist Health of Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Kimberly Holland; great-grandmother, Doris Combs; great grandfathers, Leonard Holland, Jr., Hiram Edwin Clemons, David R. Williams; aunt, Veronica Clemons; uncles, Derek Craft and Doug Holland.
She is survived by her parents, Roscoe and Ariel Melton of Georgetown; grandparents, Chris and Felica Williams, Roscoe Melton; great grandparents, Mary Holland and Virginia Clemons; aunt, Tiffany Williams; uncle, Cameron King; great aunts, Missy Melton (Gene), Amanda Johnson; special cousin, Peyton Melton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Christopher Minks
Christopher Andrew Minks, 47, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born in Hazard, December 24, 1974, the son of Fred Minks, Jr. and Loretta Fugate Minks. He was a very athletic young man, lettering for Hazard’s Varsity team his freshman year. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred Minks, Sr. and Millie Minks; maternal grandparents, James and Anna Fugate; son, Caleb Andrew Minks.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Beth Ann Bowling (Matthew) of Hazard; two sons, Jordan Campbell of Hazard, Jaime Campbell of Lexington; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Steve Haddix officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Tyshan Potter
Tyshan Demetrius Potter, 47, of Lexington, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Joseph East, Lexington.
He was born in Lexington, September 18, 1974, the son of the late Billy Anderson and the late Gloria Potter. He loved the Denver Broncos, U.K. basketball, fishing and cooking,
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Potter; and sister, Kimberly Lyons.
He is survived by his children, Tyshan Potter, Jr. (Haley) of Nicholasville, Christian Dale Potter of Hazard, Kendra Brooke Potter of Lexington; girlfriend, Angela Brooke Ferry of Lexington; four sisters, Victoria Kenney of Lexington, Denise “Billie” Potter of Lexington, Consuelo Potter of Lexington, Penny Moore of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother, Kunta Potter of Lexington; one grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Dirk Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Jent Family Cemetery, Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12 at the Unity Worship Center, Lexington.
Rufus Smallwood
Rufus Smallwood, 64, of Hardburly, died Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Leslie County, May 13, 1957, the son of the late Stevie Smallwood and the late Viola Bryant Smallwood. He enjoyed working on cars.
He is survived by one daughter, Kimberlee Smallwood of Isom; one sister, Carolyn Popp (Jeffrey) of Bulan; one brother, Garry Smallwood of Hardburly; wife, Shirley Patrick Smallwood of Isom; niece, Mindy McIntyre (David); nephew, Jeffrey Popp Jr. (Alice); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, January 7 at Hardburly Baptist Church with Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburly Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
