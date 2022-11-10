Angela Baker
Angela Baker, 61, of Krypton, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Flint, Mich., April 7, 1961, the daughter of the late Ray Begley and the late Nancy Jett Begley. She loved Gays Creek where she grew up and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She loved music, traveling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Doug Baker of Krypton; two daughters, Wanda Reye Stidham (Charles) of Barwick, Jordan Lacey Mullins (Tyler) of Longs Creek; two brothers, Steven Ray Begley of Oh, Greg Begley of Krypton; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Stidham officiating. Burial followed in the Jeff Family Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lonnie Begley
Lonnie Begley, 75, of Combs, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
He was born in Hell for Certain, May 29, 1947 the son of the late Jonah Begley and the late Goldie Begley. He was a coal miner by occupation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Lonnie Begley, Jr; sisters, Paulette, Jeanette, Blanche, and Karen.
He is survived by son, Johnny Begley (Laura) of Berea; daughter, Pat Mobelini of Nicholasville; two brothers, Vernon Begley of Combs, Winston Begley of Ga.; sister, Mavis Sellers of Combs; four grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitations will be held between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ronnie Cornett
Ronnie Keith Cornett, 75, of Cornettsville, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born May 29, 1947, the son of the late Earnest and Peggy Cornett. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and many of his coworkers referred to him as Superman. He was affectionately known as Poss by childhood friends. He was the life of the party and always brought a smile to everyone’s face; family gatherings will never be the same without him. He grew up at a time of muscle cars and doo-wop and Motown music and continued loving them to the end. He rarely missed watching a UK basketball game and was a longtime member of the Masons. His greatest joy was his two sons Chris and Justin. He dedicated his life to loving them. God also blessed him with two wonderful granddaughters Charlee Kate and Sidney Paige.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, David Short, Ronnie Combs; nephew Joey Patrick Callahan.
He is survived by sons, Christopher (Janet), Justin (April); siblings, Lowell (Kay), John (Hilda), Olivia (Joe) Callahan, Marsha (Richard) Bishop, Mary Kay (Michael) Roark; granddaughters, Charlee Kate and Sidney Paige; and a host of nieces and nephews; special friend Vivian Sue Cornett; fur-baby Daisy; and an abundance of friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 31 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Kenny Salmons and Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in the Turner Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Charles Deaton
Charles Jeffery Deaton, 56, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born February 17, 1966, the son of the late Charles Deaton and the late Nancy Hendrix Deaton. In his younger years he enjoyed riding dirt bikes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Ralph Deaton.
He is survived by two sons, Vincent Deaton of Hazard, Austin Deaton (Natasha) of Hazard; two sisters, Henrietta Burkhart (Jeffery) of Yeaddiss, Debra Adamski of Hazard; one brother, James Deaton of Prestonsburg; girlfriend, Polly Lewis and her son, Quentin Lewis; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Betty Dunn
Betty May Dunn, 75, of Viper, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born October 24, 1947, the daughter of the late George Stahl and Margaret McCellan Stahl. She enjoyed gardening and watching game shows. She loved cooking big meals for her family. She adored her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dunn; one sister, Mary Stahl; and three brothers, Ray Stahl, Jessie Stahl and Paul Stahl.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy Lewis; one son, Kaleb Dunn; step-daughter, Patricia Sumner; sons-in-law, Mike Lewis and Scottie Foster; sister-in-law, Ruth Stahl; special niece, Lori Schippers; special great niece, Tasha Perry; special friends, Carolyn Coots, Sandy Prater and Delana Caudill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home.
Arnold Feltner
Arnold Gene Feltner, 86, of Fredericksburg VA, died Monday, October 31, 2022 from Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).
While attending Hazard High School, he was a four-sport star athlete. In 2021 he was inducted into the Hazard High School Football Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements; an honor of which he was extremely proud. At the same time, he was named a “Duke of Hazard” by the Mayor. After 15 years of dedicated service in the finance department at the University of Mary Washington, he retired in 2019.
He is preceded in death by his niece, Jill Kelly; brother Elvin; and his parents.
Born and raised in Hazard, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Ruth; daughter Loree; cherished granddaughter Ciera; two siblings, Don (Jodie), and Mary Rose (Rupert); and two nephews, Derek (Laura) and Joel (Janet).
A visitation will be on Thursday, November 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Funeral Service, 10830 Patriot Hwy, Fredericksburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 11 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Fredericksburg.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association to support research to help early diagnosis and treatment.
Laford Giles
Laford (Lennie) Giles, 62, of Southwest Center in Louisville died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Hazard, the son of the late Laford and Edith Wooton Giles.
He previously resided at Blessed Assurance in Boston and Advocate Homes in Danville.
Visitations were held from 12 pm – 4 pm Monday, November 7 at Manakee Funeral Home, visitations continued Tuesday, November 8 at 11 am at Big Creek Baptist Church in Hazard. Burial followed in the Haven Hill Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Special Olympics or your local special needs facilities and communities.
Eleanor Goldberg
Eleanor Anne Goldberg, 85, of Hazard, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born November 1, 1936, the daughter of the late Susie Eversole Brashear and the late Victor Brashear. She graduated from Hazard High School and the University of Kentucky. She taught school for several years in Louisville. Wherever she lived, she always took an active role in promoting her community. Over the years, she served on various boards of nonprofit organizations in Jefferson and Perry counties.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Goldberg; and son, David Whittenburg.
She is survived by cousins, Molly Ann Toler (Jake) of Hazard, Laura Jo Pelfrey (Danny Wayne) of Hazard, Skylar Pelfrey, Wade Pelfrey, Hank Pelfrey, and Max Pelfrey all of Hazard, Mary Anne Davies (Doug) of The Villages, Fla., and Amy Anne Bishop (Carlo Barone) of Lexington; and a host of many other relatives and friends survive.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 7 at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Timothy Helton
Timothy Helton, 43, of Busy, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Gross officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rosa Noble
Rosa Lea Noble, 71, of Hazard, died Friday, November 4, 2022 at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born November 21, 1950 the daughter of the late Clifford Pittard and the late Cewonia Warren Pittard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Cornett; five brothers, John, Roy, Wayne, Arthor Lee and Eric Pittard; and one sister, Noreen Beatty.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Noble; one daughter, Cewanda Pittard of Hazard; one son, Tim Pittard of London; five sisters, Ola Pittard of Hazard, Cheryl Stockon of Hazard, Nadine Pittard of Mich., Sonia Hill of Hazard, Alanta Jo Higgins of Red Fox; three brothers, Paul Pittard of Hazard, James Pittard of Cal., Gary Pittard of Va.; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dirk Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Ritchie Cemetery, Knott County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Haskell Oliver
Haskell Oliver, 73, of Hazard, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at UK Medical Center.
He was born July 14, 1949 the son of the late John Oliver and the late Mary Cornett Oliver. He worked for many years at Porter Paint. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and UK Basketball. He was a Dale Earnhardt fanatic. More of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Sue Cornett Oliver.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Oliver and Kristie Oliver (Ryan); two sons, Kevin Oliver (Hannah) and Tim Oliver; five sisters, Hazel Smith (Curt), Wilma Poole (Alex), Linda Oliver (Gene), Becky Smith (Charlie) and Betty Hicks (Herbert); four brothers, RJ Oliver (Sherlene), Albert Oliver (Wanda), Ed Oliver (Lisa) and Mike Oliver (Mindy); three grandchildren, Kayleigh, Brayden and Charli; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, November 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Johnny Akers and Rev. James Cornett officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilburn Family Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Billie Ross
Billie Lou Ross, 91, formerly of Perry County died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born May 27, 1931 the daughter of the late Tom Watts and the late Sophie Begley Watts. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She received high honors for her selfless volunteering with the American Legion and Heritage Health Care Center in Nokomis, Fla. She was a bird lover; her yard was a bird haven for many exotic birds. She was an avid reader and loved romance novels. She helped and took care of her neighbors who were sick. She and her husband Charles enjoyed many friends and ate breakfast everyday with many of them. She enjoyed life and she enjoyed eating icing from the tub.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Ross; one son, Ronald Ross; two sisters, Edith Miley and Willa Mae Barnett; and three brothers, Elmer, Gene and Dempsey Watts.
She is survived by one brother, Herman Watts (Betty) of Winchester; two sisters-in-law, Leona Watts of Hazard and Betty Watts of Lexington; brother-in-law, Owen Barnett of Lexington; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Lowell Rice officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joseph Williams
Joseph Scott Williams, 25, of Vicco died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center.
Services were held Friday, November 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
