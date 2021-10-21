Imogene Bryant
Imogene Johnson Bryant, 93, of Hazard, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, February 22, 1928, the daughter of the late Bill Johnson and the late Sarah Baker Johnson. She was a retired cook for the Hazard City School System and was a member of the Christopher Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Danny Bryant; one daughter, Phyllis Hughes; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Angela Roseberry (Don) of Hazard; six sons, Gary Bryant (Kathy) of Hazard, Ricky Bryant (Katherine) of Hazard, Johnny Bryant of Hazard, Tim Bryant (Violet) of Hazard, Eddie Bryant (Kim) of Falmouth, Greg Bryant (Christine) of Williamstown; one brother, Edward Johnson of London; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Billy Ray Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Hope Estep
Hope Estep, 47, of Chavies, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, October 15, 1974, the daughter of the late Farmer Estep and Brenda Estep. She loved listening to music and playing games on her ipad and eating ice cream cake.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one brother, Johnny Estep (Nana Fugate) of Krypton; three sisters, Melissa Estep of Sassafras, Melanie Collins (Leroy) of Krypton, Jennifer Couch (Charles) of Scottsburg, Ind.; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Engle officiating. Burial will follow in the Estep Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mikenzie Gwinn
Mikenzie Skyler Gwinn, 19, of Krypton, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born June 21, 2002, the daughter of Michael Gwinn and Heather Hankins Gwinn.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Arizona Lynn Combs; paternal grandparents, Dewey Couch and Viola Gwinn; and one aunt, Arizona Vires.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Anthony Combs; three sisters, Sierra Stidham of Krypton, Tammy Miller of Hazard, Kayla Gwinn of Hazard; one brother, Michael Dustin Gwinn of Hazard; maternal grandparents, Rick Hankins and Marilyn Vires; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Gwinn officiating. Burial followed in the Gwinn Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made towards the funeral expenses.
Roy Johnson
Roy Lee Johnson, 29, of Busy died Friday, October 15, 2021.
He was born in Hazard, May 8, 1992, the son of Carl Wayne and Doris Johnson of Busy. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and helping people and children.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Susie and Oberine Standafer, Silas and Madge Johnson; special friends, Glen “Bugs” Colwell and Jim “Bubby” Gibson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Carla (Tim) of Bad Axe, Mich., Glenna (Billy) of Glomar; two nieces, Emily (Weston), Kaylen; three nephews, Dalton (Cameron), Nicholas, Colton; cherished friends, Mary Ann Deaton, Chris Gibson, Donnie Spencer, Shawn Chandler and Adam Chandler; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 22, 5pm-7pm at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in the Couch Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wilma Jones
Wilma Jean Jones, 75, of Jeff, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at her residence.
She was born June 23, 1946, the daughter of the late Dewey Reed and the late Mattie Bush Reed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Jones; three brothers, James, Birtchell and Donal Lee Reed; and one sister, Katherine Wilce.
She is survived by two daughters, Tina Jones and Marsha Jones; one son, Gregory William Jones; four sisters, Mary Jo Gabbard (Wayne), Janet Bruursema, Ruth Ann Dickerson (Randy) and Verna Faye Reed; five brothers, Jackie Reed, Larry Reed, Ronnie Reed (Sherri), Kenneth Reed (Lisa) and Billy Reed; five grandchildren, William H.B. Jones, Trevor Hurt, Allison Hurt, Kelsey Jones and Kayla Lawson; two greatgrandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Steve Haddix officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard. The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Christopher Miller
Christopher Jaden “Cowboy” Miller, 19, of Krypton, died Monday, October 11, 2021.
He was born in Hazard, January 23, 2002, the son of Christopher Miller (Tonya) of Whitesburg and Rhonda Southwood (Dale) of Krypton. He loved hunting, fishing, and horseback riding.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie Southwood and Louella Eldridge; one aunt, Kathleen Miller Noble.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Travis Sizemore of Krypton, Paxton Miller of Krypton, Zander Boggs of Whitesburg, Ryan Sizemore of Pulaski, Va., Ricky Dale Sizemore of Krypton; sisters, Taylor Miller of Krypton, Zoey Boggs of Whitesburg; grandparents, Nathan and Lola Miller, Teresa Burke; aunts and uncles, Craig and Keisha Miller, Patricia Baker, Kevin and Marla Miller, Ronnie and Kaitlyn Southwood, Joe Miller and Linda Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Beecher Collins and Brent Vance officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bransford Olinger
Bransford Payne Olinger, 44, of Hazard, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was known as Junior to friends and family was preceded in death by his lovely wife and beautiful soulmate, Amy Jacobs Olinger. After losing Amy Payne became an instant single father which was a struggle, but I report that his struggle is over! Payne leaves behind to mourn him his children Kaley Shae Olinger, Tayah Rayne Olinger, Landon Skyler Olinger, and Hunter Blaine Green. He also leaves behind his wonderful parents Bransford Payne Olinger Sr. and Sheila Kay Wilson Olinger of Hazard. Payne Jr. was the second of four children leaving behind one sister Tiffany C. Olinger (Brandon Hampton) of Hazard, and two brothers Jonathan E. Olinger (Karie) of Jacksonville, N. Car., and Christopher T. Olinger (Alyssa) of Lexington. At the time of his death, Jr. was known to his three nieces and six nephews as "Uncle Payne", the fun and silly one that's going to let them get away with anything.
He was a standout football star at Hazard High School. He had lots and lots of friends and if he were your friend you had it made. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. Everyone will remember his infectious smile that was so big that it would light up any room no matter how big or small. He has a special cousin that's known as his Gemini twin Ebony S. Carter. He has a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. God knows he will always be loved and will be endlessly missed.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Town Mtn. Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Quay Pratt
Quay Madison Pratt, 74, of Viper, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born June 30, 1947, the son of the late Matthew Pratt and the late Jenetta Farler Pratt. He was a retired foreman. He enjoyed doing many outdoor actives such as hunting and fishing. He spent much of his free time doing wood carving. He enjoyed singing and playing several different musical instruments.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Rhodeski, Rosetta and Janie; seven brothers, Leonard, Dennis, Woodrow, EB, James, Del and Ken.
He is survived by one son, Anthony Quay Pratt (Elizabeth) Paint Lick; two sisters, Dolly Manning of OH, Shirley Lewis (Bill) of Viper; one brother, Harold Pratt (Carla) of Conn.; three grandchildren, Tanner Quay Pratt, Kaylee Elizabeth Pratt and Mason Anthony Pratt; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mike Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Eli Pratt Cemetery, Red Oak. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bobby Sizemore
Bobby Wayne Sizemore, 25 of Krypton, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 18, 1996, the son of Bobby Joe and Julie Sizemore of Krypton.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elijah Sizemore and Loretta Wooton; maternal grandfather, Willie Neace; and a host of aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Benjamin Sizemore of Krypton; half-sister, Robin McGlone (Mike) of Elizabethtown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Community Harvest Church, Gays Creek with Pastors Calvin and Carol Bowling officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Paul Stolts
Paul Edward “Pap” Stolts, 91, of Hazard, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, October 27, 1929, the son of the late Calvin Stolts and the late Nellie Evans Stolts. He was an avid baseball card collector. He loved antiques, tinkering and spending time with family. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby Stolts, Mary Boggs, Carolyn Robertson and Dorothy Turner.
He is survived by two daughters, Martha Larabe of Hyden, Lesa Youngblood of Ala.; two sons, Bruce Stolts of Ala., Matthew Stolts of Ala.; six grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Randy Woods, Teddy Couch and Ben Mosley officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites will be performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64
