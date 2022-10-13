Infant Liam James Campbell
Infant Liam James Campbell, 37 weeks, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ida Couch
Ida Mae Couch, 81, of Lost Creek, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, September 12, 1941, the daughter of the late Willie Young and the late Rachel Gayheart Young. She was a member of the Pentecostal Faith. She enjoyed singing and cooking. She loved her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Lee Couch; three sisters, Hulda Faye Young, Bessie Hackler and Leatrice Humphrey; and two brothers, Alex Young and Seldon Young.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Couch; one daughter, Sandra Kay Hays (Wayne) of Hazard; one sister, Eliza Mae Denis of Hazard; two brothers, Roy Young (Elaine) of Lost Creek, David Young of Lost Creek; four grandchildren, Jimmy Lee Miller, Amber Kay Miller, Waylon Dewayne Hays and Ricky Dale Couch; one great grandchild, Hadlee Karter Neace; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church with Gladys Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lou Ann Gayheart
Lou Ann Gayheart, 70, of Viper, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born February 29, 1952, the daughter of the late Austin Ritchie and the late Catherine Ritchie. She worked many years in human resources in the coal industry. She attended Dwarf Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Tug Gayheart; and one brother, Johnny Darrell Ritchie.
She is survived by her companion, Elmer Farler of Viper; one son, Austin Tug Gayheart of Lotts Creek; one stepdaughter, Margaret Weaver; two sisters, Betty Fields of London, Sheilia Hurt of Stanford; one brother, William “Bill” Ritchie of Winchester; five grandchildren, Austin Tug Gayheart Jr., Cody Gayheart, Kyle Moore, Jeanette Weaver & Thomas Weaver Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial followed in the Callie Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Judy Gray
Judy Carol Gray, 67, of Cornettsville, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 28, 1955, the daughter of the late Hubert Couch and the late Alice Campbell Couch. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Luna.
She is survived by her husband, Roscoe Gray; two daughters, Carol Ison of Acup, Tonya Cornett of Viper; two sons, Roscoe Dennie Gray Jr (Lori) of Slemp, Hubert Felix Gray (Keshia) of Viper; three sisters, Peggy Halcomb, Annie Shepherd and Felicia Williamson; five brothers, Daniel Couch, Hobert Couch, Arlis Couch, Granville Couch and Homer Couch; ten grandchildren, A.J., Leslie, Karista, Trey, Hunter, Landon, Ali, Aiden, Gavin and Lauren; and many other special grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 5 at Big Leatherwood Baptist Church with Scotty Halcomb and Jeff Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Couch & Holbrook Cemetery, Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Othell Hall
Othell W. Hall, 85, of Viper, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Mary Breckinridge Hospital.
She was born July 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Carr Whitaker and the late Virgie Watts Whitaker. She enjoyed traveling and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren McIntyre; second husband, Eugene Hall; and one brother, Bonell Whitaker.
She is survived by her companion caregiver, Paul Ingram; and a host of family and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Rufus Jones
Rufus Ray Jones, 69, of Bulan, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, October 19, 1952, the son of the late Harold Jones and the late Gracie Napier Jones.
He is survived by fiancé, Tina Marie Jones of Bulan; step-son, Nathan Campbell (Tabatha) of Campbell’s Creek; daughter, Malinda Renee Brewer (Bill) of Leburn; step-daughters, Nicole Spencer (Jesse) of Avawam, Wendy Reynolds of Lower Mill Creek, Melissa Reynolds of Hazard; brother, Arville Jones (Leanna “Bug”) of Busy; four sisters, Sylvia Fisher (Kenneth) of Oh, Linda Johnson of London, Kay Moore (Manuel) of Upper Second Creek, Teresa Smith (Dewey) of Lost Creek; 20 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one step grandson.
Services were held Sunday, October 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wilma McGlauglin
Wilma Campbell McGlaughlin, 87, of Dickson, Tenn., formerly of Busy, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at NHC of Dickson, Tenn.
She was born in Busy, August 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lenora Williston Campbell. She was of the Church of Christ faith and also worked for several years as a Mining and Reclamation Inspector for the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Owen Campbell; sister, Janis Campbell Long; and great-granddaughter, Oliviah Boswell.
She is survived by son, Adrian McGlaughlin of Mt. Home, Ar.; daughters, Christina Boswell (Todd) of Dickson, Tenn., Heather Batey (Patrick) of Pelham, Ala.; brothers, Harold Campbell (Gloria) of New Palestine, Ind., Charles Ott Campbell (Betty) of Ary; sister, Sharon Upchurch (Richard) of Lexington; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Herbert Campbell Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Janet Moore
Janet Marie Moore, 78, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home in Alger, Mich., surrounded by her family.
She was born in Hazard, March 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Girley (Sexton) Combs. She lived in Alger for the past 24 years formerly of Plymouth, Mich. She married Clifford Moore on July 25, 1977, in Wise, Va. She worked as a waitress in her younger years and cleaned offices. She was a member of Pentecostal Church in Plymouth. She enjoyed walks in the park, shopping, cooking, and the outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Fay Reed; stepson, Gary Lee Moore; and siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Moore of Alger; son, Eddie (Arlene) Reed of Hazard; stepson, Steven Moore of Warren, Mich.; stepdaughter, Theresa (David) Waun of Walkerton, Ind.; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bill Mosley
Bill Mosley, 57, of Combs, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Conley Napier
Conley Edward Napier, 59, of Hazard, died Thursday, October, 6, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Neace-Napier Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gerlene Stacy
Gerlene Stacy, 89, of Busy, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Walter Stidham and the late Lora Gibson Stidham. She was a retired Postmaster of 35 years at the Busy Post Office. She was a member of the Little Willard Church of Christ. She owned a restaurant and dairy bar. She enjoyed being around people and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Charlie Stacy; one daughter, Charlene; and two sisters, Ruthene and Dellatene.
She is survived by two sons, Charlie Stacy Jr. (Brenda) of Busy, John Stacy of Busy; one sister, Blue Jean Engle of Busy, four grandchildren, Candace Adkins (Austin), Bryan Scott Miller, Loran Michelle Belcher and Tyler Jay Stacy (Casey); one great grandchild, Jasmine Hope Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at Frontline Ministries with Rodney Thompson and James Noyes officiating. Burial followed in the Stacy Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
