Alma Rita Barker
Alma Rita Barker, 89, of Hazard, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Upper Land Cemetery, Ary.
Carolyn Beeler
Carolyn Frances Robinson Beeler, 97, of Hazard, died peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Beattyville, August 23, 1923, the daughter of the late John Henry and Cora Belle Robinson.
She was an exceptional student and had perfect attendance from first through 12th grade. She graduated from Hazard High School in a class that would include several people who would go on to become leaders in their communities. She could still recite poetry she learned in school well into her 90’s. One of her favorites was “How Do I Love Thee” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning. Originally she wanted to be a teacher but she heard secretaries were in demand when World War II broke out so she went to business school in Ashland. She would go on to work as a secretary for around 40 years at Mine Service Company in Perry County. She was a beloved neighbor in the Lothair community in Hazard for most of her life. She was a long-time member of Lothair Baptist Church, where she was also a former Sunday School teacher. She was an amazing cook and always provided unconditional love. She loved flowers and working in her yard. Before dementia set in, you could often find her working a crossword puzzle, sitting on her porch or walking through Lothair, always with a friendly smile. She cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. She will forever be missed but she is now rejoicing in heaven with so many loved ones that have gone before her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh, who died on Valentine’s Day in 1972; and all of her siblings, John, Mary, Eugene, Pauline, Henry, Ellena and Fred.
She is survived by her two children, Jean (Doug) Hensley and Johnny Beeler, both of Hazard; two grandchildren, Steve Hensley of Hazard, Leigh Ann (Josh) Wallace of Owensboro; three great grandchildren, Lauren Wallace, Lainey Wallace and Elijah Wallace, all of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Keith Reynolds Jr., officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard
Teena Cornett
Teena Marie Cornett, 46, of Cornettsville, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, July 14, 1974, the daughter of the late Paul Williams and the late Martha Brewer.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Cornett; one daughter, Erika Cornett of Linefork; one son, Billy Cornett Jr. of Cornettsville; two brothers, Paul Williams Jr. of Bulan, Larry Edward Brewer of Bulan; two grandchildren, Landon Caudill and Oakley Cornett; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville.
Carl Dobson
Carl Lloyd Dobson, 76, of Hazard, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Knott County, September 21, 1944, the son of the late Ester Dobson and the late Cornia Jent Dobson. He loved spending time with his family and friends and worked for Pepsi for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Phoebe Montgomery and Joyce Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Dobson of Hazard; two step-sons, David Shaffer, Jr. of Dayton, OH, Robert Shaffer, Jr. of Dayton, OH; brother Freddy Grubbs (April) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 8, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial will follow in the Dobson Cemetery, Lotts Creek.
Kevin Duff
Kevin Duff, 54, of Ary, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, January 26, 1966, the son of the late Vaughn Duff and the late Ruby Stidham Duff. He was a former educator in the Perry County School System, former Baseball Coach at Dilce Combs and Perry Central, former Football Coach at Perry Central, and was an avid reader.
He survived by one son, Derrik Duff (Alesha) of Hazard; life-partner of 21 years, Kim Chaney of Ary; brother, Ken Duff (Jamie) of Jackson; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 3, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins and Pete Youmans officiating. Burial followed in the Upperland Cemetery, Ary.
Jessie Elliott
Jessie Collins Elliott, 87, of Whitesburg, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Whitesburg ARH.
She was born in Letcher County, November 20, 1933, the daughter of the late William Collins and the late Alley Dixon Collins.
She is survived by one son, James Elliott of Isom; special family, Dondie and Sherry Johnson.
A graveside service was held at the Dixon Family Cemetery, Blackey with Dondie Johnson officiating.
Jenny Feltner
Jenny Collins Feltner, 67, of London died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B. J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Beech Bottom Cemetery, Cutshin.
Dwight Freeman
Dwight Thomas “Tom” Freeman, 80, of Lexington, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence.
Tom was born in Oldham County on January 16, 1940, the son of the late Dwight Randolf Freeman and Mary Lucille Gottbrath Freeman. He was raised on their family farms in Todd County and Westport; where he learned to be a life-long supporter of 4-H. He attended the University of Kentucky and Lindsay Wilson College and served in the Kentucky Air Force Reserve. He went on to be the top Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Salesman at Whayne Supply Company based out of Hazard. Later he retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at the age of 54, where he filled his time with woodworking, gardening and living the beach life. Left to cherish the memory of Tom are his wife of 31 years; Mary Beth Sigmon Freeman, daughter; Rebeckah Freeman Adcock, two grandchildren; Thomas Becker Adcock and Scarlett MaryBeatrice Adcock, and two sisters; Luann Reno (Bill) and Barbara Pottlitzer (Spencer). He was extremely close to his nieces; Raye Maggard Hurley (Brandon), Danielle Maggard Bocook (Bo) and Dr. Molly Maggard Brockman (Mark). A Graveside service to celebrate the life of Tom was held at Harrods Creek Cemetery in Brownsboro, on Monday, January 4, at 11am. Memorial donations can be made in Tom's memory to Bluegrass Care Navigators - Lexington, or your local 4-H chapter.
Omar Gabbard
Omar Gabbard, 78, of Busy, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, August 22, 1942, the son of the late Omar Buck Gabbard and the late Sudie Gabbard. He was a member of the Hazard Village Church of Christ and was also a United States Army Veteran and loved to trade and shoot his Guns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Gabbard.
He is survived by son, Jeff Sellers (Linda) of Couch Town; daughter, Joan Stacy of Lexington; three brothers, Dexter Gabbard of N.J., Richard Gabbard of Ind., Sidney Gabbard of Ind.; special niece, Alicia Walker; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, at the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff with Tony Melton and B.J. Campbell officiating.
Wanda Gibson
Wanda Faye Gibson, 71, of Bonnyman, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born August 17, 1949, the daughter of the late Beecher Noble and the late Corsie Napier Noble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Virgil Gibson; three brothers, Stanley Noble, Terry John Noble, Zendall Noble.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Wayne Gibson of Bonnyman, Mark Gibson (Mary) of Hindman; three sisters, Nancy Feltner (Boyd) of Bonnyman, Ann Wooton (Jerry) of Bonnyman, Debra Riley of Bonnyman; three brothers, Carl Noble of Bonnyman, Willis Noble (Vickie) of Viper, Gary Noble (Debra) of Louisville; six grandchildren, Tiffany Gibson (Brian Holland), Michael Gibson (Brittany), Austin Gibson, Tiffany Combs, Kyle Gibson (Tyesha) and Lucas Gibson; seven great grandchildren, Hailey, Peyton, Dakota, Chloe, Christian, Evelyn and Caden; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 1, at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with William Morris and Michael Gibson Jr., officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Bonnyman.
Myrtle Holland Gregory
Myrtle Holland Gregory, 84, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hazard Health and Rehab.
She was born in Perry County, October 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Edward Holland and the late Polly Holland. She was a retired teacher and substitute teacher for Perry County Schools, taught children’s church and was a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church as well as the Dwarf Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Gregory; three brothers, Estill, Virgil and Cullen Holland; and one sister, Nancy Holland.
She is survived by two daughters, Polly Combs (Hurley) of London, Holly Baker (Brack) of Hazard; three sons, Lloyd David Gregory (Marlene) of Hindman, Jonathan Gregory (Teresa) of London, Terry Jody Gregory of Hazard; one sisters, Maxine Holland of Hazard; two brothers, Edward Holland Jr. of Willard, Sherman Holland of Tenn.; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, at the Gregory Cemetery, Dwarf, with Rev. Densmore Goodson officiating.
Alvin Harris
Alvin Dewayne Harris, 49, of Lexington, formerly of Perry County, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, January 10, 1971, the son of Eva Walker Harris and the late Jesse Harris Jr. He was an athlete in every sport at Hazard High School. After graduating in 1989, he went on to Campbellsville University.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Andrea Michelle Adams Harris; one daughter, Andrianna Nashay Harris of Hazard; two sons, Alvin Deion Harris of Hazard, Dasean Dewayne Allen Harris of Hazard; two sisters, Jessica Wagner (Michael) of Lexington, Felicia Pankey (George) of Lexington; one brother, Emmanuel Harris (Kayla) of Georgetown; one half-sister, Micah Greene of Lexington; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Sonia Hill officiating. Burial followed in the Town Mtn. Cemetery, Hazard.
James Howard
James “Eddie” Edward Howard, 71, of Nancy, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on February 15, 1949 in Hyden, the son of Edward Howard and the late Zelphia Harris Howard. He was an avid hunter. He enjoyed his yearly Elk hunting trips to Durango, CO and always looked forward to deer hunting with his son, Bret. Along with his loving wife Gini, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Howard, and one brother-in-law, Jim Roland.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Gini Watkins Howard of Nancy, whom he married on September 21, 1970 in Richmond; one son, Bret (and Sarah) Howard of Somerset; and two grandchildren, Brenly and Maverick Howard of Somerset. He is also survived by one sister, Carolyn Roland of Williamsburg; one brother, Lonnie Dean (and Patty) Howard of Hot Springs, VA; one brother-in-law, Tom Watkins of Lexington and his dearly loved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Thursday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Reverends Seth and LaDonne Tidball officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Elmer Isaac
Elmer Isaac, 66, of Vicco, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born August 19, 1954, the son of the late Elmer Isaac and the late Ruth Dodridge Isaac. He was a retired coal truck driver. He attended Happy Bible Church and Blair Memorial Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in the death by one sister, Ruth Ann Branham.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Isaac; four daughters, Norma Napier (Derek) of Happy, Dorothy Rebecca Isaac (Roy) of Happy, Erica Slone (Ryan) of OH., Brittany White (Victor) of Vicco; one nephew, Frankie Branham; one niece, Kim Marcum; six grandchildren, Shanda, Gabe, Kaitlin, JJ, Destiny and Paxton; one great grandchild, Creighton; special friends, Marty Lewis, Scottie Turner, Greg Combs, Paul Campbell, Homer Stidham, Rocky Moore and Sam Ritchie; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 31, at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Sale and Joseph Engle officiating.
David Lewis
David Allen Lewis, 51, of Viper, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born October 2, 1969, the son of Andrew Lewis and Shirley Cress Lewis. For many years he was a volunteer firefighter for Viper Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amy Lewis; one sister, Teresa Gullett of Viper; two brothers, James Lewis II (Melissa), Paul Ray Lewis of Viper; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Sunday, January 3 at Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper with Karl Baker officiating.
Katherine Lumpkins
Katherine Lumpkins, 71, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born April 19, 1949, the daughter of the late Jesse Spencer and the late Delana Everidge Spencer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Lumpkins; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Delana Lumpkins (Terry) of Fla.; one son, Jimmy Lumpkins (Pam) of Tex.; two sisters, Peggy Shaffer of S. Car., Patty Conley of Knott County; seven brothers, Steve Spencer of Vicco, Charles Spencer of Viper, David Spencer of Happy, Sammy Spencer of Happy, Roy Spencer of Vicco, Jess Spencer of Ind. and Bruce Spencer of Ind.; four grandchildren, Curtis, Nicole, Devin and Amanda; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time.
Polly Mullins
Polly Ann Cummins Mullins, 97, of Danville, formerly of Vicco, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at Danville Centre for Health & Rehab.
She was born in Vicco, August 13, 1923, the daughter of the late John Cummins and the late Nola Roark Cummins. She was a homemaker that loved to travel, do needlepoint, gardening and with her love for the outdoors also came her love of hunting and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Mullins; eight brothers, Lee Kyle Cummins, John Cummins Jr., Buel Cummins, Billy Ray Cummins, Claude Cummins, Dewey Chapman, Virgil Chapman and Charles Bevins; three sisters, Della Pittman, Linda Cummins, and Lucille Waddell.
She is survived by two sisters, Wilma Snyder of Sody Daisy, Tenn., Charlotte Hensley of Lexington; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family received friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff.
Jerry Noble
Jerry Samuel Noble, 65, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, December 28, 1955, the son of the late Monroe Noble and the late Nelly Irene Hayes Noble. He was a member of the Army National Guard, Fisty Fire Department, former Deputy Sheriff, and the Kiwanis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tristan Noble; brother, Robert Monroe Noble; nephew, Kevin Shane Gross; and brother-in-law, Edwin Vance.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Samuel Noble (Amanda) of Tip City, OH, Jerry Christopher Noble of Hazard; four daughters, Samantha Jane Baumgartner (Mark) of Dayton, OH, Jauna Renee Noble (Tyler) of Stinnett, Alison Kay Fugate (Steven) of Hazard, Bailey Shea Noble (Casey) of Caney; brother, John E. Noble (Elaine) of Hazard; three sisters, Beverly Jane Noble-Gross of Busy, Norma Jeanette Noble (Darrell) of Hazard, Janice Lou Vance (Tom) of Hazard; 16 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 1, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Gross, Chris Fugate and Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy.
Military Rites was performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Brenda Oliver
Brenda Gail Oliver, 56, of Hazard, died Friday, December 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, June 26, 1964, the daughter of the late Merlin Napier and the late Wilma Salyers Napier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Oliver; three brothers, Don, Wayne and Merlin Napier Jr.
She is survived by four sisters, Patsy Oliver of Hazard, Audrey Jean Fugate of Hazard, Connie Holbrook (Rick) of Breathitt County, Donna Napier of Bath County; two brothers, Danny Napier of Stanton, Bruce Napier of Bath County; and a large loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at the Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Billy Ray Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard.
Melinda Phillips
Melinda Nicole Phillips, 25, of Hazard, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born February 18, 1995, the daughter of Tony Phillips and Amy Bowling Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Florine Phillips; maternal grandfather, Edgar Bowling.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Aubree Rose Slone; husband, Clinton Slone; one sister, Jessica Sturgill; one brother, Kyle Phillips; maternal grandmother, Linda Bowling; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 3 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Jr. Hollifield and Jason Adams officiating. Burial followed in the Sturgill-Phillips Family Cemetery, Hazard.
David Turner
David Elbert Turner, 38, of Busy, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at the KY River Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 7, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Betty Eversole Cemetery, Busy.
Christy Watts
Christy Shaeane Watts, 43, of Viper, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
