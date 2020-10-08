Ruby Banks
Ruby Banks, 72, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Tri City Nursing Home, Cumberland.
She was born February 10, 1948, the daughter of the late Seius Bradley and the late Nancy Cornett Bradley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Floyd and Magoffin; three sisters, Myrtle, Georgia and Mary Lee; daughter-in-law, Thelma Banks.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Banks; one son, Willie Banks, Jr.; one sister, Virley Bradley; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, October 2, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made towards the funeral expenses.
Leo Combs
Leo Combs, 57, of Hazard, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 11, 1963, the son of the late Paul Leo Combs and the late Jennell Calhoun Combs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marsha Ann Fraley.
He is survived by his husband, Eddie Mullins; two sisters, Paula Lucas (George) of Somerset, Glenna Combs of Lexington; one brother, Jamie Combs of Somerset; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life was held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family has request donations be made toward the funeral expense.
Charles Couch
Charles Couch, 62, of Viper, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 14, 1958, the son of the late Isom Couch and the late Mary Halcomb Couch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma Jean Couch; two brothers, Darrell Lee Couch and Bethel Couch.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Coots (Kendell) of Slemp, Wanda Watts of Slemp; three brothers, Dennie Couch (Diane) of Slemp, Vernon Couch (Maxie) of Letcher County, Jimmy Couch (Brenda) of Vicco; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jack Hurley
Jack Hurley, 74, of Dayton, OH, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1946, the son of late Amos Hurley and Marie Sumner Hurley. He was retired from General Motors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jean Combs.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Hurley; one daughter, Lisa Cimerro (Mark) of N. Car.; two sisters, Joan Childress (Don) of OH, Avonell Sorrells (Danny) of Vicco; two brothers, Frank Hurley (Dixie) of Vicco, Gary “Butch” Hurley (Lana) of Vicco; one grandchild, Catherine Rael Maynard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Tom Hurley Cemetery, Georges Branch, Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Melanie Morgan
Melanie Jane Morgan, 53, of Stinnett, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Hyden, June 5, 1967 the daughter of the late Paul Roberts and the late Della Adams Roberts. She was a Member of the Stinnett Pentecostal Church, where she taught Women’s Bible Study, served as Youth Group Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. She was a devoted wife and mother, Homeschooling Erica and Devoting her time to her Daughters Education. She was the secretary for the Stinnett Area Community Center and took a lot of pride in her community, took great pride in her time with the Girl Scouts and mostly, her pride was anything to do with the Church and serving her Savior and Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bertle and Nancy Roberts; maternal grandparents, Reuben and Eva Adams; a host of aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Morgan of Stinnett; daughter, Erica Morgan of Stinnett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Stinnett Pentecostal Church with James Bowling, Jr. officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rebecca Shepherd
Rebecca Sue Shepherd, 45, of Jeremiah, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 1, 1975, the daughter of the late Chester Adams and the late Janice Adams Caudill. She is survived by her husband, Bill Williams; one daughter, Stephanie Banks (Andrew) of Slemp; one son, Revis Dwayne Shepherd (Omi) of Slemp; two sisters, Paula Wilson of Viper, Jennifer Shepherd (Mick) of Delphia; three brothers, Chester Adams Jr. (Nancy) of Viper, Jimmy Adams (Missy) of Delphia and Michael Adams (Tammy) of Viper; three grandchildren; Adein Banks, Zachariah Banks and Annalyssa Banks; three special nephews; Nick Wilson, Danny Jay Wilson and Derek Adams; and a host of family and friends Funeral services were held at 1pm Tuesday, October 06, at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at Puncheon Camp with Eugene Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Monroe Caudill Cemetery, Pratt Mtn., Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Earl Stacy
Earl Ray Stacy, 76, of Beavercreek, OH, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.
He was born in Hazard, April 4, 1944, the son of the late Aster and Myrtle (Smith) Stacy. He was employed with Dayton Press, Jolar, and Dynamic Inc. His greatest love was his family and friends, his yard, sports cars and Blue Grass music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother’s Don Stacy, Roger Stacy, Bert Stacy; sister, Lola Stacy Dillon; nephew, Kenneth Smith.
In is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angela (Sizemore) Stacy; two brothers, Clyde Stacy, Alvin Stacy; three sisters, Jevetta (Jim) Smith, Carol (Danny) Ritchie and Greta (Dave) Price; two sister in laws, Edith Stacy and Cheryl Stacy; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Sixteen Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
