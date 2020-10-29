Joyce Cornett
Joyce Caroline Cornett, 91, of Viper, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hazard Health & Rehab Center.
She was born in Viper, September 6, 1929, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Brashear and the late Docia Combs Brashear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orris Cornett; 16 beloved brothers and sisters; beloved mother-in-law, Mae Cornett. She was a Member of the Calvary Bible Church.
She is survived by one son, Keith Cornett (Ernestine) of Hazard; one daughter, Kay Ferguson (Gary) of Seymour, Ind.; one grandchild; one great grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, October 26, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Esther Henson
Esther Henson, 86, of Alexandria, Ind., formerly of Perry County died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Eula Holliday
Eula Mae Turner Holliday, 101, died October 19, 2020, at her residence, as was her wish.
She was born in Breathitt County, March 26, 1919, the daughter of the late Ona Wells Turner and the late Sam Turner. She attended Berea Foundation School after her father died when she was nine. She graduated from both Berea Foundation and Berea College, which she supported as a member of the President's Club. She came to Perry County as a home economist working for the Stuart Robinson Foundation based at Homeplace Clinic, in Ary, where she met Elmer. In 1948, with a small GI loan, she and Elmer established and co-owned Perry Farm Center, a unique service based farm, hardware, appliance and furniture business. Despite losing practically everything in the 1957 flood, Eula and Elmer considered it an honor to have General Electric restore their customer's appliances which were destroyed in the flood, or delivering appliances at night or on weekends to prevent loss of a customer's food, or just giving advice on gardening. They had a very special relationship with many of their loyal customers during their 43 years of business. She was a founding member of Hull Presbyterian Church. She loved reading, education, farming, travel and was a gourmet cook. She believed education was essential and both encouraged and helped many young people attend Berea College. Her hard earned travels ranged from most of the United States to Europe and China. Integrity, hard work, humbleness and service to others and devotion to family was the code she lived by and inspired in those who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Elmer Holliday; one sister, Rachel Rose Turner Jackson of Crocketsville; one brother, Sam Turner Jr. of Hazard; son-in-law, Tony Asbury Jr. of Hazard;
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Ann Holliday Asbury, Eliza Jane Holliday both of Hazard; one sister, Helen Ogle of Cincinnati, OH; many nephews; nieces; and special caregivers; and friends, Glynetta Ritchie, Omar Cortez and Jeff Asbury.
Due to Covid a graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hull Presbyterian Church of Hazard or Berea College, CPO, Berea, KY.
David Kilburn
David Preston Kilburn, 52, of Viper, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, December 5, 1967, the son of Danny Dale Kilburn (Teresa) of Viper and the late Henrietta Hall Kilburn.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Dale Kilburn. He was a member of the Middlefork Church of Christ, where he loved his church family and friends, spending time with his family and friends. He was a retired car salesman, working for 32 years where he enjoyed the time he got to spend with the customers and his friends.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Audrey Kilburn of Viper; brother, Thurman Kilburn (Pam) of Viper; special nephews, Michael Kilburn (Samantha), Daniel Kilburn (Emerson); great nephew, Gunnar Kilburn; great niece, Piper Kilburn; special best friend, Connie Melton-North.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alger McIntyre
Alger McIntyre, 62, of Viper, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, October 22, 1958, the son of Frances Lewis McIntyre and the late Woleary McIntyre. He was a Member of the Slemp Church of Christ and loved fishing, carpentry, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane McIntyre of Viper; two sons, Brian Pratt of Tupelo, Miss., Dorsie Jason Pratt of Georgetown; three daughters, Andrea Jent (Randall) of Viper, Kaitlin Brooks (Joe) of Viper, Danisha Adams (Eric) of Bean Station; brother, Gary McIntyre (Lucille) of Viper; three sisters, Terri Fields (Jeff) 0f Hallie, Freida Sparkman (David) of Hallie, Ann Watts of Hallie; four grandchildren; one great grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kevin Couch officiating. Burial followed in the McIntyre Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Joshua Muncy
Mr. Joshua Allen Muncy, 84, of Monroe, NC died Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born in Hazard, December 10, 1935, son of the late Russell Muncy and Stella Taylor Muncy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Dalton.
Mr. Joshua Allen Muncy, 84, of Monroe, NC died Thursday, October 15, 2020.

He was born in Hazard, December 10, 1935, son of the late Russell Muncy and Stella Taylor Muncy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Annette Dalton.

He is survived by his loving wife Mrs. Barbara Brown Muncy; four sons, WM. Allen Muncy, Hensley Scott Muncy, (Michele), Lee Eric Muncy and Joshua Matthew Muncy, ( Ann); brother, Bob Muncy (Gayle); six grandchildren, Jason Allen Muncy, Stephen Austin Muncy, Victoria Lillian Muncy, Mary Ella Muncy, Josh Batton and Jeremy Batton; and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service was held Saturday, October 24, at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, N. Car 28112. Due to practicing social distancing the family had a drop in visitation from 10AM until 4PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Service. Arrangements were under the direction of Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, Monroe, N. Car.
Grant Roark
Grant Wayne “G.W.” Roark, 89, of Vicco, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Kodak, December 14, 1930, the son of the late Fernando Roark and the late Mallie Combs Roark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Roark; brothers, Kermit, John, Fernando Jr., Taylor, Hiram, and Adrian Roark; sister, Rilda Steele. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War, a retired Educator/Principal with the Perry County School System, and in his retirement years enjoyed gardening and auctions.
He is survived by three sons, Grant Warren Roark (Gail) of Letcher, Russell Roark (Lisa) of Vicco, Kenneth Roark (Billie) of Vicco; two daughters, Marcia Ison of London, Connie Jordan (Jonathon) of Vicco; two brothers, Lowell Roark of Vicco, Walden Roark of Blackey; one sister, Rochelle Breeding of London; nine grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at the Vicco Warship Center with Pastor Ronald Davidson. Burial followed in the Combs-Roark Cemetery, Kodak. Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
David Salley
David Benjamin Salley, 64, of Hindman, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born November 24, 1955, the son of the late Benny Salley and the late Opal Caudill Salley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Salley; one brother, Emmanuel James Salley.
He is survived by two sons, David Shaun Salley, Eric Lynn Salley (Whitney); one brother, Mark Salley; special friend, Jimmiah Dunn; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Geneva Sizemore
Geneva (Hooch) Sizemore, 81, of Hazard, formerly of Krypton died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 5, 1939 the daughter of the late Morris Stidham and the late Gracie Morris Stidham.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Sizemore; one son, Lester Ray Sizemore; two brothers, Morris Jr. Stidham and Roy Stidham; one sister, Geraldine Hoskins; one grandson, Travis Baker.
She is survived by two sons, Dale Sizemore (Rhonda) of Krypton, Clyde Sizemore (Lois) of Busy; two daughters, Wanda Deaton (Kenneth) of Busy, Juanita Maggard (Douglas) of Chavies; three brothers, Marshall Stidham of Hazard, Vernon Stidham of Mich., Donnie Stidham (Ann) of Yerkes; four sisters, Ailene Salisbury of Kendallville, Ind., Hager Owens of Kendallville, Ind., Mary Stidham of Hazard, Audrey Neace of Dice; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Nathaniel Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Sizemore Family Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Wilson
Mary Ann Wilson, 71 of Hazard, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Perry County, April 1, 1949, the daughter of the late Dan Morris and the late Grace Johnson Morris. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son; David Wilson; two brothers; Johnny and Wayne Morris. She is survived by her husband; Frank Wilson Sr.; three sons, Frank Wilson Jr., Michael Wilson and Steve Wilson all of Hazard, KY; one sister, Dorothy Huff (J.R.) of Smilax; seven brothers, Jimmy Morris (Georgia) of Busy, Bobby Morris (Mary) of Viper, Ray Morris of Happy, Joe Morris (Willa Dean) and James Morris (Carla) both of Sassafras, Lee Morris (Frankie) of Viper, Tommy Morris (Mae) of Letcher County; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services were held 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
