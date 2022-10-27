Wilma Baer
Wilma Jean Johnson Baer, 62, of Hazard died Sunday, October 23, 2022 at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born June 3, 1960, the daughter of the late Luther Johnson, Jr., and Delma Davidson Johnson. She was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church of God and loved spending time with her family and friends. She cherished and loved her dog “Binky”.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Adam Riddle of Hazard, Phillip Riddle of Owensboro; two daughters, Crystal Riddle of Dayton, Oh, Amy Riddle of Hazard; two brothers, Johnny Johnson of Hazard, Kenneth Johnson (Jan) of Chavies; sister, Judy White of Gays Creek; special friends, Jeff Coots and Joyce, Anna Johnson Miller; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27 at Free Pentecostal Church of God with Sister Juanita Combs and Anna Johnson Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Woodson Couch
Woodson Dean Couch, 63, of Hazard died Monday, October 24, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home Sunday, October 30 from 3 pm till 5 pm. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
James Evans
James Shade Paul Evans, 86, of Scuddy, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Knott County, February 15, 1936, the son of the late Bacil Evans and the late Norma Smith Evans. He was a United States Army Veteran that was drafted twice to serve. He attended Happy Freewill Baptist Church. He was a retired HVAC from ARH. He enjoyed Facebook and Old Cars. Most would say, he was an avid grass cutter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn Joanne Evans; and three sisters, Peggy McIntyre, Wilma Morrison and Mary Lou Meehan.
He is survived by his wife, Larcena Smith Evans; four daughters, Karen Smith (Rodney) of Happy, Pattie Brashear of Scuddy, Cindy Evans of Lexington and Susan Turner (Randy) of London; one son, Aaron Evans of Georgetown; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Quillion of Happy and Cara Brashear (Heath) of Hazard; one stepson, Mark Branson (Sarah) of Vicco; special cousin, Karen Jones Cody; nine grandchildren; six step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21 at Happy Freewill Baptist Church with Rodney Smith and Terry Brewer officiating. Burial followed in the Evans Family Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Bunny Melton
Bunny Joe Melton, 59, of Hazard, died Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ramon Creech officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Ira Southwood
Ira Southwood, 59, of Happy, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Ermine.
He was born in Hazard, August 31, 1964, the son of the late McCager Southwood and the late Virginia Lee Southwood. He loved training horses, showing and riding them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Southwood; three nephews, Ricky Porter, Timothy Porter, and Jaden Miller; niece, Rebecca Porter.
He is survived by his daughter, Kirstie Southwood (Tanner) of Morristown, Tenn.; grandson, Cager Wayne Maggard of Morristown, Tenn.; two sisters, Edna Brown (Paul), Sarah Murray (Darrell) of Happy; two brothers, Mack Southwood (Cindy) of Big Creek, Jimmy Southwood of Breathitt County; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 24, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Bo Kilburn and James Lucas officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.