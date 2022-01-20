Faye Baird
Faye Middleton Baird, 94, of Hazard, ended her battle with cancer on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Harlan, October 12, 1927 and was the last living child of the late Benjamin Franklin Middleton and the late Arizona Coldiron Middleton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Baird; only son, Ben Dru Baird; infant brother, Warren; and three sisters, Ada Prater, Ruth Smith and Trilma Riherd.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Adams (Thomas) and Su Gayhart (David); daughter-in-law, Christine Pollard Baird; five grandchildren who she dearly loved, adored and spoiled to the best of her ability, Michelle Campbell (David), Renae Neace (Tom), Wesley Adams (Andrea), Will Gayhart (Carli) and Kara Deaton (Jerry). They all had a special and close relationship with her and she enjoyed nothing more than to brag on her grandchildren. She leaves behind nine great grandchildren, Seth Campbell (Kayla), Hailey Robinson (Matt), Caleb Adams, Zachary Neace, Kelsie Adams, John David Sparkman, Lainey Neace, Karidyn Sparkman and Easton Gayhart ; five great great grandchildren; special niece, Nancy Day (Denny); and a host of loving friends, neighbors and her beloved Wabaco Pentecostal Church family. She was very blessed to have been loved by so many and she cherished each and every one of them. On behalf of our mother, we know she would want us to thank every person and agency that has played a role in any capacity, throughout the years, in caring for her... Dr. Brett Muha and the staff of Quantum Healthcare, Debbie Anderson, the Hazard Urology Clinic, the staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators & the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, her Horizon aide: Jessica and Marilyn & Nellie who were so willing to help us in the evenings and weekends. She would most want us to mention the many people who uttered prayers on her behalf. No public services will be held. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date with Pastor Buddy Turner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to Wabaco Pentecostal Church, PO Box 330, Hazard, KY 41702
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Blanca Brashear, Ph.D
Blanca Irene Alejandro Brashear, Ph.D., 88 years old and wife of Colonel Eugene Brashear, USAF Retired, passed away peacefully at home on January 10th, 2022, in Lexington.
She was born in El Viejo San Juan, Puerto Rico, to the late Tomás Alejandro and María Adelina Marrero de Alejandro on August 26th, 1933. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Lexington.
Blanca's diverse multilingual education began as an alumnus of the Robinson School in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Balboa High School in the Panama Canal Zone; and the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico-San Germán. A lifelong teacher, she began educating the dependents of United States Airmen at Ramey Air Force Base, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, followed by more than two decades of teaching Spanish, French and English at Hazard High School. At the age of 47 she returned to her academic pursuits, and completed her MA and PhD in Spanish at the University of Kentucky. Her doctoral dissertation, submitted in 1995, was entitled: "La metapoetica del olvido: Desmitificación y remitificación de la Nueva búsqueda en Vicente Huidobro y El ciudadano del olvido". She was a colleague, tía, and supportive friend to her students, classmates and coworkers. Blanca's devotion to teaching came from giving what came naturally: support, respect and dignity to all of her charges, including students at Hazard Community College, the University of Kentucky, Lexington Community College, Asbury University, Transylvania University, and privately to students of all ages and backgrounds. Her last teaching was to her great-grandchildren and her caregivers.
In addition to her loving husband of 64 years, she is survived by her two children, Deanna Jean Brashear Katko (Nick) and Thomas George Brashear; four grandchildren, Alycia Yowell-Many (Derrick Many), Ritchie Alejandro Katko (Molly Buchenberger), Justin Nathaniel Katko (Lucy Beynon), and Daniel Alejandro Brashear (Rebecca Cardenas); two great-grandchildren, Zaida Lu Katko and Noah Leland Katko; her only sibling, Doris Alejandro Kim (spouse of the late Dr. Chyung M. Kim); and nieces and nephews Eva Gail Brashear Felix (Russell), Samuel Richard Brashear, Robert Leon Brashear (Susan), Brian Kim, Warren Kim (Sharon Bing), and Leslie Kim Doehring. She is also survived by a family of students that span more than 50 years.
All services at this time are private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to Calvary Baptist Church, 150 East High Street, Lexington, KY 40507, and Church of the Advent, 104 West Elizabeth Street, Brownsville, Texas 78520.
The guestbook may be signed at www.milwardfuneral.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fannie Cole
Fannie Joyce Cole, 79, formerly of Hazard, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Highlands ARH Medical Center in Prestonsburg.
She was born in London, November 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Horace Huff and the late Cappie Fletcher Huff. She was a former employee of Maggard Florist and was a member of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rutherford and Ray; and three sisters, Julie, Velma and Gladys.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Cole; four sisters, Kathy Barnett, Wilma Barnett, Vickie Williams, Betty Strong; three brothers, Eli Huff (Peggy), Junior Huff (Dorothy), Denver Huff; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Sam Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Romas Feltner
Romas Feltner, 65, of Vicco, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at Hazard Health and Rehab.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Laura Richie
Laura Gail Richie, 59, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born April 9, 1962, the daughter of the late Sam Holland and the late Dona Miller Holland. She was a retired Radiology Transporter for Hazard ARH. She was a member of Latter House of Faith. She loved walking outdoors and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Holland; and two nieces, Donna Napier and Marlena Holland.
She is survived by one daughter, Lorie Eversole of Corbin; two sisters, Linda Napier of Hazard, Della Salley of Hazard; two brothers, Kelsey Holland of Hazard, Columbus Holland of Hazard; two grandchildren, Emily Eversole and Bailey Grace Surenger; special nieces, Melinda Creech and Nancy Griffith; special friends, Delores Mullins and Lisa Robinson; beloved pet, Puggie; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ramon Creech and Randy Gwinn officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fred Stidham
Fred Stidham, 81, of Hazard, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A big portion of his life was dedicated to the Hazard City Schools where he held many titles; Teacher, Coach, Principal, Instructional Supervisor and Superintendent. He attended Gospel Light Baptist Church and was an Elder on the session of First Presbyterian Church of many years. Throughout the years he has been a member of the Challenger Learning Center, Zoning Board at City Hall, Hazard Lions Club and ARH Cardia Rehab Group and was the Hazard Perry County Red Cross Director. He was a past Man of the Year at Civic Night.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Renee Stidham; two brothers, James Stidham and Pat Stidham (Mary); special sister and brother-in-law, Pee Wee and Perry North; nieces; Amanda and Kim; nephews, Barry, Steve, Greg and special main man, Michael; special friend, Katie Peercy; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate, Steve Jones and Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 100 Independence Drive, Hazard, KY 41701 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.