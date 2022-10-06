Kathy Campbell
Kathy Ann Campbell, 64, of Dice, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, February 1, 1958, the daughter of the late Sam Neace and the late Rosa Lee Combs Neace. She loved her dog Ruffles and worked at the Hazard A.R.H. Psychiatric Center as a Nurse for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Lee Campbell; two brothers, Levi Neace and Ronnie Neace.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Earnest E. Campbell of Dice; son, Bryan Campbell of Dice; sister, Jerry Campbell of Rowdy; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Paul Wegner officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brian Clemons
Brian Scott Clemons, 46, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was born June 16, 1976, the son of Nancy Boggs Clemons and the late Vic Clemons. He enjoyed going four wheeling and hunting. He loved to spend time with his boys.
In addition to his mother, he was survived by two sons, Clayton Clemons of Hazard, Corey Clemons of Hazard; one sister, Michelle Bell-Clemons (Julie) of Lexington; one nephew, Jonah Bell-Clemons; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Pete Youmans officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Marvin Combs Jr.
Marvin Lowe Combs Jr., 68, of Hazard, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, August 17, 1954, the son of the late Marvin Combs and the late Martha Combs. He was a member of Summit Church in Hazard. He was a former Assistant Director and retired Geologist for the State Division of Oil & Gas Conservation. He was an avid runner. He enjoyed scuba diving and mowing grass. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Russell Combs; one son, Mark Combs (Alana) of Hazard; three sisters, Rebecca Bell (Charlie) of Sassafras, Judy Catron (James) of Hindman and Angela Combs of Tenn.; three grandchildren, Cassidy Combs, Seth Combs and Chloe Combs; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mark Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Russell Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Billie Couch
Billie Ann Couch, 61, of Hazard died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at Krypton Brethren Church with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Donald Dunn
Donald Ray Dunn, 73, of Kodak, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born August 14, 1949, the son of the late Ray Dunn and Hazel Sexton Barnett. He worked as a Deep Miner for 20 and then worked as a Diesel Mechanic for TECO Mining Company for many years. He enjoyed working on the farm along with his wife, Emma Lue. They worked together side by side doing everything together along the way as they built their lives for themselves and their children. Where you seen one, you seen the other. He loved his family so very much. He was also a Deacon at the Church of The Lord Jesus Christ at Hiner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Freda Riddle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Emma Lue; sons, Larry Dale (Nancy) of Amburgey, Donald Gene (BJ) of Viper; daughters, Angela (Nathan) Hall of Viper; grandchildren, Brian Dale Dunn, Shawn Tyler Hall, Whitney Jade Dunn, Hannah Elizabeth Dunn and Ashton Cole Hall; three brothers, Michael David, Rodney and Jeff; three sisters, Cleta, Judy and Sharon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Wagers, Rocky Jeff and Daniel Barnett officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Hill
Charles Edward “Big Daddy” Hill, 85, of Bulan, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born May 2, 1937, the son of the late George Hill and the late Virginia Whitley Hill. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, sitting on his porch, collecting knives and making homemade wine. He never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Louise Pittard Hill; two brothers, George Hill Jr and Billy Hill; and one granddaughter, Nicole Caudill.
He is survived by one daughter, Yasman Olinger(Jeffery); three sons, Charles Michael Hill (Claudia), Alvin Ray Hill (Jennifer) and James Douglas Earl Hill; four brothers, James Arthur Hill, Wade Hill (Sonia), Eugene Hill (Lillian) and Ronnie Hill (Donnacill); two sisters, Janave Carter and Darcus Wynn; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Lowell Parker and Brother Roy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wilburn Polly
Wilburn Polly, 85, of Slemp, died Monday, September 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Leatherwood, February 6, 1937, the son of the late Vernis Polly and the late Mary Callahan Polly, He was a member of the Pentecostal Faith and was a retired construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Shannon Polly; one brother, Mike Polly; one son-in-law, Ronnie Kelly.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Loretta Shepherd Polly; two daughters, Jackie Shepherd (Howard) of Cornettsville and Angela Kelly of Slemp; two sons, Clayburn Shepherd (Glenda) of Slemp and Joe Polly (Tina) of Slemp; three sisters, Mildred Couch of Slemp, Donna Kay Holbrook of Ind., and Audrey Vanderpohl of Ind.; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 30 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ernest Gibson and Charles Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Shepherd-Riddle Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Juanita Ritchie
Juanita Ritchie, 80, of Hazard, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Hazard Health & Rehab Center.
Juanita was born in Hazard, July 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Melvin Jent and the late Mamie Pratt Jent. She worked many years in housekeeping. Juanita loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Ritchie; two daughters, Debbie Jent and Elizabeth Smith; one grandson, Derek Smith; one brother, Melvin Jent Jr.; and three sisters, Myrtle Noble, Maxine Eversole and Faye Strunk.
She is survived by one daughter, Darlene Bush (Doug) of Bulan; one son, Ricky Jent (Deb) of Grapevine; three grandchildren, Brooke Deppenmeier (Malcolm), Brittany Bailey (Cameron) and David Spencer; two great grandchildren, Bailey and Coast; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside services was held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 3 at the Bush Cemetery with Mike Eversole officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wayne Smith
Wayne Smith, 87, of Hazard, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Mary Breckinridge Hospital in Hyden.
He was born June 3, 1935, the son of the late Charles Smith and the late Mabel Fields Smith. He was owner and operator of Bell's Market for many years. He was a member of the Hazard Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Decan. He served on many other boards throughout the community including Hazard Football Booster Club, Advisory Board Council for Hazard ARH, Buckhorn Children's Home and Hazard Rotary Club being named a Past President and Paul Harris Fellow. He helped coach football at Walkertown Elementary and was an in-house tutor at Walkertown. He spent many years helping on the sidelines at the Hazard High School Football games. Wayne was inducted in HHS Sports Hall of Fame.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Laura Lee Smith.
He is survived by one daughter, Susan Smith Mosely (Hughie) of Hazard; three sons, Michael Wayne Smith (Judy) of Fla., Kenneth “Pat” Smith (Julie) of Mason, Oh and Charles “Doug” Smith (Glen) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Katie, Laura Beth, Heather and Kyle; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Oscar Spencer Jr.
Oscar “Brub” Spencer Jr., 84, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at The Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born May 11, 1938, the son of the late Oscar Spencer Sr., and the late Margaret Aileen Cornett Spencer. He was a member of Presbyterian Church at Lothair, Hazard Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Hazard Lions Club. He enjoyed mowing grass, working, restoring and all kind of mechanical work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Billie Holliday; and one brother, Dennis “Buzzy” Spencer.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Spencer; one daughter, Beth Spencer (Ryan); one son, Alex Spencer (Katie); five sisters, Janet Compton, Joann Hickman, Helen York (John), Sue Adkins (John) and Marilyn Trombley; two brothers, Jim Spencer (Pennye) and Gary Spencer (Betty); one grandchild, Logan Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Aaron Turner Jr.
Aaron Turner Jr., 79 of Gainesville, Fla., died Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hazard, December 26, 1942 and grew up in Walkertown. He started his trucking career in 1965 as an agent for North American Van Lines in Hazard. In 1974 he moved to Coral Springs, Fla., and worked for Murray Van and Storage for 6 years as a long distance trucker. Working long hours eventually gave him the opportunity to buy the North American Van Lines agency in Gainesville, Fla. moved his family to Gainesville in 1980. His hard work, diligence, work ethic, his respect for his employees and desire to make his customers feel comfortable has allowed A Turner Moving & Storage to remain a family owned business in Gainesville. That is the essence of Aaron. Hard working with the desire to take care of his family, friends and customers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Patricia Turner, his son Jeff Turner (Tammy) and daughter Gwen Turner, grandchildren Tara Utter, Aaron English (Nina), Corey Turner (Kayla), Amber English and Dakota Turner ( Mara), Great grandchildren Scarlett English and Colby English. He was preceded in death by his parents Aaron Turner Sr. and Margaret Herald Turner. Sisters Nellie Turner, Elizie Turner, Ellen Turner, Ollie Turner and Betty Turner. He will be missed by family, friends, customers and business associates. His memory and legacy will remain strong in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check the website for up dates. In lieu of flowers the family asks to make a contribution to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.