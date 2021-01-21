Willie Banks
Willie Banks, 73, formerly of Slemp, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at Harlan ARH.
He was born in Perry County, April 10, 1947, the son of the late Pearl Banks and the late Maude Shell Banks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Bradley Banks; two brothers, Sebastian and Pearl Banks JR.; two sisters, Shirley Bradley and Eunavaye Banks; and daughter-in-law, Thelma Banks.
He is survived by one son, Willie Banks, Jr.; three sisters, Eunice Banks, Maybelline Adams, Goldie Holbrook; five brothers, Ray Banks, Storie Banks, Charles Banks, Manis Banks, Henry Banks; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside services was held at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 14, at Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp Community. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Hazel Birchwell
Hazel Hall Birchwell, 92 of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford.
She was born on January 21, 1928 in Viper, the daughter of the late Boyd and Ethel Cook Hall. She was a member of Echols Daystar Church of God in Echols.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Birchwell; one son, Woody G. Birchwell and her siblings, Nicholas Hall, McCoy Hall, Maggie Sloan, Mallie White, Juanita Baggerly; Zona Lewis, Ozel Dixon (twin), Virginia Engle, Cleon Hall, Margie Hintz, Betty Sturgill, Bud Hall, Bobby Hall, Rodger Hall and Irene Hall.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her children, Artemaus (Jeanette) Birchwell of Beaver Dam, Gary Birchwell of Beaver Dam and Reva (Billy) Phelps of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law, Linda Birchwell of Rocky Top, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Tony (Sandy) Birchwell, Tina (Gordon) Dalton, Melissa (Cory) Hill, Scott (Anglee) Birchwell and Jessica (Chris) Earwood; great-grandchildren, Taylor Birchwell, Logan Birchwell, Amber (Brad) Embry, Macy (Blake) Eggiman, Baylee Dalton, Marissa (DJ) Hutson, Crystal Renfrow, Kassi (Justin) Williamson, Sarah Birchwell and Hazel Earwood; great-great grandchildren, Kaylee Embry, Molly Embry and Rett Embry; one sister, Jo Ann (Enos) Caudill of Viper; one brother, Jack (Dolly) Hall of Viper; and one sister-in-law, Julia Brashear of Viper.
Private graveside services were held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Arrangements were under the direction of William L. Danks Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Hazel Hall Birchwell by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Campbell
Phyllis Ann Campbell, 69, of Rowdy, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 26, 1951, the daughter of the late Glenn Combs and the late Audrey Hayes Combs. In her younger years Phyllis loved dancing and softball. Her father called her his TV Queen. She enjoyed listening to music, playing bingo, fishing and spending time with her beloved fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah Bowling; four sisters-in-law, Jewell Wigdahl, Jean Campbell, Lena Mae Landrum and Eddie Kay Stevens; and three brothers in law, Tivis Campbell, Omar Landrum and Eugene Stevens.
She is survived by one daughter, Glenne Lynn Bryant (Wendell) of Rowdy; one brother, Michael Glenn Combs (Betty Jo) of Combs; three grandchildren, MaKayla June Caress, Ryder Ray Caress and David Otis Leroy Bryant and special grandchild on the way, Charlie Phillip Carter Bryant; brothers-in-law, Carter Campbell (Jerry) and Herman Campbell; sister-in-law, Goldie Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 17 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eldon Miller and Rev. Robert D. Happ. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Rosie Combs
Rosie Gamble Combs, 102, of Hazard, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Hazard Health and Rehab.
She was born July 23, 1918, the daughter of the late Walter Gamble and the late Dorcas Conley. She was a member of the Happy Church of Christ and a member of the Hazard Perry County Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Luttrell Combs; infant daughter, Louella Combs; granddaughter, Kristy Noe; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Thelma Noe (J.R.) of Jeff; two sons, Colonel “Bob” Combs (Lana) of Morehead, Ralph K. Combs (Gail) of Versailles; seven grandchildren, Stephen, David, Todd, Dawn, Matt, Jordan and Heather; 11 great grandchildren, Kamryn, Garrett, Emily, Sawyer, Sophia, Avery, Emery, Riley, Charlize, Chloe and Fletcher; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with J.T. Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Blackhawk Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Evans
Elizabeth Ann Evans, 89, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Viper, December 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Marion Brashear and the late Lillie Belle Watts. She loved lilies and all sorts of flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel Davidson, Jennings Evans, and Robert Joseph; brothers, Eli Brashear, Taylor Brashear, Corbett Brashear, Bill Brashear, Ernie Brashear, Joe Brashear, Harry Brashear, and Elmer Brashear; sisters, Velora Proffitt and Claudine Ferguson.
She is survived by four sons, Marshall Davidson (Nancy) of Moore Park, Cal., Ernie Davidson (Audrey) of Cornersville, Tenn., Jeff Evans (Christy) of Ind., Coe Evans of Fla; three daughters, Aurora Joseph of Viper, Darla Kaye Deaton of Viper, Angela Robin Evans of Ind.; brother, Mark Brashear (Iris) of Trenton, OH; grandchildren, Robbie, Michael, Carol, Laura, Jena, Stephen, Melinda, Timothy, Jessica, Johnny, Madison, Jacob, and Gracie; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Elizabeth Ann Evans at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Everidge
Jimmy Everidge, 75, of Happy, died Sunday, January 17, 20201, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born May 19, 1945, the son of the late Taylor Everidge and the late Pauline Combs Everidge. He was a retired bus driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Everidge; one daughter, Lola Bernat (John) of Viper; two sons, Jimmy Everidge (Hilda) of Happy, Jody Everidge of Happy; three sisters, Mary Hampton of Knott County, Judy Neace of Jackson, Carolyn Everidge of Ind.; two brothers, Rick Everidge of Happy, Johnny Everidge of Ind.; six grandchildren, Dustin, Cody, Brittany, Darcy, Chloe and Jody; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Due to Covid 19 no services were held, a direct burial at the Blackhawk Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
David Gay
David Gay, 76, of Gays Creek, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Norton Hospital.
He was born in Deputy, Ind., July 22, 1944, the son of the late James Gay and the late Bertha Strong Gay. He was a member of the Gays Creek Holiness Church of God, he loved the Lord and going to church. He loved his family and spending time with them. He was a Disabled American Veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lee Gay, James William Gay and Roger Gay; sisters, Edith Smith, Mary Spicer, Louise Richie, and Stella Madden.
He is survived by his wife, Lelia Gay of Gays Creek; five sons, James David Gay of Gays Creek, John Gay of Gays Creek, Jackie Gay (Ashley) of Gays Creek, Curtis Gay (Mary) of Emmalena, Ken Gay (Mallie) of Jackson; two daughters, Patricia Napier (Ira) of Krypton, Becky Rose (Bill) of Jackson; brother, Fred Gay of Austin, Ind.; two sisters, Shirley Williams (Stan) of Fla., Brenda Spicer (Donnie) of Austin, Ind.; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 16 at the Gays Creek Holiness Church of God with Kroue Noble, Ken Miller, Calvin and Carol Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Smith-Stidham Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites was performed by the Hazard-Perry County DAV Chapter #64.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Willie Gayheart
Willie Gayheart, 72, of Ary died Monday January 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, March 29, 1948 the son of the late Robert Gayheart and the late Edna Noble Gayheart. He was active with the National Guard for 26 years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria Faye Moore, Wanda Faye Gayheart, and Gladys Sue Gayheart; half-brother, Manuel Gayheart.
He is survived by three sons, Willie Gayheart, Jr of Lexington, Greg Burton of Florence, Michael Womack of Hazard; two daughters, Edna Jean Gayheart of Corbin, Wanda Combs (Patrick) of Corbin; brother, Roy Gayheart of Hardburly; Special Friends, Jody and Carolyn McDaniel; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard with Johnny Ambrose and Jack Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Gayheart Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military rites to be performed by the Hazard-Perry County DAV Chapter #64. Mask must be worn at all times and social distancing practed.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Zachary Godsey
Zachary Lee Ryan Godsey, 25, of Bulan, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born December 12, 1995, the son of Cleon Godsey Jr. and Anita Kay Neace Godsey. He was a Phlebotomist for Hazard ARH.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Christopher Ray Gosdey (Kristy), Dylan Ray Godsey; maternal grandparents, Willie Ray and Dottie Neace; paternal grandparents, Cleon and Kathaleen Godsey; three aunts, Jackie Messer, Tanya Neace and Angie Back; one uncle, Heath Ray Neace; special niece, Zoey Godsey; special nephew, Rylan Godsey; and a host of loving cousins, family, friends and ARH co-workers.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joe Engle officiating. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jennifer Goins
Jennifer Jean Goins, 72, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 17, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, August 27, 1948 the daughter of the late Thomas J. Collett and the late Agnes Couch Collett. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness for 50 years. She loved living life and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Goins; and sister, Janet Knowland.
She is survived by two sons, Ricky Goins (Kelly) of Hazard, James Goins (Jennifer) of Hazard; daughter, Donna Lewis (Wiley) of Hazard; brother, Thomas Edward Collett of Hazard; five sisters, Peggy Collett of Hazard, Phyllis Luallen (Rick) of New Albany, Ind., Patricia Botkins of New Albany, Ind., Linda Thompson (Terry) of Hazard, Freda Dlittle of Russell Spring; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Randy Way officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ella Haynes
Ella Rea Haynes, 89, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born on September 4, 1931; she was born and raised at her childhood home located at the intersection of Arch and Pine Streets in the backwoods section of Hazard. She was preceded in death by her parents John W. and Helen Cornett McIntyre; her husband of 59 years, Hoover Haynes; one sister Virginia “Ginny” Powell; and one brother John D. “Dick” McIntyre.
She is survived by her son Dr. Jeff Haynes (Margaret), an avid amateur astronomer and retired radiologist who resides in Lexington, Kentucky; her son John Robert Haynes (Karen), a lake-loving commercial real estate attorney in Nashville, Tennessee; and her daughter Jennifer Napier (David), a retired elementary school teacher who served multiple generations of students within the Perry County School System. She is also survived by her sister, Sue Powell who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren that were a source of joy and pride for her (Dr. David L. Napier II, Kristen Haynes, Angie Haynes, Cassie Napier and Lauren Haynes); a great grandchild (Saylor); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was a loving, proud and fiercely loyal daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered as a true servant - whether it was shuttling kids (including a record of 15 elementary kids piled into her Volkswagen Beetle), planning classroom or sorority parties, fundraising, hosting sleepovers, organizing clothing drives for Christmas parties for those in need, cleaning her son’s football uniforms most every day (she probably never knew that having bright white uniforms led to ribbing by her sons’ teammates), cleaning and polishing cheerleader team shoes after each performance, tirelessly taking care of her aging parents or attending most every school and sporting event that was important for her kids and grandkids. Her love language was unselfishly taking care of and supporting those who were closest to her. She and her husband Hoover always enjoyed welcoming and entertaining family and friends in their Woodland Park home in Hazard, on the family pontoon on Buckhorn Lake or on their houseboat at Norris Lake. Guests always felt at home while visiting the Haynes family at holiday gatherings, birthday parties, family visits, card games, poker games, float building parties, ping pong tournaments, yard games or craft making parties. Ella Rea’s guests knew that good food was always a part of any visit, including her homemade family favorites – Granny’s Sourdough Bread, fried chicken, potato salad, newly strung or home canned white half-runner green beans, cornbread, chocolate cookie sheet cake, prune cake, red velvet cake and rum cake, which was coveted by her beloved Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters and friends for life.
The family extends a special thanks to the nurses and aides at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center who provided such great and compassionate care to Ella Rea during the last year and to many wonderful in home care givers, especially Pamela Ashley who was in home care giver to Ella Rea and Hoover for many years.
The family will host a celebration of life later this year once it is safe to gather in large groups.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 101 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, Kentucky 41701
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gayle Muncy
Gayle White Muncy, 81, of Hazard, died January 15, 2021, at the Hazard Medical Center.
She was born February 06, 1939, the daughter of the late Verlin Nelson White and the late Gertrude Lutes White. She was a successful business woman who ran Muncy's Chevron with her husband for 45 years from 1957-2002. She served as the treasurer at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church, XI-PSI Sorority and Black Gold Festival. She was the choir director and also played the organ at Petrey Memorial. She served on KRADD and LKLP Community Action Board. She enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved her community very much.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Faye Anderson; and two brothers, Wilmer White and Kennard White.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Lee Muncy; two sons, Robert Lee “Bobby” Muncy II (Shannon) of Hazard, Russell Allen Muncy (Angela) of Maryland; one daughter, Pamela Anne Moseley (John) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Nikki Begley (Bill), Russ Muncy (Heather), Trae Moseley (Katie), Brynlynn Muncy and Jordon Mosely; one great grandson, Isaac Begley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 18, at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Butch Pennington and Rev. Sam Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Petrey Memorial Baptist Church, 141 Alto St., Hazard, KY 41701.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Marie Niece
Marie Frances Niece, 85, of Hazard, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at Hazard Health & Rehab.
She was born April 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Sam Begley and the late Ada Hammonds Begley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Randy Nease; five brothers, Edward, Ted, Bert, Paul McGraner and Owen Begley; and one granddaughter, Aranda Nease.
She is survived by one sister, Rosamond Ward (Harry); one granddaughter, Amanda Nease; one great granddaughter, Baileigh Combs; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Richie
Betty Lu Richie, 91, of Hazard, died Wednesday, January 13, 20201, at Hazard ARH.
She was born January 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Sherman Coda and Gladys Leveridge Coda. She was a retired guidance counselor. She was a member of Airport Gardens Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jason Wyatte Richie; one sister, Jeanette Morgan.
She is survived by one son, Jason Wyatte Richie Jr., of Hazard; three sisters, Elaine Howard of Lexington, Shirley Reeves of Winchester, Jeanie Fields of Lexington; two grandchildren, Kyle Richie and Leslie Ann Richie.
Services will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Theda Russell
Theda Sue Russell, 58, of Happy, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 18, at the Potters House Ministry with Donnie Enfusse officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Pleas Spicer
Pleas Spicer, 76, of Hazard died Monday, January 18, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Breathitt County, September 18, 1945 the son of the late Letch Spicer and the late Serena Spicer. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Mitchell; and one brother, Letch Wesley Spicer.
He is survived by two sons, Gregory Spicer of Ind., Timothy Spicer of Tex.; daughter, Leslie Spicer of Ind.; two sisters, Judy Miller (Charles) of Big Creek, Della Seinberg of Dallas, Tex.; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Wells
Elizabeth Wells, 62, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born December 2, 1958, the daughter of Helen Cline Wells and the late Garland Wells.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one sister, Alison Wells (Kenny Hicks); one niece, Courtney Hylton; one nephew, Trevor Hylton; one great nephew, Zayden; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial services was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Perry County Community Foundation, 420 Main Street, Hazard, KY 41701.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Patsy Williams
Patsy Williams, 62 of Hazard, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, October 4, 1958, the daughter of the late Floyd Williams and the late Amanda Lewis Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Woods; husband, Sheldon Woods.
She is survived by son, James Robert Woods of Perry, Fla.; daughter, Pamela Gail Croutch (Jason) of Perry, Fla.; five brothers, Floyd Williams, Jr. (Christine) of Barbourville, Howard Williams (Virginia) of Jeff, Harold Williams (Judy) of Hazard, Tommy Williams (Beverly) of Barbourville, Eddie Williams (Charity) of Hazard; three sisters, Barbara Hatton (Darrell) of Tallahassee, Fla., Carolyn Gail Caldwell of Slemp, Donna Moore (Ernie) of Hazard; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.