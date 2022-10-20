Carlos Adams
Carols Ray “Hatchet” Adams, 73, of Viper, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, August 10, 1949, the son of the late Arville Adams and the late Alpha Jane Hall. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. After retiring Carlos was an avid quilter for 16 years and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of the Arts of the Mountain for 16 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lottie Sue Smith, and Lois Eldridge; brother, Roger Adams.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Adams of Viper; daughters, Kimberly Lynn Callahan (Clemmie Arnold) of Viper, Melissa Collins (Ben) of Leburn; sisters, Shirley Dixon of Leatherwood, Wanda Ison (Tot) of Leatherwood; beloved dog, Eben James; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Arch Halcomb Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Perry County Animal Shelter.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
James Baker
James Gerald Baker, 51, of Jackson died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Norton Hospital. He was a UK sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was born in Middletown, Oh, August 11, 1971, the son of Mimmie Baker and the late James Baker of Jackson.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Dylon Baker of Hazard, Johan Gilbert of Richmond; one daughter, Katherine Baker (James) of Hazard; three sisters, Angie Willett (Jesse) of Jackson, Jeanie Fraley of Jeffersonville, Cathy Turner of Franklin, Oh; one brother, Ray Baker (Sherry) of Jackson; one grandson, Xavier Warren of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Sister Sue Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wallace Hamilton
Wallace Hamilton, 68, of Viper died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, November 26, 1953, the son of the late Dan Hamilton and the late Artis Cornett Hamilton. He loved deer hunting, fishing, visiting and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Dustin Bonnell Hamilton; one sister, Velta Hamilton “Pete” Farler; brothers, Mervin Hamilton, Marvin Hamilton, Darrell Hamilton, Bonnell Hamilton, Henry Lafate Hamilton, and Willie Monroe Hamilton; brother-in-law’s, Archie Adams, Clay Farler, Leon Engle; sister-in-law’s, Grace Hamilton and Ellarea Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Venetia Smith Hamilton of Viper; sons, Ryan Keith Miniard of Viper, Gerrad Clark (Nancy) of Viper; daughter, Chasidy Miniard (Keith) of Viper; sisters, Glenna Marie Hamilton-Adams of Marengo, Oh, Eileen Hamilton of Cornettsville, Rebecca Engle of Viper, Brenda Elam of London; brother, Daniel Scott Hamilton (Bonita) of London; two sister-in-law’s, Hattie Adams-Hamilton of Viper, Patsy Hamilton of Viper; one granddaughter; one great granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at Calvary Bible Church, Viper with Eldon Wall and Rick Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow in the Ben Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the Twin Rocks Bible Camp, 3924 Middle Fork Maces Creek Rd, Viper, KY 41774.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ava Lumpkins
Ava Grace Lumpkins, 4, of Redfox, died Thursday, October 13, 2022.
She was born September 11, 2018, the daughter of Jacob Lumpkins and Kelly Cockrell Lumpkins. She loved watching Paw Patrol, playing with slime and dressing up as different characters. She was full of life.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sisters, Arya Lumpkins, Taylan Coots and Kaylee Coots; two brothers, Lincoln Lumpkins and Carson Coots; half-sister, Tori Lumpkins; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Kimberly Cockrell; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Gwen Lumpkins; great grandparents, Vernon Begley and Janiva Sexton; step-grandmother; Carmen Johnson; one aunt; Brandy Turner (Justin); three uncles, Cody Cockrell, Jarrod Lumpkins (Whitney) and Jeremy Lumpkins (Evelyn); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Isom Cemetery, Isom. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lloyd Napier
Lloyd Napier, 74, of Hazard, died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Viper, July 7, 1948, the son of the late Ervin Napier and the late Dallie Cole Napier. He loved fishing, spending time with his family, cars and especially working on them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Eric Napier; daughter, Mary Napier; sisters, Betty Sue Napier, Verna Mae Napier, Alene Griffith, Mary Combs, Geraldine Farler, Sharon Russell, Anna Ruth Napier; brother, Donald Ray Napier.
He is survived by one son Dana Lloyd Napier, Jr. of Hazard; sister, Nancy Haley (Don) of Hazard;; special niece, Crystal Neace; special great nieces and nephews, Donielle Neace, Coleston Neace, Bryant Irvine Neace; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitations were held Tuesday, October 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brian Sellers
Brian Sellers, 46, of Bonnyman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center. Brian enjoyed riding four wheelers, shooting guns and listening to music.
He was born August 26, 1976, the son of the late Harold Sellers and Johnnie Faye Goins Sumner
In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Marion Sumner; niece, Courtney Gross; and in-laws, Eugene and Gladys Barnett.
He is survived by his wife; Donna Sellers; two daughters, Lacie Anderson Sellers of Hazard and Breanna Dawn Sellers of Hazard; one son, Brian Dakota Scott Sellers (Destany) of Bonnyman; two sisters, Angie Benton (Paul) of Hazard and Margaret Gross (David) of Hazard; two brothers: Harold Steven Sellers (Angie) of Hazard and Charles Sellers (Teresa) of Hazard; four grandchildren, Lily, Liam, Delilah and Evelyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers and Daniel Barnett officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Oscar G Stacy Jr.
Oscar G. Stacy Jr., 56, of Hazard, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born July 9, 1966, the son of the late Oscar Stacy Sr., and the late Joyce Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Stacy; two daughters, Jessica Coots (Dillon) and Brandi Miller (Brandon); two sisters, Rebecca Mullins and Tara Reeves; two brothers, Steven Stacy and Calvin King; two grandchildren; Peyton and Korben; three special fur babies; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ethel Stamper
Ethel Engle Stamper, 94, of Dwarf, died Monday, October 17, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, December 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Bill Engle and the late Surilda Jones Engle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Stamper, Sr.; son, William Byrd Stamper; five brothers, Roscoe Engle, Jess Engle, Sam Engle, Shelby Engle and William French Engle; five sisters, Elmo York, Nora Stacy, Nancy Smith, Faye Walker, and Rachael Noble.
She is survived by son, Frank (Betty) Stamper of Suffolk, England; Grandson, Robert James Stamper (Michelle) of Suffolk, England; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Michael; great-great-grandson, William; daughter-in-law, Shirley Money Stamper of Dwarf; brother-in-law: Sherman Walker, Jr. “Popeye” of Shepherdsville; nieces, Linda, Rita, Evelyn, Elaine, Brenda, Patty, Joan, Shirley, Lillian, and Norma Clarire; nephews, Hershell, Sonny, Sammy, William, Lenny, Bobby, and Ronnie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, October 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Stamper Family Cemetery, Dwarf. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
