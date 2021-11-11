Patty Collins
Patty Sharon Collins, 65, of Combs, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ronald Melton officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alexis Combs
Alexis Haley Danielle Combs, 24, of Vicco, died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center along with infant son, Zayden Charlie James Combs.
She was born February 9, 1997, in Hazard, Kentucky the daughter of Danny and Paige Fugate.
Haley and Zayden was preceded in death by her grandfather, Darrell Combs; great-grandmother, Reva Huff. She worked as a customer service rep and loved being a mother to all her children.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Dustin Campbell of Grapevine; companion, Chris Combs of Viper; grandmother, Pamela Combs of Vicco; children, Lilliam Lasha Campbell of Hazard, Bradley Chase Campbell of Hazard, Kayden Christopher Joe Combs of Hazard; sisters, Brandi Nicole Fugate of Vicco, Starla Campbell of Vicco; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sherry Craft
Sherry Craft, 71, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Norton Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul Dunigan and the late Mabel Joseph Dunigan. She was a member of Rogers Branch Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Craft; one brother, Michael Dunigan; and one sister, Patricia Hurley.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Everidge (John Paul); one sister, Debra Callahan; two grandchildren, Kailyn Coots (Aaron) and Cheyenne Kilburn; three step grandchildren, Jonathon Everidge (Krista), Mason Everidge and Cassie Everidge; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Karl Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Craft Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made towards the funeral account.
James Fields
James Fields, 68, of Viper, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was September 6, 1953, the son of the late Owen Jack Fields and the late Juanita Asher Fields.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marcus and Roy; and one sister, Lynda.
He is survived by one daughter, Sylvia Couch; two sisters, Bertha Jean Burks, Judy Castillo; three brothers, Rufus Fields, George Fields, Craig Fields; half-brother, Marshall Medley; four grandchildren, James Jr., Lucas, Aiden and Danielle; three great grandchildren, Kaldance, Marcus and Zoey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Nika Rose Henthorn
Nika Rose Henthorn, 70, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 8, 1951. She was a member of Music Teachers National Associating and Kentucky Music Educators Association. She was a member of St. Marks Episcopal Church where she played the piano for many years. She has taught piano lessons for over 45 years leaving behind many gifted pianist that she influenced.
She was preceded in death by her father, WD Stallard; mother and step father, Kathryn and Charles Peters.
She is survived by one daughter, Nikaya Smith of Va.; one son, Gavin Henthorn (Jamie) of N. Car.; one brother, Jody Stallard of Whitesburg; one niece, Abbie Bailey; three grandchildren, Arwen Smith, Sawyer Smith and Dorian Henthorn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral series were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bryant Kibler Sr. officiating. Burial followed in the Sandlick Cemetery, Whitesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Marks Episcopal Church in Hazard.
William Jones
William “Tom” Jones, 81, of Hazard, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born June 17, 1940, the son of the late Gervia Jones and the late Eliza Mills Jones. He was a retired butcher for A&P Grocery. He loved fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack M. Jones and Gervis Truman Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Jones; one son, Thomas Jones of Hazard; one daughter, Jimmie Lynn Jones of Hazard; three grandchildren, Wesley Allen Jones, Melissa Danielle Jones and Veralynn Shoemaker; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Harlan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to Hazard ARH Cancer Center.
Josephine Kelly
Josephine “Jodie” Kelly, 55, of Viper, died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at UK Good Samaritan Hospital.
She was born in Hazard, February 3, 1966, the daughter of the late Thieo Begley and the late Gladeys Begley. She was a loving mother and grandmother who never met a stranger and loved cats with a passion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Begley and Della Napier; brother, Doye Begley; nephew, Eric Napier; niece, Mary Napier.
She is survived by her son, Gary Kelly (Ashley) of Mt. Sterling; daughter, Vanessa Eldridge (Marshall) of Viper; brother, Gary Begley of Viper; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Begley Family officiating. Burial followed in the Adams Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Karen Huff (Miller)
Karen Huff (Miller), 73, of Little Leatherwood, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center of Hazard.
She was born October 22, 1948 in Hazard, the daughter of the late Elmer Huff and Irene Asbury Huff.
She is survived by her son, Jerimie Lane Collins of Little Leatherwood; grandson, Joshua Scout Combs of Lexington; brother, Arlis Huff (Teresa) of Little Leatherwood; three sisters, Shelia Eldridge (James) of Slemp, Linda Peterson of Silverton, OH, Brenda Couch (Bill) of Loveland, OH; two nieces; eight nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 20 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Cornettsville. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Little Leatherwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 101 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
Ola Pratt
Ola Faye Pratt, 82, of Hazard, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Harveyton, January 4, 1939, the daughter of the late Lawrence Fugate and the late Almeda Childers Fugate. She loved spending time with her family whom she dearly loved, and was a member of the Big Leatherwood Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonah Aaron Pratt; brothers, Harold Wayne Fugate and Ronnie Fugate; sister, Sharon Fugate; niece, Diane Fugate.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Avon Pratt of Hazard; two sons, Richard Avon Pratt (Rita) of Viper, Jeffrey Wayne Pratt (Michelle) of Viper; sister, Tommy Fugate of Harlan; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Danny Dixon and Scotty Halcomb officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Beulah Ritchie
Beulah Ritchie, 86, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Breathitt County, January 21, 1935, the daughter of the late Bryan Hudson and Gora Miller Hudson. She attended Talcum Mennonite Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hygia Ritchie; one sister, Dora Burgeson; three brothers, Linville Hudson, Buel Hudson, and Donnie Hudson.
She is survived by one son, Dennis (Robyn) Ritchie of Naples, Fla.; two daughters, Deborah Passmore of Dwarf, and Rebekah Ritchie of Clinton, Tenn. ;sister, Allena (Jerry) Hale of Starke, Fla; brother, George (Beverly) Clemons of Jackson; seven grandchildren, Brent (Steffanie) Ritchie, Mark Passmore, Gia Passmore, Brandon (AnnaMarie) Ritchie, Amber (Marcus) Rosgen, Paige (Zeke) Ramirez, and Nikki Gregory; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 5 at Deaton Funeral Home with Eldon Miller and Oat Marshall officiating. Burial followed in the Holliday Cemetery at Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Deaton Funeral Home of Jackson.
Deborah Young
Deborah Ann Young, 65, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, February 13, 1956, the daughter of the late William Miller and the late Anna Adams Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Seldon Young; brothers, Billy Miller, Jimmy Miller, Roger Miller, and Charles Miller; sisters, Susie Hurt, Marie Miller, Brenda Collier, Glenna Miller, Katherine Miller, and Elizabeth Carol Walters.
She is survived by seven sons, William Miller (Kathy) of Brownsfork, Ellis Nick Hall (Beth) of Krypton, Ray Hall of Busy, Andrew Hall (Otis) of Viper, Robert Hall (Bobbie Sue) of Jackson, Jerry Young of Chicago, Ill., Eddie Young of Chicago, Ill; three daughters, Gladys Hall of Hardburly, Rosetta Daniels Hall of Busy, Jackie Ashley (Jerry) of Big Creek; one sister, Jean Brewer of Lothair; twenty six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 12 at Upper Second Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
