Donald Brashear
Donald Ray Brashear, 84, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Lexington.
He was born in Hazard, March 3, 1937, the son of Elbert and Ada (Singleton) Brashear. He grew up in Alais and graduated from Hazard High School in 1955. He spent 3 years in the Army with tours in Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland. He married Ruth Marie Combs in October 1965 and they raised two daughters, Donna and Deana. He was always there for any event his girls were involved in. He gave 36 years of service to the KY WVA Gas Company, retiring in the year 2000. He was a member of the Happy Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading his Bible, puzzles of all kinds, watching sports, especially the golf channel, being outside, and playing cards with his family. He enjoyed documentaries and learning about history. He was a skilled carpenter who was up for any project he, Ruth, or his daughters dreamed up. He would only drive trucks, long bed, please and thank you. He was always ready for a cup of coffee and a sweet dessert. He laughed often & with his whole body, loving a good story. He was humble, faithful, and loving, a great son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family very much and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved animals and enjoyed holding the new family puppy while she slept. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Ada; and one granddaughter, Hope Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; his two daughters, Donna Brashear Ratliff and Deana Brashear; his grandson, Benjamin Ratliff; and his brother, Danny Brashear.
A celebration of life service was held Wednesday, January 5th at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in Don’s honor to organizations that support our neighbors and animals, such as your local food bank, animal shelter, and the American Red Cross.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Billie Brewer
Billie B. Brewer, 75, formerly of Perry County, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Soin Medical Center in Beaver Creek, OH.
He was born August 29, 1946, the son of the late Rufus Brewer and the late Dorothy Brewer.
He is survived by one sister, Eva L. Brewer of Bulan; three brothers, Bennie B. Brewer of OH, Rufus Breer Jr., of Bulan, Oakey Brewer of Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 1, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Brewer Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Fred Day
Fred Day, 92, of Krypton, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 6, 1929, the son of the late Nathan Day and the late Martha Napier Day. He was a retired construction worker and an avid farmer. He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elzie Miller Day; one daughter, Rita Faye Hickman; one son, Bobby Ray Day; and two grandchildren, Tiffany Day and Teresa Couch.
He is survived by three daughters, Deborah Daniels (Calvin) of Boons Camp, Sue Bailey (Mickey) of OH, Robbie Combs (Denny) of Krypton; three sons, Mike Day (Kathy) of Hazard, Anthony Day (Brenda) of Krypton, Nathan Day (Vicki) of Krypton; one brother, Ollie J. Day of OH; son-in-law, Paul Hickman; special cousin, Eppie Jane Stidham; 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Sluss officiating and Rev. Chris Fugate. Burial followed in the Day Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Glenna Eversole
Glenna Eversole, 93, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born February 13, 1928, the daughter of the late Madison “Matt” Smith and the late Canzella Campbell Smith of Sixteen Miler Creek, Dice. She was a proud homemaker while raising her children and later worked as a seamstress for Dawahare’s Department Store. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 65 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hayden Eversole.
She is survived by six children, five daughters, Doris Fugate, Sharon Tussey, Deborah Eversole, Nancy Eversole and Patricia Nidiffer (John); one son, Gregory Eversole (Carol); seven grandchildren, Jerry Fugate, Brad Fugate, Jennifer Pugh, Austin Nidiffer, Blake Nidiffer, Kyle Eversole and Taylor Eversole; four great grandchildren, Devon, Ian, Braden and Laney; and a host of special nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Sixteen Miler Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators or Hazard First Baptist Church.
Jeffrey Feltner
Jeffrey Wayne Feltner, 54, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Waukegan, Ill., April 16, 1967, the son of Pauline Feltner and the late Freeman Feltner.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lute and Evalee Feltner; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Mae Stacy.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Daphine Feltner of Hazard; two sons, Jeffrey Feltner, Jr. of Hazard, Daniel Feltner (Jessica) of Hazard; three grandsons, Chase Hamilton, Cash Hamilton, Rylan Feltner; three brothers, Christ Feltner (Wendy) of Hazard, Kevin Feltner of Hazard, Brian Feltner of Hazard; sister, Lisa Hamilton (Rusty) of Georgetown; and a host other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 31 at Englewood Cemetery with David Kilburn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ovilla Gayhart
Ovilla Gayhart, 70, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, August 25, 1951, the daughter of the late Napoleon "Pole" Gayhart and the late Polly Smith Gayhart. She loved working in her flowers, spending time with her family, living life to the fullest, traveling, being outdoors, and use to love watching television with her dog Sophie. She never met a stranger, wore her heart on her sleeve, and would help anyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Shannon Michelle Gayhart; one brother, Coy Gayhart; six sisters, Reva Gayhart, Sythia Combs, Loretta Borg, Dorothy Gayhart, Evalee Vires and Elizabeth Russell; and special pet, Sophie.
She is survived by her husband; Lawrence Gayhart; two daughters, Charlene Gayhart of Lost Creek and Samantha Gayhart of Lost Creek; one son, Lyndon Gayhart (Theresa) of Rowdy; three sisters, Alfena Landrum, Pearlie Miller and Maryanne Bysak; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Danielle, Cody, Sabrina, Brandon, Tess, Kailey and Cole; thirteen great-grandchildren; special nephew, Junior Yoder; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joe Engle officiating. Burial will follow in the Riley Gayheart Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Annetta Hall
Annetta “Von” Hall, 60, of Hazard, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 21, 1961, the daughter of the late Earl Smith and the late Rausie Mae Childers Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Cleveland Smith; one nephew, Derek Smith; special uncle, Carl Dobson; and special aunt, Pheobe Montgomery.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hall; one daughter, Misty Smith of Hazard; one son, Ronald Dean Hall of Hazard; five sisters, Ruth Grigsby of Hazard, Lisa Smith of Hazard, Shelia Miller (JR) of Hazard, Donna Combs of London, Karen McMahan of Ind.; one brother, Earl Smith Jr. (Tina) of Hazard; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Fortney, Alexis Smith, Madison Hall, Isabella Hall; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 31 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Todd Miller
Todd Miller, 57, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, August 30, 1964, the son of Ralph Miller and Brenda New Miller. He was a former National Guard and worked as a security guard for Hazard ARH. He loved having big dinners, enjoyed spending time with his family, and being outdoors riding his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Hardle New and Jeanette New; paternal grandparents; Elbert Miller and Cassie Miller; stepson, Johnny Collins; and step granddaughter, Lucy Collins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Debbie Collins Miller; one son, Christopher Todd Miller (Kimberly); two sisters, Sherri Miller (David) and Missy Miller (Randy); seven grandchildren, Johnathon, Kaylee, Ella, Coltyn, Kortni, Julie and Charlie; nephew, Jarrod Miller (Kayla); special family, James Fugate, David Williams and Buckwheat; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Patrick
Mary Katherine Patrick, 85, of Hazard, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born November 2, 1936, the daughter of the late James Cole and the late Irene Combs Cole. She was a founding member of Willow Fern Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Janice Shepherd and Alma Coomer; four brothers, David Cole, Billie Joe Cole, Bert Cole and Jonathan Shepherd; and one step grandson, Joshua Combs.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Curtis Patrick; one daughter, Lisa Combs (Kenny); two sons, Tim Patrick (Kathy), Curtis Patrick; four brothers, Logan Cole, Kenny Cole (Debbie), Curt Cole (Judy) and Johnny Cole (Sherri); two sisters, Carolyn Hoskins and Susan Fields; four grandchildren, Megan Housley (JJ), Allie Davidson (John), Kellie Patrick (Fiance Nik Noble) and Lauren Riley (Rilo); six great grandchildren, Katherine Alexander Housley, Mary Margaret Housley, Phoenix Todd Noble, Patrick Reed Davidson, Kolton Riley and Ethan Riley; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Nim Patrick Cemetery, Bearville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or Hazard Health and Rehab Center
Vernon White
Vernon White, 84, of Yerkes, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, September 27, 1937, the son of the late Nimmie White and the late Martha Couch White. He retired from the Buckhorn Lake Resort State Park after 32 years, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie White; son, Roger Dale White; daughter-in-law, Martha White; five brothers, Paul, Brown, Tom, Hiram, and Billy Joe White; four sisters, Dosha Hughes, Edna Mae Hamblin, Barbara Lillie Couch, and Dorothy Baker.
He is survived by five sons, Kenneth White (Charlene) of Yerkes, Doug White (Marilyn) of Yerkes, Michael White (Trish) of Yerkes, Darrell White (Gracie) of Yerkes, Donnie White (Tammy) of Yerkes; daughter, Lily Slone (Kenny) of Hazard; sister, Ruth Brashear of Austin, Ind.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the White Family Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Stephanie Williams
Stephanie Moore Williams, 58, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 23, 1963, the daughter of the late Herbert Moore Jr. and the late Wilma Jean Moore. She was a retired teacher for the Perry County School System. She was a member of the KEA and First Baptist Church of Hazard. For many years, she enjoyed and participate in Zumba classes. Stephanie loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Damon Moore; sister-in-law: Rhonda Moore; nephew: Damon Moore Jr.; great nephew: Gavin Fields and In-laws: Dr. Cordell and Edythe Williams. She is survived by her husband, Cordell "Buddy" Williams; one daughter, Callie Grindstaff (Jon) of Lexington; one son, Caleb Williams (Nikki) of Hazard; four sisters, Donna Creech (Richard), Denise Davidson (Chuck), Danna Napier (Wayne) and Kim Combs (Roland); two grandchildren: Edison and Edyth; brother-in-law, Bill Williams (Rhonda); sisters-in-law, Betsy Clemons (Toddy), Helen Williams, Annie Williams and Jenny Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 3 at First Baptist Church of Hazard with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the KY River Regional Animal Shelter.
