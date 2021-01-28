Debra Begley
Debra Lynn Begley, 66, of Viper, died Monday, January 26, 20201 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Alabama, September 3, 1956, the daughter of Betty Jean Ely and the late Lovett Upton. She loved knitting and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one son, James Kevin Begley; one sister, Rosala Upton.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Cleon Begley of Viper; son, Steven Cleon Begley of Viper; two daughters, Stephanie Begley of Viper, Casara Begley of Viper; brother, Donald Sunset Upton of Ill.; two sisters, Martha Elaine Chestnut of Ark., Betty Jo Haney of Ill.; and a host of grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Portia Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Begley Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Emma Campbell
Emma Madeline Campbell, 90, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Hazard Health & Rehab
She was born in Combs, September 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Dave Baker and the late Tavie Thomas Baker. She loved the Lord, her children, and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband, Carl Campbell; Son, David Campbell.
She is survived by two daughters, Glenna Bean of Knoxville, Tenn., Tina Baker of Busy; son, Danny Campbell of Mayfield; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service at the Baker-Campbell Cemetery, Avawam was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Damon Caudill
Damon Caudill, 74, of Viper, died Sunday, January 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, January 05, 1947, the son of the late Dan Caudill and the late Zell Caudill. He was a retired electrician for Eagle Electric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Dale Caudill; and one sister, Rebecca Carolyn Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hamilton Caudill; two daughters, Shannon Caudill of Hazard, Stephanie Caudill of Lexington; one grandchild, Christian Caudill Williams; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Larry David Caudill officiating. Entombment was at Ben Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Arthur Creech
Arthur Stephen Creech, 56, of Happy, died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, May 15, 1964, the son of the late James Creech and the late Euna Lawson Creech.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Baker and Regina Newman.
He is survived by four sisters, Sonya Tucker of Happy, Eva Young of Acup, Loretta Ann Goodwin of Acup, Floretta Combs of Lexington; two brothers, Jeffery Allen Creech of Happy, Albert Ray Creech of Happy; companion, Wanda Tucker; and a loving host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sophia Fields
Sophia Mildred “Mickey” Fields, 79, of Hazard, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Hazard Nursing Home.
She was born in Perry County, April 23, 1941, the daughter of the late Jasper Mullins and the late Terry Caudill Mullins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hansford fields; two sons, Darwin Fields and Dwayne Fields; three sisters, Edith Mullins, Katherine Fields (Glen) and Pearl Stewart (Paul); four brothers, Sol Mullins, Kenneth Mullins (Mary Jo), Dick Mullins (Mary) and Tommy Mullins and brother-in-law, Dean Adams.
She is survived by one son, Dwight Fields (Tanya) of Emmalena; two sisters, Sarah Adams of OH, Launa Nantz (Ossie) of Keavy; grandson, Parker Fields; sister-in-law, Brenda Mullins of Leatherwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Mullins Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Kollman
Margaret "Ann" Gay Kollman, 98, of Scottsburg, Ind., died Saturday, January 16, 2021.
She was a woman of faith, an accomplished seamstress, a dedicated homemaker, and a self-taught musician.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 23 at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Ind., burial followed in Scottsburg Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Collins Funeral Home of Scottsburg, Ind.
The guestbook may be signed at www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
This is a paid obituary.
Timothy Moss
Timothy Dale Moss, 59, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, December 25, 1961, the son of the late Robert Moss and the late Henerietta Williams Moss. He was a United States Navy Veteran and a retired engineer for the L&N Railroad.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Crutcher and Billie Maniece; three brothers, Robert Moss Jr., James Moss and Paul Moss.
He is survived by one daughter, Victoria Moss of Lexington; three sisters, Princess Irwin of Lexington, Pat Cornett of Hazard, Ianthia Baker of Lexington; three brothers, Silas Moss of Louisville, Albert Moss of Lexington, Larry Moss of Hazard; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jason Richie Jr.
Jason Wyatte Richie Jr., 61, of Hazard, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, September 21, 1959, the son of the late Jason Wyatte Richie and the late Betty Lou Coda Richie. He was a Psychometrist for the Perry County School system and was a member of the Airport Gardens Baptist Church and also attended Gospel Light Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Leslie Anne Richie of Hazard; one son, Kyle Richie of Hazard; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Sammons Jr.
William A. Sammons Jr., 80 of Lothair, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Mark Westerfield
Mark Anthony Westerfield, 56 of Avawam, died Monday, January 25, 20201 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, August 21, 1964, the son of Helen Crawford Westerfield and the late Emery Westerfield. He was baptized at the Chavies First Church of God, loved to fish, hike, and the outdoors, his pets and loved his family and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his Mother-In-Law, Ruby Sampsell and his Grandparents, Bertha and Donald Westerfield.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by wife, Sheila Westerfield of Avawam; daughter of his heart, Amber Sampsell of Avawam; two brothers, Jimmy Westerfield (Shirley) of Awawam, David Westerfield of Avawam; two sisters, Kathy Hurt (Earl) of Avawam, Lisa Caudill (Jimmy Dale) of Bulan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, at the Haven Hill Cemetery, Avawam with Shane Sturgill officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.