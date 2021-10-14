Catherine Campbell
Catherine Williams Campbell, 89, of Hazard, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Perry County, April 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Harrison Williams and the late Eliza Stacy Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Campbell; one daughter, Cathy Coghill; one son, Donald E. Campbell; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Hurt (J.W.) of Hazard, Linda Miller of Hazard; four sons, Ronnie Campbell (Elizabeth) of Millie, Randy Campbell of Hazard, Bobby Campbell (Angie) of Big Creek, Davis Campbell (Jennifer) of Ind.; two sisters, Pearlie Shockey (Odis) of Oh, Agnes Thompson (Tim) of S. Car.; one brother, Roy Williams (Martha) of S. Car.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bert Combs Jr.
Bert “Richard” Combs Jr., 75, of Hazard, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born December 15, 1945, the son of the late Bert Combs and the late Virginia Jones Gayheart. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed watching nascar, football and keeping up with the Kardashians.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, William Bert Combs.
He is survived by two daughters, Angela R. Ellis (Bradley) of Hilton Head, S. Car., June Kilburn (Tim) of Hazard; four grandchildren, Chandler Martin Ellis, Christian Robert Ellis, Dylan Parker Combs and Rylee Carson White; daughter-in-law, Brandi Combs; special extended grandchildren, Ashton Elliot and Cade Elliott; and a host of family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Edna Combs
Edna Mae Combs, 79, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, May 12, 1942, the daughter of the late Charlie C. Campbell and the late Eliza Cornett Campbell. She was an Avid Artist and was retired from the Hazard Independent School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Combs; step-mother, Rhoda Campbell Sellars; two sons, Jimmy D. Combs and Lyndon F. Combs II; siblings, Jack Campbell, Verdie Campbell, Clayburn Campbell, Clayton Campbell, Dean Campbell, Evelyn Elrod; Delphia Lasslo, Lucille Parsons, Martha Faye Honeycutt, Darlene Baker, and Edith Napier.
She is survived by her brother App "Buddy" Campbell of Bonnyman; two sisters, Glenna Campbell, Pauline Campbell; one granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. A.D. “Pete” McGee officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations towards the funeral expenses or the Joey Lasslo Scholarship Fund at the Hazard Independent Schools.
Brenda Couch
Brenda Joyce Couch, 74, of Hazard, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born June 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Floyd Jett and the late Beatrice “Mae” Stacy Jett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ovitt Couch; and one sister, Carol Torres.
She is survived by three daughters, Teresa Feltner (Patrick) of Jonesborough, Tenn., Della Johnson (Ellis) of Paintsville, Tammy Couch of Monroe, Ga.; one son, Ovitt Wade Couch (Faye) of Corinth; one sister, Bobbie Couch of Ga.; four brothers, Bill Jett of Hazard, Roger Jett of Hazard, Dwight Jett of Hazard, Floyd Jett Jr. of Ga.; eight grandchildren, Justin, Meagan, Lauren, Mitchell, Dalton, Martin, Balis and Zackery; six great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rocky Jett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Helen Marie Finley
Helen Marie Finley, 94, of Hyden, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Hyden Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Logan Wayne Bowling officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wendy Fugate
Wendy Fugate, 48, of Bulan, died Friday, October 8, 2021.
She was the daughter of Carolyn Sturgill (William Combs), David Gayhart (Su).
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mart and Alice Gayhert; and maternal grandparents, Manuel and Rosetta Walker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Robert Fugate; one sister, Kara Deaton (Jerry); four brothers, Sean Allen, Time Gayhart (Terri), Dale Gayhart, Will Gayhart (Carli Combs); fur babies, Bubby and Sissy; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10 at Upper Lost Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with Joe Engle officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lena Grigsby
Lena Rose Grigsby, 87, of Hazard, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Pearl Grigsby and the late Ethel Grigsby. She was a retired cook for M.C. Napier High School. She was a member of the Lotts Creek Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed sewing and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, GB Grigsby; one son, Jody Paul Grigsby; one sister, Victoria; and five brothers, Talmon, Devaughn, Melvin, Mitchell and Pearl.
She is survived by one daughter, Libby Nolan of Lotts Creek; two sisters, Laura Fields (Tom) of Hiner, Mildred Martin of Lotts Creek; one brother, Sim Grigsby (Katie) of Lotts Creek; daughter-in-law, Cassandra Lynn Grigsby-Tiller (Eddie); five grandchildren, Jody Grigsby (Danielle) of Morehead, Jamie Grigsby of Lexington, Jeffrey Nolan (Cynthia) of Lotts Creek; Kristy Whitaker of Grapevine, Sabrina Noble (Ritchie) of Rowdy; five great grandchildren, Addison, James, Aaron, Laykin and Austyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 11, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Curt Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ricky Hill
Ricky Vaughn Hill, 69, of Viper, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born October 16, 1951, the son of the late Linuel Hill and the late Ruby Georgia Bella Hughes Hill. He was a United States Army Veteran, member of the Vicco Masonic Lodge #929 and a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Feltner Hill; one sister, Joni M. Spencer; and one brother, Kevin C. Hill.
He is survived by two sons, Scott Hill (Victoria) of Kenosha, Wisc., Jeremy Jay Hill of Hazard; seven sisters, Judy Traynor of Fla., Jill Moore of Tex., Julia Radom of Ill., Jan Woods of Viper, Carol Farler of Viper, Lisa Lee of Frankfort, Toni Hill of Hazard; three brothers, Gary Hill of OH, Roger Hill of Hazard, Darrell Hill of Hazard; two grandchildren, Jesse and Laci; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial will follow in the Feltner Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joyce Luttrell
Joyce Ann Luttrell, 86, of Hazard, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born February 18, 1935 in Perry County, the daughter of the late Jess Reynolds Sr., and the late Grace Atkins Reynolds. She was a retired sales clerk for Dawahares and attended Petrey Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Luttrell; one sister, Molly Moore; one great grandson, Hunter Gross; and one sister-in-law, Ann Reynolds.
She is survived by one daughter, Kim Luttrell of Hazard; one son, John Kevin Luttrell of Hazard; two brothers, James William Reynolds of Cal., Jess Reynolds Jr. (Sue) of Hazard; one grandchild, Samantha Thorpe (Dennis Smith Jr.) of Hazard; five great grandchildren, Courtney Gross (Rob), Braxtan Smith, Chesney Smith, Kinley Smith and Finley Smith; two great-great grandchildren, Harper Gross and Huntstan Warren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Charles Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Randall Napier
Randall Napier, 55, of Bonnyman, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Indianapolis, Ind., March 27, 1966, the son of Ode Jean Fugate Fields and the late Roger Lee Napier.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years Georgia Melton Napier.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Dianna Napier (Raleigh) of Bulan, Rebecca Napier (Cody) of Hazard; one son, Randall “Bub” Napier of Bonnyman; two sisters, Deborah Napier of Bonnyman, Janet Campbell (Amos) of Bonnyman; one brother, Dale Smith of Ind.; three grandchildren, Braelyn Noble, Brilee Noble and Ivy Parker Neace; two nieces, Angela Estep and Emily Smith; one nephew, AC Campbell; great niece, Harmony Stacy; great nephew, Max Campbell; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made to the funeral expense.
Andrew Perkins Jr.
Andrew Jackson (Jack) Perkins, Jr., died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Hazard ARH.
He was born January 1, 1929, a life-long resident of Perry County and was a United States Army Veteran.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Charles Edwin Roberts
Charles Edwin Roberts, 65, of Oneida, died Monday, October 11, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hyden, September 17, 1956, the son of the late Edwin Roberts and the late Ollie Couch Roberts. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Earl Roberts; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Blevins Roberts of Oneida; three daughters, Charla Jones (Marcus) of Richmond, Robyn Blevins Rice of Hyden, Chiabhan Gilbert of Lexington; three sisters, Geraldene Burns (Donnie) of Big Creek, Anna Lee Massey (Spud) of Manchester, Rosa Spisak (Tom Spisak II) of Middletown, OH; brother, Monroe Roberts (Andra) of Manchester; mother-in-law, Audrey Blevins; very special nephew, Tom Spisak III; two grandchildren; and a host of friends, cousins, nieces and other family and friends.
Funeral series were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Hyden Church of God with Pastor Logan Wayne Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the KY Veterans Cemetery Southeast, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Linda Robinson
Linda Lou Smith Robinson, 71, of Hazard, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, January 14, 1950, the daughter of the late Carlos Smith and the late Lola Mae Smith. She was a Great Mother and was deeply loved by all of those that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Robinson; one sister, Tammy Smith Combs.
She is survived by three daughters, Shawna Sumner (Randy) of London, Melissa Sumner (Rodney) of Vicco, Anita Walker (Jeff) of Hazard; two brothers, Larry Smith of Hazard, Carl Smith of Hazard; three sisters, Emma Burgett of Acup, Loretta Reynolds of Prestonsburg, Crystal Harp of Hazard; five grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. October 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Donald Tapio and Doyle Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rose Smith
Rose M. Smith, 66, of Bulan, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
She was born January 16, 1955 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late William Napier and the late Mary Lee Gayheart Napier. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and playing with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jesse and Carl Napier; one sister, Patricia Ann Gayheart.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Smith; two daughters, Anna Gibbins (Davin) of Fisty, Crystal Holland (Matt) of Combs; one son, Steven Smith (Tabatha) of Emmalena; ten grandchildren, Daniel, Katie, Eden, Colton, Willow, James, Victoria, Christopher, Haven and Todd; two nieces, Kimmie and Tracy Napier; one nephew, Taylor Bowling; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 18 at Red Star Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with Charles Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jeffery Summerset
Jeffery Summerset, 63, of Hazard, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born September 19, 1958, the son of the late Odell Summerset and the late Opal Young Summerset.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kim Beth Ison.
He is survived by one daughter, Katelynn Newson (Robert) of Newbern, Tenn.; two sons, Noah Summerset of Hazard, Gunner Summerset of Hazard; one sister, Joette Taylor (William) of Iowa; two grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas; and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Douglas Wells
Douglas Wayne Wells, 59, of Wooton, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, September 17, 1962 the son of the late Green Bailey and the late Lois Jean Wells. He was a member of the Hyden Masonic Lodge, Oleika Shriners, and was a member of Thousandsticks Fire Dept., and was affiliated with many volunteer fire dept’s throughout Leslie County. He was a constant fixture in the Leslie County School System for many years. He loved helping the kids and time spent out in the community with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Otis Wells.
He is survived by his sister, Ada Hornsby (Russell) of Hyden; caregivers, Jimmy and Mallie Pennington of Wooton; and a host of nieces, many relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ronnie Wells and Mike Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Joseph Cemetery, Wooton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Edgar Whitaker
Edgar Whitaker, 82, of Big Creek, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, June 7, 1939, the son of the late John Whitaker and the late Flossie Mae Combs Whitaker. He worked as an Electrical Welder for Blue Diamond Coal Company and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and telling jokes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Whitaker and Earl Whitaker; sister, Emmalene Whitaker.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra L. Valentine Whitaker of Big Creek; three sons, Jerry Whitaker, Jimmy Whitaker, and Randall Whitaker (Vickie) all of Big Creek; two daughters, Kathy Whitaker of Big Creek, Leah Whitaker Combs (Jason) of Viper; three brothers, Caddie Whitaker (Freda) of Big Creek, Sherman Whitaker (Pat) of Avawam, and Billy Ray Whitaker of Big Creek; four sisters, Matilda Smith of Somerset, Laura Etta Lewis (Pearl) of Eubank, Shirley Lewis (Victor) of Wooton, and Debbie Melton (Bill) of Wooton; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7 at Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek with A.D. Pete McGee. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sherman Williams
Sherman Allen Williams, 50 of Combs, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born January 29, 1971, the son of Verniece Hall and the late William Henry Williams.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kathy Williams; one daughter, Mary Anne Roesel (Johnathan) of Knoxville, Tenn.; one son, Dustyn Alan Williams (Alyssa) of Emmalena; one step son, Parker Williams; one step daughter, Thea Williams; two sisters, Nancy Hall (Bruce) of Georgetown, Terri Mullins (Danny) of Hazard; two brothers, Billy Joe Williams (Paula) of Ary, Ervin Williams of Ary; ten grandchildren, Landon, Marshall, Ashton, Sarah, Blake, Madison, Jaxon, Breanna, Allyson and Bailey; three step grandchildren, Luke, Nova, Ivy; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Miller and Levi Akers officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
