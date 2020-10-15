Jack Akers
Jack Akers, 40, of Hazard, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, October 15, 1979, the son of Jackie D. Akers and Linda Akers of Happy. He enjoying being home with his family, grilling and cooking out, was a big clippers fan and loved watching basketball.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lonnie Amburgey; maternal grandfather, Earl Breeding; paternal grandparents, Sterling Akers and Dora; uncle, Scottie Michael Akers.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Brittany Akers of Hazard; son, Jax Carter Akers of Hazard; daughter, Kinzley Rose Akers of Hazard; brother, Caden Alexander Minks of Hazard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mark Combs and Doug Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Akers Family Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mask must be worn at all times and social distancing practiced.
Clifton Campbell
Clifton “Rock” Campbell, 77, of Lost Creek, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born January 8, 1943, the son of the late Woodrow Campbell and the late Delora Combs Campbell. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was a former fire chief at Lost Creek Fire Department. He attended Gospel Light Baptist Church and Neace Memorial Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, June Richardson; and three brothers, Clifford, LR and Paul David Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Campbell; two daughters, Charlette Kilburn (Jim) of Lost Creek, Jenny Howard (Dustin) of Hazard; one son, Dwayne Campbell (Valarie) of Hazard; four sisters, Genevieve Uhren of Chicago, Ill., Gertrude Henley (Eli) of Jackson, Tenn., Bobbie Jean Reed (Harold) of Fairfield, OH., Phyllis Chenault (Roy) of Versailles; one brother, Kenneth Woodrow Campbell (Janice) of Lost Creek; four grandchildren, Dustin, Tabitha (Parker), Devin and Isaac; four great grandchildren, Carleigh, Caroline, Noah and Kenzie; special cousins, Mike and Mark Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate and Rev. Bobby Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Sixteen Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Paul Colwell
Paul “Blue” Colwell, 70, of Chavies, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born July 22, 1950, the son of the late Hershel Colwell Sr. and the late Pauline Asher Colwell. He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Grubbs Colwell; and three brothers, Hershel “Backerjaw” Colwell, Jr., Donald Colwell and Milford Colwell.
He is survived by two daughters, Venessa Colwell Joseph (Wayne) of Mount Sterling, Pauline Engle (Alan) of Frankfort; two sisters, Gloria Smith (Paul) of Jackson, Ruthene Napier (Sherman) of Chavies; two brothers, RB Colwell of Chavies, Jerry Colwell (Tammy) of OH; three grandchildren, Anthony Tyler Sizemore (Melody), Hannah Engle and Madison Colwell; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life services was held between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made towards the funeral expenses.
Michael Couch
Michael Allen Couch, 60, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born August 28, 1960, the son of the late Garland and Nancy Couch. He spent his time working in the coal industry, and all of his spare time devoted to his family. He loved his family and always put them before himself. He was a loving husband, a father that was adored, brother that always stood beside his siblings, and a Pop Pop that can never be replaced.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one Brother, Billy Kevin Couch.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia Couch of Fourseam; daughter, Marlena Carpenter (Randy) of Jackson; sister, Teresa Stallard (Larry) of Wise, Va., Lisa Hall (Wayne) of Lorain, OH., Sheena Lucia of Va., TunJaleta Joseph of Va.; brothers, Jeffery Couch of Whitesburg, Garland Couch, Jr. (Angela) of Whitesburg, Jeffery Everidge (Beth) of Nicholasville, Brian Everidge (Lisa) of Mich.; step-mother, Carolyn Couch of Whitesburg; father-in-law, James S. Harley of Clayhole; three grandchildren; and a host of very special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a group of girls that call him pop pop.
Funeral services were held a 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Family Cemetery, Fourseam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lois Jean Grigsby
Lois Jean Grigsby, 71, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born March 4, 1949, the daughter of the late Elvin Neace and the late Mary Combs Neace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Courtney Neace; and special friend, Linda Grigsby.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years and 11 months, Freddie Grigsby; two sons, Freddie Grigsby Jr. (Lora) of Hazard, James Grigsby (Samantha) of Hazard; one sister, Edna Combs (James) of OH., seven grandchildren, James Mason Grigsby, Ashton Taylor Grigsby, Robert Case Grigsby, Isabella Grace Grigsby, Cameron Combs, Gage Ryder Grigsby and Colt James Grigsby; special friends, Ada Gadbury, Atta Turner; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Henry Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Sixteen Miler Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lewis Kidd
Lewis Kidd, 61, of Bonnyman, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 15, 1959, the son of the late Jack Kidd and the late Janice Brewer Chinn. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Kidd.
He is survived by two daughters, Rosanna Deaton (James) of Bonnyman, Jennifer McIntyre (Brad) of Bonnyman; one son, Bronson Kidd (Casey) of Leatherwood; eight grandchildren, Jacqueline Smith, Nathan Deaton, Roberta McIntyre, Kainon Kidd, Peighton McIntyre, Rikki Lieu McIntyre, Bryson Kidd and Brenlyn Kidd; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
George Martin
George P. Martin, 93, of Hazard, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hazard Health & Rehab.
He was born May 17, 1927, the son of the late Walter Scott Martin and the late Ellen Cox Martin. He was a United States Army and a retired barber.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosella Martin Brumbaugh; seven sisters, Myrtle, Ann, Beatrice, Virginia, Jeanette, Phyllis and Jessie; and six brothers, Ben, Edward, Blaine, Walter, Eugene and Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Ann Martin; special brother-in-law, Simmy Grigsby (Katie); and the extended Grigsby family; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 at Wayland United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Walter Martin Cemetery, Wayland. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Wayne Morris
Wayne Morris, 58, of Jeremiah, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 03, 1962, the son of the late Dan Morris and the late Grace Johnson Morris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Couch; and one brother, Johnny Morris.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary Wilson (Frank) of Big Creek, Dorothy Huff (JR) of Smilax; seven brothers, Jimmy Morris (Georgia) of Busy, Bobby Morris (Mary) of Maces Creek, Ray Morris of Happy, Joe Morris (Willa Dean) of Sassafras, James Morris (Carla) of Sassafras, Lee Morris (Frankie) of Viper and Tommy Morris (Mae) of Letcher Co.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Laura Smith
Laura Combs Smith, 88, of Hazard, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Whitesburg ARH.
She was born November 11, 1931, the daughter of the late John D. Combs and Lucinda Campbell Combs. She was a resident of Knott County Heath & Rehab Center, she was a retired lab tech at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Ohio and also the Hazard ARH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Alonzo, Sam, Ira, and Leslie Combs; sisters, Amanda Feltner, Elizabeth Boleyn; as well as husbands, Paul Napier and John R. Smith.
She is survived by nephews, Ralph Combs of Dwarf, John A. Combs (Darla) of Pine Knot, niece, Carol Combs Stratton (James); friend and work partner Krystal Noble of Breathitt County; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. October 15, at Holiday Cemetery with Paul Sluss. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
