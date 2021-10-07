Lawrence Begley
Lawrence Begley, 85 of Fairborn, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton.
He was born in Dryhill, on January 10, 1936, the son of John X. and Mallie (Woods) Begley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving the Korean War. He retired from General Motors Harrison Radiator in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Begley; brothers and sisters Lou Begley, Hally McIntosh, Gladys Sandlin, Opal Rogers, May Melton, Eddie Adams, Helen Varney, John Begley, Pearl Begley and Johnn X Begley Jr.
He is survived by his sons Daniel Joseph Begley and Michael Lawrence Begley; brother Kash Begley and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Monday, October 4, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral Service was held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with John Seagraves officiating. Burial followed in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City.
Charles Campbell
Charles “Dougie” Campbell, 57, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Perry County, July 16, 1964, the son of Charles Campbell and Linda Gale Napier Campbell. He was a well-known basketball coach for A.B. Combs for 27 years as well as the owner of the Doug Campbell Body Shop and the Big Blue Smokehouse. He had a love for Wells Motor Sports, as well as University of Kentucky Sports and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Stephanie Rena Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jayne Gibson Campbell; two daughters, Brandi Campbell (Eric), Brooke Campbell King (Tyler) both of Hazard; one brother, Michael Campbell (Jaime) of Hazard; three grandchildren, Claire Winslow King, Lennox Wells and Nylla Wells; two nieces, Bailey Stidham (A.J.) and Allie Campbell; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Friday, October 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. A.D. Pete McGee officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Emma Caudill
Emma Sue Caudill, 83, of Bulan, died Sunday, October 3, 2021.
She was born December 26, 1937, the daughter of the late William DeLaney and the late Castoria Combs DeLaney. She enjoyed going to church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Delvin Caudill; one son, Freddie Dale Caudill; four brothers, Buster DeLaney, Walter DeLaney, Jerry Dale DeLaney and Creighton Smith; and four sisters, Marie Fugate, Liney Bailey, Gertrude Warner and Tiny Stacy.
She is survived by two daughters, Cassandra Watts of Bulan, Colie Watts of Bulan; two sons, Tom Caudill (Barbara) of Bulan, Louie Caudill fo Bulan; one brother, Fred DeLaney of Oh; seven grandchildren, Tommy Lee, Happy, Brandon, Amy, Hope, Justin and Jamie; three great grandchildren, Ethan, Drew, Mia; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Johnny Ambrose and Sam Stacy officiating. Entombment will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Edna Combs
Edna Mae Combs, 79, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 30, 2021 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brandon Feldkamp
Brandon Matthew Feldkamp, 32, of Hazard, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Cincinnati, Oh, December 25, 1988, the son of Charles Feldkamp (Rachel) and Leslie Smith Tackett (Scott). He enjoyed fishing, guns, playing video games and being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Darrell Smith; one uncle, Curtis Smith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Ashley Joseph (Roger) of London; one brother, Donovan Tackett of Hazard; niece and nephew, Emma and Cayden Joseph; one uncle, Kevin Feldkamp (Mecca); paternal grandparents, Charles and Carol Feldkamp; maternal grandmother, Donna Smith; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
A graveside services was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, at Smith Family Cemetery with Mitch Fields officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jimmy Gibson
Jimmy “Grim Jim” Gibson, 36, of Busy, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hyden, July 29, 1985; he had a love for music, was an Inspiring musician, and was multitalented having the ability to play many Instruments.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie James Gibson and his step-father, Tyson Fugate.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Deaton of Busy; brother, Christopher Gibson of Busy; grandmother, Geneva Fugate; special friends, George Brashear, Jason Hall, Nick Hudson, Rob Brashear, Sam Brashear, Brandon Watts and Pluto; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Brian Miller and Carl Wayne Johnson. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
June Joseph
June Joseph, 85, of Wooton, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Mary Breckinridge ARH.
She was born in Wooton, February 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Matt James Wells and Mallie Maggard Wells. She was a member of the Hyden Church God of Hyden. She loved going to church, quilting, listening to Bluegrass Gospel music and especially spending time with her family. She also loved working in her vegetable garden. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw and friend. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bill Joseph; one son, Jesse Joseph; four brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by one son, Billy Joseph, Jr. (Jenni) of Morehead; four daughters, Barbara Smith of Wooton, Mallie Pennington (Jimmy) of Wooton, Nancy Roberts of Hyden, Dora Joseph of Wooton; two sisters, Linda Maggard of Smilax, Rose Mitchell of Yeaddiss; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Logan Wayne Bowling, Ronnie Wells and Terry Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in the Bill Joseph Cemetery, Wooton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brenda J Miller
Brenda J. Miller, 54, of Hazard, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 18, 1967, the daughter of Jerry Jones and the late Anna Lee Jones. She enjoyed spending her time re-doing furniture and collecting décor.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, James Lee Miller; one son, Christian Clay Miller; two sisters, Barbara Campbell, Annette Jones; brother-in-law, Paul David Miller; sister-in-law, Lisa Ann Neace; nieces, Ashley Dawn Combs and Nikki Begley; nephew, Miles Enz; great niece, Aubree Combs; great nephews, Matthew Campbell and Kaleb Ison.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nannie Reed
Nannie Evelyn Reed, 74, of Hazard, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born April 4, 1947, the daughter of the late Alex Smith and the late Elsie Russell Smith. She attended Maple Street Church of God. She enjoyed singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Reed; one daughter, Florence Velasco; one granddaughter, Susan Renee Feltner; four brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Daphne Kilburn (Wayne) of Hazard, Susan Velasco (Harry) of London, Twyla Shell (Scott) of Frankfort; seven sons, David Velasco of Hazard, Joe Velasco of Hazard, Terry Velasco (Patricia) of Hazard, Richard Velasco of Ill., Eddie Reed (Arlene) of Hazard, Tim Reed (Eleshia) of Frankfort, Thomas Reed (Tamera) of Frankfort; two sisters, Marita Underwood of Miss., Brenda Feltner of Hazard; one brother, Mickey Smith (Judy) of Hazard; 21 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Mike Smith and Robin Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bobby Sizemore
Bobby Wayne Sizemore, 25 of Krypton, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Helen Smith
Helen Smith, 66, of Avawam, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, February 3, 1955, the daughter of the late Elisha Stidham and the late Nancy Campbell Stidham. She loved the outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Smith; one brother, Herman Stidham; five sisters, Imogene Stidham, Ailene Stidham, Geraldine Stidham, Josephine Stidham, and Delatine Canafax.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Combs (Dale) of Lawrenceburg; four brothers, Kenneth Stidham of Hazard, Wayne Stidham of Busy, Keith Stidham of Busy, Bobby Gene Stidham of Avawam; two sisters, Linda Sue Baker of Beaver Dam, Gretafene Brewer of Burnside; special granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. October 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Kroue Noble with Smith-Cornett Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dennis Stidham
Dennis Stidham, 72, of Krypton, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 9 at Krypton Brethren Church with Keith Stidham and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Christopher Reynolds
Christopher Glen Reynolds, 39, of Viper, died Friday, October 1, 2021.
He was born June 27, 1982, the son of Paul Reynolds and Janice Riddle Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Ariana Brooke Reynolds of Slemp; one son, Ashton Blake Reynolds of Slemp; step-daughter, Cecile Emily Rose Yeboah of Slemp; one brother, Paul Reynolds Jr. (Malena) of Viper; grandfather, R.B. Reynolds of Viper; special uncle, Terry Riddle of Viper; nephew, Zachary Reynolds (Autumn) of Yeaddiss; two step nieces, Sha-Rhonda Smith of Yeaddiss, Erica Hardin (Michael) of Jackson; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, at Middle Fork Church of Christ with Mike Hall and Hargis White officiating. Burial followed in the Adams Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
