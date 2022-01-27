Bobby Ashworth
Bobby Ashworth, 59, of Jeff, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Knoxville, Tenn.
He was born May 28, 1962, the son of Peggy Barnett Ashworth and the late Frank Ashworth. He worked in the coal industry doing many different jobs over the years. He currently was a Health Specialist for Mine Safety and Health Administration. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and going to concerts. He loved spending time with his mom, wife, son and his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Hershel and Christine Stacy; sister-in-law, Judy Combs; and his special dog, Maddie.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tammie Ashworth; one son, Chance Ashworth (Skye); one sister, Karen Eversole (Jimmy); brothers-in-law, Greg Stacy (Jen) and Denny Combs; sister-in-law, Wendy Stacy (Bill); two nieces, Shona Eldridge (John) and Katie Vorel (Zach); four nephews, Marc Combs, Benji Combs, Josh Stacy and Bub Sizemore; granddog, Dax; and a host of great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life services was held Sunday, January 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Eastern KY VA Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.
James Combs
James E. Combs, 94, of Combs, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Knott County Health & Rehab Center.
He was born in Jackson, January 29, 1927, the son of the late Sherman Combs and the late Bessie McQueen Combs. He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired janitor at MC Napier High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Little Combs; one daughter, Mary Combs; one son, Jack Combs; and a host of siblings.
He is survived by one son, James T. Combs (Edna); one grandchild, Julie Clemons; one great grandchild, Taylor Clemons; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations were held Wednesday, January 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Freddie Cornett
Freddie Cornett, 75, of Viper, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, December 25, 1946, the son of the late Russell Cornett and the late Minnie Essie Nease Cornett. He was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Sizemore Cornett; and one brother, Roger Cornett.
He is survived by two daughters, Tiffani Jones, Shawn R. Cornett; two brothers, Russell Cornett (Sue), Marston Cornett (Vivian); two grandchildren, Kerston Cornett, Trevor Jones; one great grandchild, Raiden Strunk; beloved pet, Jackson; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Steve Haddix officiating. Burial followed in the Jeff Missionary Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Paul Duff
Paul David Duff, 48, of Onsted, Mich., died Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Onsted, Mich.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, at Pucheon Camp of the Lord Jesus Christ with Eugene Baker and Keith Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Feltner
Mary Lou Feltner, 61, of Vicco, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Edward Gayhart Jr.
Edward “E.J.” Gayhart Jr., 31, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born May 11, 1990, the son of Eddie Gayhart (Judy) and Sally Miller Belhasen. He was a heavy equipment operator for Noble Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ora Miller; step father, Chris Belhsen; paternal grandparents, Mart and Alice Gayhart; and special cousin, Justin Miller
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Candice Gayhart; two sons, Hunter Gayhart and Coltin Gayhart; two sisters, Brandy Lewis (Evan) and Amy Gayhart Mobelini (Todd); maternal grandmother, Jeanette Campbell Miller; in-laws, Jeffery and Beverly Blanton; two nieces, Carlee and Aubrey; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church with Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Gayhart Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mitchell Gray
Mitchell Gray, 69, of Cornettsville, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 30, 1952, the son of the late Roy Gray and the late Della Jones Gray. He was a retired meter tech for Kentucky West Virginia Gas Company. He was a member at Missionary Baptist Church Mt. Olivet. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and four-wheeling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Gray; one sister, Beatrice Dixon; four grandchildren, Kevin Williams (Hanna), Devin Williams (Brandy), Brandon Anderton (Jennifer) and Brenton Anderton (Olivia); three great grandchildren, Braylon, Kaylee and Colt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard,
Judy Haddix
Judy Carol Haddix, 64, of Hazard, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born August 28, 1957, the daughter of the late Andrew Caines and the late Alleen Trent Caines. She was a member of the Dwarf Baptist Church. She worked as a office manager for Katherine Dixon Dental Office. She loved going on trips with the girls and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Christie Lynn Haddix.
She is survived by her husband, Glennes Haddix; two daughters, Andrea Haddix of Hazard, Kelli Adams (Jeff) of Dwarf; one sister, Becky Caines Stacy of Hazard; one brother, Michael Andrew Caines (Shelia) of Georgetown; two grandchildren, Andrew Wayne Haddix and Emyrson Aileen Adams; two nephews, Derrick Scott Stacy and Michael Caines; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Murlen McVey
Murlen Sue McVey, 72, of Brownsfork, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, August 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Curtis Hamblin and the late Alifair Eldridge Hamblin. She was a member of the Church of The Lord Jesus Christ at Brownsfork.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Joey Ramsey; one step-son, John McVey; three sisters, Karen Perry, Mary Watts and Patricia Hamblin; and one brother, Ray Hamblin.
She is survived by her husband, Dan McVey; one daughter, Melissa Kinch; two step-son, Richard McVey, Danny McVey Jr.; three sisters, Revona Burke, Rose Watts, Delia Morris (Kennard); three brothers, Keith Hamblin, Jr. Hamblin (Jeanie), Donnie Hamblin (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Chasetin, Breauna, Nikia and Tony II; six great grandchildren, Dakota, Angelinn, Angelo, Zoeanna, Remy and Zane; step grandchildren, Kevin, Kendall, Rebecca, Alex, Skylar, Rori, Lexi Khole; two step great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, January 21 at Church of The Lord Jesus Christ at Brownsfork with Kennard and Della Morris officiating. Burial followed in the Morris Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Nancy Miller
Nancy Ann Miller, 91, of Rowdy, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, May 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Jackie Godsey and the late Bitha Neace. She enjoyed watching WLJC and her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Miller; daughters, Helen Miller and Gracie Eversole; sons, Mark, Henry, and App Miller.
She is survived by six sons, Noah Miller of Lost Creek, Charlie Miller of Ind., Donnie Miller of Ind., Raymond Miller of Lost Creek, Michael Miller of Lost Creek, Henry Miller of Lost Creek; two daughters, Martha Neace of Lost Creek, Linda Miller of Chavies; special great granddaughter, Kayla Everidge; and a hsot of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren and other relative and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 28 at Neace Memorial Church with Bobby Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Town Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jimmy Morris
Jimmy Morris, 73, of Busy, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born April 6, 1948, the son of the late Dan Morris and the late Grace Johnson Morris. He was a United States Marine Veteran. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed working puzzles and working on vehicles.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Gregory Morris; one brother, Wayne Morris; and one sister, Mary Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Morris; one son, Galen Morris of Busy; one sister, Dorothy Huff of Leslie County; six brothers, Ray Morris of Vicco, Joe Morris of Sassafrass, James Morris of Sassfrass, Bobby Morris of Viper, Lee Morris of Cornettsville, Tommy Morris of Letcher County; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pete Youmans and A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Morris Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV rites by Hazard Chapter 64.
Joe Noble
Joe Noble, 75, of Berea, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Berea Health & Rehab.
He was born in Hazard, August 18, 1946, the son of the late John Noble and the late Maudie Combs Noble. He was a member of the Campground United Baptist Church in London and enjoyed heavy equipment, riding motorcycles, and old cars. He operated Nobles Grocery at Lost Creek for 27 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur Noble, Bill Noble, and Donald Noble; sisters, Gracie Isom, Hannah, and Elzie Patrick.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anna Noble of Corbin; four daughters, Tamela Noble of Oh, Kimberly White (Thomas) of Van Leer, Heather Smith (Ben) of Springboro, Oh, Kelly Reams (Bryan) of London; two brothers, Cooper Noble of Franklin, Oh, Roy Noble of Hazard; son, Jeffery Noble of Hazard; two sisters, Betty Miller, Ruth Ann Jones of Hazard; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B. J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Ray Calhoun Cemetery, Prestonsburg. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Morton Perkins
Morton E. Perkins (Morty), successful businessman and lifelong resident of Hazard, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Donna Kaye Perkins. He is also survived by one daughter, Melissa Chado (Tony), of Norco, California. Also surviving are two stepchildren, Jaime Fitch (Jimi) of Louisville, and Josh Arnold of Hazard. Other survivors include one brother, Talmon Perkins (Tracie), and two sisters, Retha Hicks and Victoria Gross (Buck) both from Lexington. Special mention of grandchildren includes Madeline Skye Chado, Chloe Parker Fitch and James Fitch V along with a host of nieces and nephews. Lastly, He is survived by his longtime friend, Richard Green. He was an artist. He found great joy in drawing and painting canvases and many unusual items. One could find one of his painted rocks anywhere in town. An avid collector, He loved searching for and finding unusual antique pieces and especially delighting in his beloved Fenton glassware. Loving a good time, he dreamed up and executed numerous pranks on his friends and coworkers. Whether playing cards, cooking a mean steak, or taking money playing pool, he loved people and making everyone laugh. He especially loved his cats, Miss Kitty and Tuxi, and will miss them dearly. He loved his family tremendously and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. A visitation and celebration of this great man will be held on Thursday, January 27 from 1-3 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel in Hazard. All family and friends are welcome and encouraged to wear a mask. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Janis Smith
Janis Carrol Smith, 79, of Clearfork, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, September 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Elisha Hughes and the late Nancy Ann Hughes. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Smith Jr; brothers, Glenn Noble, Kenneth Wayne Hughes, Ellis Hughes, and Don Gwin; sisters, Jacklyn Miller and Mary Ruth Hughes.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Smith (Cynthia) of Chavies; daughter, Nicole Gamble (Harvey) of Brownsfork; six brothers, Junior Hughes (Anna) of Clearfork), Evan Gwinn of Ind., Jimmy Dale Hughes of Clearfork, Ben Hughes of Clearfork, Taylor Ray Hughes (Judy) of Clearfork; Robert Hughes (Rhonda) of Clearfork; two sisters, Ruby Hughes (Carlos) of Chicago, Ill., Etta Joan Baker of Clearfork; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker-Hughes Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
