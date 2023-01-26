Barbara Ambrose
Barbara Ambrose, 72, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born July 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Chester Bradley and the late Bertha Couch Bradley. She loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Adain Ambrose; three daughters, Bridget Allen of Busy, Tara Menchew of Knott County and Brianna Couch of London; three sons, Jeff Ambrose (Melissa) of Ind.,, John Ambrose (Linda) of Ary and Terry Ambrose (Dorie) of Busy; three sisters, Wanda Smith (Chester) of Grassy, Judy Ambrose (Nelson) of Busy and Florence Stidham (John A) of Busy; one brother, Patrick Bradley (Naomi) of Manchester; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 21 at Hickory Gap Church with Keith Stidham officiating. Burial followed in the Ambrose Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Archer
William Anthony Archer, 66, of Hazard, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Susie Baker
Susie Baker, 85, of Gays Creek, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Strong Branch, February 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Malcom Neace and the late Cora Farler Neace. She was a member of the Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name at Gays Creek and loved playing music and singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Baker; one son, Charles David Baker; one sister, Laura Ellen Noble; three brothers, Dan Neace, Taylor Neace, and Jimmie Neace.
She is survived by one son, Danny Wayne Baker (Patricia) of Gays Creek; daughter, Patricia Hamblin (A.J.) of Krypton; two brothers, Henry Neace (Elsie) of Carlisle, Oh, Malcom Neace (Faye) of Brooksville, Fla.; four sisters, Bessie White of Scottsburg, Ind., Francis Offill of Franklin, Oh, Lucinda Bowling of Jackson and Maxine Marshall (Don) of Austin, Ind.; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and church family.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 21 at Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name with Krouc Noble, Ken Miller and Bobby Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Baker-Neace Smith Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Judy Campbell
Judy Campbell, 74, of London, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital, London.
She was born September 25, 1948, the daughter of the late Kelly Combs and the late Dicie Colwell Combs. She was a homemaker. She loved to decorate and enjoyed watching Lifetime. She also loved and enjoyed taking care of her dog.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Reba Combs.
She is survived by one son, Kalvin Campbell (Dana) of London; one daughter, Sandra Carter (Jim) of Fla.; one brother, Denny Combs; six grandchildren, Kelli Doherty, Courtney Carter, Sarah Carter, Ethan Campbell, Lucas Campbell and Leah Campbell; three great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Amox Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mt. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elmer Combs
Elmer Denver Combs, 75, of Hazard, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 29, 1947, the son of the late Monroe Combs and the late Millie Mae Jent Combs. He was a retired teacher. He was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and Bible Baptist Church. He loved watching westerns, reading and doing carpentry work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Hank and Bruce Monroe Combs.
He is survived by two daughters, Denise Embry (Brent) of Fordsville, Anna Combs of Berea; four sisters, Jeanette Hurley of Oh, Marie Combs (Robert) of Oh, Regina Coleman (E.J.) of Happy and Rosa Moscrip (James) of Acup; four grandchildren, BreAnna, Brennan, Bradyn and Bryon; three great grandchildren, NovaLee, Spencer and AveriaAnna; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dean Demaris officiating. Burial followed in the Monroe’s Place Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gregory Couch
Gregory Couch, 51, of Chavies, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, May 25, 1971, the son of Shelby Jean Gay and the late Boone Eldridge. He worked in construction most of his life and was employed by Vannarsdall Construction. He was admired and loved by many. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He loved his children and admired his grandkids.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eli Eldridge and Lee Baker; sisters, Donna Morgan and Deborah Eldridge; brother-in-law, Mike Davidson.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Katie Couch of Chavies; daughter, Ashley Noble of Hazard, Kayla Davis (Brandon) of Hazard; special daughter, Sydney Brewer; brothers, Billy Gay (Tonya) of Ary, Lonnie Gay (Lisa) of Rowdy, Johnny Gay of Chavies and Eric Eldridge of Tenn.; sisters, Rosetta Dickerson of Chavies, Loretta Deaton of Nicholasville, Mary Rose Jones of Hazard, Teresa Davidson of Chavies, Clearsie Feltner (Charles) of Hazard and Missy Arnett of Tenn.; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Services were held Friday, January 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Andrew Fugate
Andrew Fugate, 76, of Rowdy, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence.
He was born January 14, 1947, the son of the late Matt Fugate and the late Nancy Ann Sizemore Fugate. He drove a coal truck for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Monroe and Jerry; and four sisters, Inez Fugate, Rachel Napier, Lillie McIntosh and Esther Paterson.
He is survived by one daughter, Peggy Mikolajewski (Derrick) of Piqua Oh; one sister, Ranie Loconte of Oh; three brothers, Raymond Fugate (Kay) of Rowdy, Ken Fugate (Amanda) of Rowdy, and Jack Fugate (Diane) of Breathitt County; one granddaughter, Alaina; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jeanette Rice
Jeanette Caudill Rice, 83, of Viper, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born April 23, 1939, the daughter of the late Hale Caudill and the late Cora Lee Hall Caudill. She was the loving wife of Wade Henderson Rice. She was a true artist, she enjoyed being outdoors doing gardening work.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Joe Caudill.
She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Grigsby (Doug) of Viper; three sons, Franklin Hale Rice (Wilma) of Viper, Kimball Alan Rice (Doris) of Viper, Phillip Dewayne Rice of Viper; one sister, Sandra Woods (CC) of Viper; one brother, Morris Caudill (Reda) of Viper; eight grandchildren, Jason, Brandon (Carolyn), April (Josh), Nicole (Eric), Justin (Samantha), Whitney (Scott), Shawn (Patty) and Arron; 11 great grandchildren, Maddison, Julie, Ethan, Caleb, Natalie, Ericka, Tanner, Wyatt, Callie, Chesney and Audrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 23, at Happy Freewill Baptist Church with Karl Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Rice Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wade Rice
Wade Henderson Rice, 91, of Viper, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 10, 1931, the son of the late Frank Rice and the late Fannie Caudill Rice. He was a United States Veteran of the Korean War. He attended Calvary Bible Church, Viper. He was a true outdoorsman where he enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching and being in nature itself.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janette Caudill Rice; five brothers, Everett, Elbert Clark, Jay, Ricky, Carlos; and two sisters, Jewell and Corine.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Grigsby (Doug) of Viper; three sons, Franklin Hale Rice (Wilma) of Viper, Kimball Alan Rice (Doris) of Viper and Phillip Dewayne Rice of Viper; two sisters, Nadine Roark of Ind., and Karen Whallen of London; two brothers, Ray Rice of Viper and Ronnie Rice (Ann) of Viper; Jason, Brandon (Carolyn), April (Josh), Nicole (Eric), Justin (Samantha), Whitney (Scott), Shawn (Patty) and Arron; 11 Great Grandchildren: Maddison, Julie, Ethan, Caleb, Natalie, Ericka, Tanner, Wyatt, Callie, Chesney and Audrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 23, at Happy Freewill Baptist Church with Karl Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Rice Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.