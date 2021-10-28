Vernon Brock
Vernon Brock, 76, formerly of Perry County, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at Venture Home Again in Paintsville.
He was born May 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Curtis Brock and the late Serena Fields Brock. She was a member of the Big Willard Church of Christ. He loved to be outdoors fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Brock; one brother, CB; one sister, Edith; and one granddaughter, Cambree.
He is survived one daughter, Malanie Ann Matthews (Chris) of Beaver Dam; one son, Vernon Brock Jr. (Michele) of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Thelma Messer of OH., Geneva Eldridge of Somerset; one brother, Ernie Lee Brock of Busy; five grandchildren, Lillian, Macallister, Faith, Alexxis and Dakota; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at Big Willard Church of Christ with Everett Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the Brock Cemetery, Willard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lelia Couch
Lelia Carol Couch, 48, of Hazard died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 24 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kenny Melton officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Rosa Couch
Rosa Mary Couch, 69, of London, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Lake Cumberland.
She was born September 17, 1951, the daughter of the late Willie York and the late Georgia Mae Bowling York. She was a member of the Women’s DAV auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, camping and sitting around the fire. She adored her beloved pets, Honeybear and Herman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Ray York; one grandson, Dakota; and one step son, Jerry Wayne Couch.
She is survived by her husband, James Couch; one daughter, Shannon Wilson (Ray) of Manchester; one step daughter, Lisa Harris (John) of Campbellsville; one son, Shane Bennett (Delannia) of Buckhorn; one step son, James Couch Jr. (Andrea) of Eubanks; nine grandchildren, Renzee, Lee, Destiny, Cody, McKayla, Timothy (Amber), Trenton, Tristian, Nevah and Steven; five great grandchildren, Athena, McKayla, Mikah, Sofia and Railynn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Leslie Abner officiating. Burial will be at York Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Darkies Shepherd Crase
Darkies Shepherd Crase, 71, of Viper, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born March 12, 1950, the daughter of the late farmer Shepherd and the late Rebecca Griffith Shepherd. She loved playing bluegrass gospel music, her family, and attending Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Crase; brother, Arnold Shepherd; two sisters, Leona Baker and Kim Pace.
She is survived by her son, Granithy Burke (Sandie) of McGrady, N. Car.; two grandchildren, Adam Burke (Brooke) of North Wilksboro, N. Car., Brittany Wagoner (Adam) of Hays, N. Car.; four great grandchildren, Mason Wagoner, Eli Burke, Ariana Wagoner, and Miles Wagoner; brothers, Arthur Shepherd (Barbara) of Slemp, Alonzo Shepherd (Goldie) of Slemp; sisters, America Holbrook of Slemp, Alice Campbell (Fred) of Linefork, Maudie Baker of Jeremiah.
A memorial services was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Eugene Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Kellie Fields
Kellie Fields, 56, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center Center.
She was born in Whitesburg, April 9, 1965 the daughter of the late L.C. Johnson and the late Hila Slone Johnson. She loved fishing and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Orbin Johnson; three sisters, Judy Riley, Sara Caudill, and Elluise Slone.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Millard Fields of Vicco; two brothers, Lowell Johnson (Kathy) of Knott Co., Earl Johnson (Regina) of Letcher Co.; four sisters, Imogene Salvil of Oh, Liza Landrum (Earl) of Letcher Co., Connie West (George) of Letcher Co., Betty Thomas (Grayson) of Red Fox; special great niece, Danika; and a host of other relatives and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obiturary.
Kenneth Gay
Kenneth Ray “Hot Rod” Gay, 63, of Lost Creek, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, January 7, 1958 the son of the late George Gay, Jr. and the late Nannie Bell Neace. He loved woodworking and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Mike, Glenn, Wireman, and Lonnie; sisters, Naomi and Barbara.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cora Gay of Hazard; sister, Jean Gay of Falmouth; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Holiness Pentecostal Church of God with Kenneth Miller officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Shannon Gayhart
Shannon Michelle Gayhart, 49, of Hazard, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her residence.
She was born October 2, 1972, the daughter of Lawrence Gayhart and Ovilla Gayhart. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a beloved family member, Brenda Longworth.
She is survived by one daughter, Sabrina Blank (Andy); two sisters, Charlene Gayhart, Samantha Gayhart; one brother, Lyndon Gayhart (Theresa); three grandchildren, Haylee Drew Blank, Brantley Blank and Brady Blank; special friends, Janet Stacy, Katherine Collins, Jessie Noble, Anita Neace and Kaitlyn Chaney; beloved dog, Gizmo; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Riley Gayheart Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Marsha Hensley
Marsha Kay Hensley, U.S. Army Veteran, 68, of Hazard, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at Paul B. Hall Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merrill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations towards the funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Brenda Longworth
Brenda Longworth, 75, of Hazard, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born March 3, 1946, the daughter of the late J.B. Brewer and the late Margaret Napier Campbell. She was retired from the Hazard City Board of Education.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Glenis Brewer and Don Campbell; and one sister, Linda Brewer.
She is survived by two sons, Greg Longworth (Missy) Strawberry Plains, Tenn., Steve Longworth (Trish) of Hazard; special daughter, Glenda Covey of Murray; two sisters, Deb Sturgill (Brad) of Tenn., Diane Caudill (David) of Vicco; five grandchildren, Sabrina (Andy), Shaine (Keli), Landon, Ryan and Gabe; six great grandchildren, Brantley, Brady, Memphis, Salem, Zeppelin and Haylee-Drew.
A private family burial was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Rachel Mosley
Rachel Mosley, 84, of Frankfort, died Friday, October 15, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Jean Sizemore
Jean Sizemore, 93, of Halton City, Texas died Friday, October 22, 2021.
She was born in Ary on November 30, 1927, the daughter of the late Killus and Mertie Smith. She grew up in her beloved hills of Perry County, with her eleven brothers and sisters. There she graduated from Robinson School and attended classes at Eastern Kentucky University. She met and married Elmer Sizemore at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church in 1951. At that point she began her life’s work, with our father, in service to the Lord, starting churches throughout the United States. Most importantly in New England, New York, and Alaska, working with the North American Mission Board for over 35 years.
She loved her daughters, Rhoda Lee and Samantha, sons-in-law, Stan and Len, her grandson, David, granddaughter-in-law, Laurielle, and her great-grandchildren, Christopher, May and Devin, with all her heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Sizemore; sisters, Alice Smith, Elaine Atkins, Anna Sizemore and Doris Cornett; and brothers, Donald Smith, Don Lyman Smith, Lowell Smith and Thomas Smith.
She is survived by her children, Rhoda Lee Warren (Stanley Warren) and Samantha Sizemore (Len Isbell); grandchildren, David Warren (Laurielle Warren); great-grandchildren, Christopher Stanley Warren, May Eleanor Warren and Devin James Davis; sister, Dinah E. Short; brothers, Killus Smith Jr., and John Larkin Smith; and a host of much loved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Englewood Cemetery in Christopher, in May 2022, when the dogwood and redbud are blooming for her.
Granny Jean will be greatly missed, but we know she is in a better place with her parents, husband, brothers, and sisters.
The guestbook may be signed at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Homer Smith
Homer “Bootsie” Smith, 74, of Hazard, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, July 6, 1947 the son of Thelma Collins and the late Buford Smith. He was a Motorcycle enthusiast who had a passion for riding and was a hard worker his whole life, mostly working as an equipment operator in construction and mining.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Vickie Brotherton; grandparents, Homer and Mary Hatfield and John Smith and Sally Maggard Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Michael Patton (Debra) of Fishers, Ind., Brian David Smith of Lothair; sister, Donna Kay Napier (Jim); two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jack E. Whitaker officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Delilah Whisman
Delilah K. Whisman, 67, of Viper, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.