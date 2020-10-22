Roger Cornett
Roger Glenn Cornett, 64, of Viper, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 4, 1956, the son of the late Gene Cornett and the late Corba Combs Cornett. He worked as a diesel mechanic for Cummings Diesel for 41 years, enjoyed gardening, driving his 1946 Jeep, spending time with his family and collecting Cub Tractors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shannon Lee McKnight Cornett; infant son, Jonathan Matthew Cornett.
He is survived by one daughter, Kristin Nicole Cornett of Viper; two sons, Jamie Ray Cornett (Beth) of Viper, Roger Travis Cornett (Sarah) of Viper; one sister, Linda Cornett of Viper; five grandchildren, Brenna, Ava, Ethan, Allie and Adele; and a loving host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at Henry Cornett Cemetery, Viper with Karl Baker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
W.H. Ferguson
W.H. Ferguson, 94, of Hazard, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lee County Care and Rehab in Beattyville.
He was born in Glomar, December 27, 1925, the son of the late Finnie Clint Ferguson and the late Jewel Gevedon Ferguson. He was a United States Marine Veteran that fought in World War Two and worked as a warehouse worker for KY/WV Gas Company for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Combs Ferguson; one brother, Joseph Ferguson.
He is survived by three sons, Gary Ferguson (Kay) of Seymour, Tenn., Harold Ferguson (Willa) of Viper, Casey Ferguson (Sally) of Hazard; one sister, Elizabeth Rison of OH; two brothers, Jimmy Ferguson of OH, Lavon Ferguson of OH; three grandchildren, Shawna Adkins (Bill), Casey Ferguson Jr. (Chels), Michael Ferguson; three great grandchildren, Max, Willow and Memphis; and a loving host of family and friends.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, October 22 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel, funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, October 22 with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Green
Danny Lynn Green, 60, of Vicco, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Whitesburg ARH.
A celebration of life services was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, at Kodak Church of the One True & Loving God with Tim Napier and Manuel Grace officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Sunday Hampton
Sunday Rose Hampton, 2, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She loved the outdoors. She has a special kitty and doggy she enjoyed playing with at her granny’s house.
She is survived by her mother, Christy Hampton; two brothers, Nathanael Hampton and Tanner Hampton; grandparents, Harold and Charlene Slone, Carl and Arzella Hampton; great grandmother, Nola Morton; special aunt, Misty Slone; uncle, Cameron Hampton; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, October 19, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Preacher Bill Craft officiating. Burial followed in the Defiance Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Herald
Billy Ray Herald, 72, of Bulan, died Monday, October 12, 2020.
He was born April 15, 1948, the son of the late Bertha Herald Jones. He was a retired City Employee of 45 years, he loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed sports where he spent many years coaching little league.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Jane Herald.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Clara Gayheart Herald; two sons, Amos Herald (Christie) of Hazard, James Herald of Bulan; four grandchildren, Megan Herald (Josh), Connor Herald (Caitlin), Makenzie Bentley (Evan), Kaitlyn Herald; two great grandchildren, Kyleigh and Lexi; special friend, Eddie Goins; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Vanover and William Morris officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Rufus Jones
Rufus John Jones, 60, of Chavies, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was born in Hazard, August 22, 1960, the son of the late Renza Jones and the late Bessie Neace Jones. He was a retired truck driver for Parsley Tire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Bessie Jones; one granddaughter, Kennedy Jones. He is survived by his wife; Brenda Sue Mize Jones; two sons, Renza Jones (Kourtney) of Kite and Jeff Jones (Kim) of Campton; one daughter, Amanda Jones Fugate (Ken) of Rowdy; two sisters, Martha Clemons (Ronnie) of Ten Mile and Hazel Morris (Dale) of Ten Mile; two brothers, Monroe Jones (Jenny) of Viper and Harlow Jones (Susie) of Ill.; seven grandchildren, Zack, Dylan B., Makayla, Dylan M., Kaitlyn, Dalton and Makenzie; special cousin, Jefferson Neace; beloved dog, Bossman ; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held at Gospel Light Baptist Church where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, October 22. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23 at the Gospel Light Baptist Church with Scott Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Boothill Cemetery, Ten Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes
This is a paid obituary.
J T McCoy
J T “Trig” McCoy, 85, formerly of Hazard and Pikeville, died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1935, the son of the late Wallace and Linnie Maynard McCoy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hayse McCoy of Inez, Richard McCoy of Buffalo, N.Y. A caring husband, dedicated father, and involved citizen, he served the community as a member of Odd Fellows, Jaycees and Masons. He retired from his long-term sales manager position with Austin Powder Company, only to continue working several years with AmeriCorps and Enterprise Car Rental. He cherished greatly his membership at Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Billie Slone McCoy; two brothers, Dewey (Betty) McCoy of Plant City, Fla., and Jack McCoy of Lexington; three sons, Keith (Pam) McCoy of Hazard, Tim (Sherri) McCoy, and Jay McCoy, both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kristy) McCoy of Pikeville, Todd (Brooke) McCoy, Lawren (Jarrod) Portwood, J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Balea McCoy, and Dallas McCoy, all of Lexington; as well as ten great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Serving as Pallbearers will be Todd McCoy, Ryan McCoy, Dallas McCoy, J T McCoy, Seth McCoy and Jarrod Portwood.
Funeral services were held at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 21, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Chapel with Tim McClanahan officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park.
COVID precautions will be observed. Everyone who attends will be asked to wear a mask and to observe social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, 6476 Caney Creek Road, Pikeville, Ky. 41501.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Hillard Napier
Hillard Napier, 81, of Jacksonburg, OH, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital, surrounded by his three loving children.
He was born in Ary, January 4, 1939, the son of the late Ethel (Smith) and Roosevelt Napier. He was a U. S. Army Veteran; and retired as a skilled machinist. He never met a stranger; he was a friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and making friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Laverna "Vernie" (Watts) Napier; his step mother, Cassie Napier; four brothers, Hershel (Jane) Napier, William Napier, Deward Napier, Milton Napier; and three sisters, Lula Mae (Ellard) Harvey, Bonnie Jean (James S.) Harvey, Flora (Rudy) Udrow.
He is survived by his children, Sturgill (Marsha) Napier, Katie (Mason) Combs, and Wayne (Rachel) Napier; his grandchildren, Ellie and Austin Napier; his brother, Dana (Margie) Napier; his sister, Doris Miller; two sisters-in-law, Nancy and Larretta Napier; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at the Dalton Funeral Home, Corner of State Route 4 & Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with Pastor Dave Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH.
The guestbook may be signed at daltonfh.net
This is a paid obituary.
Willard Noble
Willard “Wig” Noble, 69, died Friday, October 16, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born February 3, 1951 in Rowdy, the son of the late Emery Noble, Sr. and Elzobeth (Stacy) Noble. He was a self-employed mechanic, enjoyed building drag race cars, fishing, hunting and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lera Mae Noble; step-son, Danny Johnson; two sisters, Geraldine Miller and Lula Fugate; seven brothers, Delmar, Ira, Charles Henry, Emery, Jr., Paul, Arnett Ray and Noah Gene Noble.
He is survived by three sons, Ronnie Paul Noble (Penny), Travis Emory Noble (Kerri) and Terry Johnson (Kim); eight grandchildren, Cierra, Camryn, Jathyn, Cali, Trenton, Leah, Victoria (Austin) and Abi (Caleb); great-grandson, Marshall; mother of his children, Tammy Stillings; and a good friend, Delores Wilson.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, at JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street. Burial will be held Thursday, October 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Noble Family Cemetery, Emery Lane, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of JB Ratterman & Sons Funeral & Family Cremation Care, Louisville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jbrattermanandsons.com
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Seale
Charles Harold Seale, 89, of Hazard, died Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born April 18, 1931, the son of the late Carl Seale and the late Bonnie Campbell Seale. He was a retired bookkeeper for Hazard Furniture. He was a Untied States Army Veteran and a member of the Airport Gardens Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Fugate Seale; one daughter, Debora Kay Roberts.
He is survived by one daughter, Julie Melton (Tony) of Avawam; one sister, Eva Brunk of West Liberty; one grandchild, Stephen Melton; beloved friend, Doshia Shields; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jamie Brunk officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Roy Smith
Roy Smith, 74, of Franklin, OH, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH.
He was born in Chavies, April 28, 1946; he was a Deputy Sheriff for many years before retiring. He resided with his son in Carlisle, Ohio for the last nine years, where he enjoyed many visits with his brothers, sisters, children, and grandchildren. He loved his family beyond measure.
He is survived by three sons, Roy A. Smith, Lonnie Smith, and Joe Lewis; two brothers, Melvin Smith and Chester Smith; nine sisters, Carolyn Neace, Marilyn Estep, Mimmie Baker, Linda McKenzie, Mona Campbell, Rose Mary Baker, Betty Shepherd, Elsie Neace, and Brenda Estep; ten grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Roy Austin Smith, Joseph Watkins, Adam Lewis, Josh Lewis, Abby Smith, Brittany Smith, Taven Smith, Libby Smith and Solomon Smith; seven precious great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Sue Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dolly Tottle
Dolly Tottle, 77, of Hazard, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Daniel Whitaker
Daniel Lynn Whitaker, 18, of Bonnyman, died Friday, October 16, 2020.
He was born August 16, 2002, the son of Bernard Whitaker and Korrie Shockey.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Darrell and Shelia Shockey; one sister, Starlynn Summer Skye.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, James and Raymonda Whitaker; one brother, Austin Shockey; one aunt, Denise Irie (Steven); four uncles, Eric Brock (Andrea), Beryl Brock (Katessa), James Paul Whitaker and Robert Shockey; special friend, Susan Kellie Miller; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Collett Family Cemetery, Leslie County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Raymond Whitaker
Raymond Dale Whitaker, 59, of Hazard, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 1, 1961, the son of the late Raymond Stanley Whitaker and the late Clara Riley Whitaker. He was a retired coal lab technician.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond David Whitaker.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Whitaker; three sons, Christopher Whitaker of Hazard, Damian Whitaker of Tompkinsville, Chad Whitaker of Tompkinsville; four grandchildren, Balin, Colton, Avery and Jackson; and a host of family friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Engle-Napier Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.