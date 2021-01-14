Don Brown
Don Ray Brown, 82 of White Pine entered Heaven on Monday, January 4, 2021 at UT Medical Center after a brave fight with Covid-19.
He was an active member of Leadvale Missionary Baptist Church and American Legion Post #201. He was employed by White Pine Marine as a boat rigging technician and spent 38 years in auto body repair. Don also served in the U.S. Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale, Cecil, Gene and Danny, sister, Betty Barger.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Laura (Mickie) Polly Brown; his only daughter, Gingeranne Brown Sexton (Ken), granddaughters; Kayla Sexton and Mirranda Humbard (Bill); great-grandson; River Humbard, sibilings, Helen (James) Bryant, Linda Brown, Wyatt Brown and David Brown also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Friday, January 8, at the Leadvale Baptist Church with the Rev. Charlie Harkleroad and Rev. Brandon Cate officiating. A Military Graveside Service was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in White Pine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Leadvale Church 874 Leadvale Church Rd, White Pine TN 37890 or at www.leadvale.church.
Billy Eversole
Billy J Eversole, 78, of Hazard, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Perry County, August 13, 1942, the son of the late Clarence Eversole and the late Ellen Vanover Eversole. He was an active member at both the Living Waters Full Gospel Church of Hazard and the Big Creek Pentecostal Church. He was a minister for 50 years as well as a volunteer at the Hazard Nursing Home where he was awarded State Volunteer of the Year Award for his service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Hamilton Eversole; two daughters, Patricia Kraft (Brian), Linda Hall (James) both of Hazard; two sisters, Shirley Baker, Edith Hamilton both the Hazard; three brothers, Bobby Eversole, Virgil Eversole, David Eversole all of Hazard; one grandchild, Nathanael Kraft; and a loving host of family and friends.
A drive by funeral was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at Big Creek Impact Center with Johnie Akers and Wes Pratt officiating. Burial followed in the Hamilton Family Cemetery, Hazard.
Wilma Florence
Wilma Ann Thomas Florence, 95 died Saturday, December 26th, 2020 following a short illness. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children. Wilma was born in York, South Carolina, December 16, 1925 the daughter of the late David Dunlap Thomas and the late Elsie Ben Jane Hartness. She was the third of six children. Wilma attended grade school and graduated from high school in York. During WWII, she worked at the tracer bullet factory outside of Charlotte North Carolina. Wilma attended Appalachian State University before obtaining a nursing degree from Duke University in 1946. In 1947, Wilma married Joseph A. Florence, III and moved to Norfolk, Virginia where Joe was pharmacist and owner of the Florence Drug Co. She enjoyed a career as a registered nurse and her work as manager of the family pharmacy. Wilma was a person of deep faith and was a member of Ocean View Baptist Church in Norfolk. After moving to Jonesborough Tennessee in 2012, she became a member of the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. She was also a dedicated member of the Golden Heirs Community Choir. Wilma truly lived life to the fullest, enjoying simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, cooking, making kefir, writing letters, and crocheting scarfs for the shawl ministry. She thoroughly loved her family. She had an uncanny ability to reach people in profound and positive ways. She was always supportive and the strength of her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Florence, III, by a daughter, Sara Jane Florence (Kevin Gregory) and by a son, Thomas R. Florence.
She is survived by children, W. Ann Florence, M. Lea Florence (Geoffrey Hoare), Dr. Joseph A. Florence, IV (the Rev. Kaye Florence); grandchildren, Heather M. Sheets, Staff Sergeant John Mills (Kim), Nora Beauchamp (James), Gabriel Hoare (Liz Born), Maggie Roll (Les), Joseph Florence, V (Tess Wise), and Lea Carter Florence (Adam Trusner); and great grandchildren, Alex Mills, Evan and Garrett Sheets, Annabelle and Emmaline Beauchamp, and Silas and Wyatt Roll. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia with the Rev. Rob Edwards officiating. A service of Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Allen Huff officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, PO Box 383, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Timmy Johnson
Timmy Johnson, 58, of Viper, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, July 9, 1962, the son of the late Delbert Johnson and the late Beulah Johnson. He loved spending time with his grandson Logan. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time outdoors and gun trader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Farler and one niece, Shannon Caudill.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Annitta H. Johnson of Viper; daughter, Michelle Ward (Brian) of Viper; grandson, Logan Ward of Viper; four brothers, Johnny Johnson (Evie Jean) of Viper, Ronnie Johnson (Betty) of Viper, Jimmy Johnson (Judy) of Viper, Lonnie Johnson (Nancy) of Viper; two sisters, Connie Caudill (Darrell) of Viper, Irene Sexton (Jerry) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 11, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Viper.
Pamela Maggard
Pamela Jean Maggard, 62, of Sassafras, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born August 6, 1958, in Trenton, Mich., the daughter of the late James T. Morefield and the late Phyllis Jean Morefield. She was a Special Education Teacher for over 30 years. She taught at R. W. Combs for 33 years, up until her retirement in the summer of 2014.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Junebug” Maggard.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Blair Maggard (William) of Sassafras; sister, Mary Jo Walker (Cecil) of Taylor, Mich.; aunt, Garna Meade of Whitehouse; uncle, John Williamson of Whitehouse; nieces, Elise Hannah (Jay) of Toledo, OH, Erin Waller of Buffalo, NY; nephew, Evan James Waller of Taylor, Mich.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Steve Haddix officiating. Burial followed in the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg.
Lonnie Miller
Lonnie Miller, 69, of Hazard, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Perry County, June 17, 1951, the son of the late Silas and Edith (Lewis) Miller. He was a highly skilled carpenter, who enjoyed a wide variety of interests including genealogy, gardening, ginsenging, painting, songwriting, writing poetry, basketball, and local politics. He served his community as magistrate of Perry County in the 1980s, and in addition to being a member of Davidson Baptist Church in Grapevine, spent his later years as a deacon at Community Harvest Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Clarissa and Lori Mae; and one brother, Eddie.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Sandlin) Miller; four daughters, Christy (Brownloe) Neace of Hazard; Missy (Dale) Morris of Hazard; Mindy Miller of Chavies; and Ashley (Bruce) Campbell of Hazard; five grandchildren, Taylor Neace, Daniel Morris, MaKayla Morris, Madilynn Campbell, and Remi Campbell; and nine brothers and sisters, Ethel Quire, Rose Stivers, Jewel Barger, Paul Miller, David Miller, Martie Miller, Betty Thompson, Alvin Miller, and Silas Miller, Jr.; as well as a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Calvin Bowling of Community Harvest Church officiating. Burial followed in the Sandlin/Davidson Family Cemetery, Haddock Fork Road near Chavies.
Keith Moore
Keith Moore, 65, of Hazard, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born March 23, 1955, the son of the late Ishmel Moore and the late Alva Lyons Moore. He worked as a security guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Conway.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hensley Moore; one daughter, Rhonda Huff (Eli) of Hazard; one son, Scott Hensley of Hazard; one sister, Louise Eversole of Ga.; one brother, LeRoy Conway on Ind.; two grandchildren, Ethan Huff and Jacob Thompson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Brent Hensley and Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff.
Patricia Moore
Patricia Helen Johnson Moore, 72, of Hazard died Friday, December 25, 2020 at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born In Walkertown, January 23, 1948 the daughter of the late Bandon Johnson and the late Georgie Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Moore. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her sister, Tynna Johnson Smith (Elijah) of Hazard; nieces, Teresa Smith Brewer (Lonnie) with their children, Trenton (Hannah) Brewer, Lori Smith Gilliam (Keith) with their children, Chloe, Audrey, Jason, and Nathan; one very special nephew, Elijah Brandon Smith; two very special friends, Eva Lee Vanover and Jackie Noble; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Oramious Napier
Oramious Napier, 92, died Saturday, January 9, 20201 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
Oramious Napier was born on July 6, 1928, the son of the late John D. and the late Docia Duff Napier he was born and raised in a coal camp in Harveyton. After graduating from First Creek High School, he received a bachelor’s degree from Union College and a Masters degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He was employed by the Perry County Board of Education as a teacher and principal for 40 years. He was involved in several civic organizations. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, President of the Perry County Farm Bureau Association, and served on the board of the Perry County Conservation District for 26 years. Being a navy veteran of World War II, he spoke highly of his four brothers who served many years in the military. “Big O” as he was affectionately referred to by most of his friends loved politics, sports, and books of all kinds. He was a strong democrat, Kentucky Wildcat fan, Cincinnati Reds fan, and loved to watch all high school sports especially when his children and grandchildren were involved. He was an avid reader and loved all books, magazines, and his Lexington Herald newspaper that he read every day. He was also an avid fisherman, who loved the outdoors and passed that along to his children. Big O and his late wife Fay also traveled extensively for many years and fell in love with Myrtle Beach South Carolina and especially Pirateland Campground where they owned a permanent campsite for over 35 years
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Fay Carder Napier; two sisters: Pat Couch and Helen Neuland; and four brothers, Gordon, Clifford, John D. and Jesse Napier.
He is survived by his oldest son Oramious Jr, (Randy) a retired teacher and coach in the Perry County school system; his younger son David a successful businessman and his daughter Lisa was a school secretary and longtime employee at David’s sporting goods store, Sportsworld. He loved his two daughter-in-laws Jennifer and Carol Napier and his Son-in-law Boyd Williams.
He is also survived by his grandchildren that he was so proud of, Dr. David L. Napier II, Randi-Carol Napier Blanton (Zack), Cassie Napier, Seth Napier, Alexia Fay Williams, and Chloe Williams as well as two sisters, Vera Stacy (Don) & Shirley Robinson (Scott) and a host of loving nieces, nephew, family and friends. Big O led a most wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew him.
A drive through visitation was held between 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, January 12 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery. Masonic and DAV Hazard Chapter 64 Rites were performed.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Phyllis Noble
Phyllis Jane Noble, 59, of Bulan, died Monday, January 4, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 15, 1961, the daughter of the late Luther Standafer and the late Sophia Young Standafer. She attended the Fort Branch Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Douglas, Donald and Shim Standafer.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Noble; two daughters, Sonya Fields (Timothy) of Viper, Carla Beverly (Robert) of Viper; two sons, Freddy Coots (Timothy) of Viper, Jeffery Tyler Nolbe (Kaitlin) of Viper; four sisters, Patty Collins, Brenda Colwell, Shelia Kilburn, Frankie Morris; two brothers, Doyle Standafer, Ronald Standafer; special sister-in-law, Doris Standafer; six grandchildren, Brandon (Kristan), Robin (Dustin), Kenton, Ashton, Preston and Charlie; two great grandchildren, Maverick and Grantlee; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Dean Melton officiating. Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Viper.
Denita Roberts
Denita Sue Roberts, 84, of Hazard, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice.
She was born August 20, 1936, the daughter of the late Dennis Combs and the late Velda Combs. She was a former employee for East Kentucky Beverage. She was a member of Willow Fern Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. Roberts; one sister, Vivian Fields; and three brothers, Arthur, J.W. and Harry Combs.
She is survived by two daughters, Jenny Feltner (Jimmie) of Bulan, Debbie Mobley (Jeff) of Lexington; one son, Dennis R. Roberts (Sharon) of Hazard; one brother, David Combs of Whitesburg; eight grandchildren, Nikki, Todd, Jason, Melanie, Lynsey, Allison, Tanner and Bailey; 12 great grandchildren, Eli, Sarah, Noah, Landon, Avery, Christian, Cameron, Matthew, Elizabeth, Rylie, Jayce and Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9, at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Curt Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Christy Watts
Christy Shaeane Watts, 43, of Viper, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home.
Wrenia Williams
Wrenia Lou Williams, 60, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 15 at Johnson Cemetery, Chavies with Chris Fugate officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
