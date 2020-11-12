Carson Blanton
Carson Blake Blanton, 1, of Hazard, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born December 20, 2018, the son of Tasha Blanton and Larry Cory Compton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Kaylynn Blanton, Spencer Compton, JoJo Compton; one brother, Anderson Compton; godfather, Anderson Compton; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Hagans Cemetery, Red Fox. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
James Brashear
James Darrell Brashear, 79, of Viper, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Alais, April 13, 1941, the son of the late Enos Brashear and the late Aileen Brashear.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Grant Mobelini.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Combs Brashear of Viper; son, Todd Mobelini of Viper; daughter, Mia Mobelini of Viper; grandson, Levi Mobelini; granddaughters, Cassidy Mobelini and Kerston Mobelini; three great grandsons, Carter Wayne Mobelini, Waylon Grant Wooten, and Raiden Strunk; brothers, Neil Douglas Brashear (Cora) of Viper; and Joe Michael Brashear; sister, Karen Brown; sister-in-laws, Dianne Stone of Nicholasville and Judy Estep and Darrell of Vicco; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Combs-Roark Cemetery, Kodak with Dylan Randall Combs officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Genevieve Collins
Genevieve Collins, 96, of Indiana, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, on November 19, 1923. The daughter of the late Fred and Georgia (Napier) Fugate,. She graduated from Combs High School in Combs, with the class of 1942 and Eastern State Teachers College in Richmond. She taught all eight grades in a one room schoolhouse for three years. She married Pearl Collins on November 22, 1945 in Butterfly, then becoming a homemaker. She always said that her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her six kids. Genevieve and Pearl moved to the Centerville, Indiana area in 1963 from Leatherwood. She loved taking care of her grandchildren, nature and being outdoors. In her leisure, she enjoyed reading, and word search puzzles. She was a member of the Extension Homemakers Club and the Calvary Baptist Church in Richmond.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pearl Collins on March 1, 2004; son, Michael W. Collins on November 24, 1977; son in-law, James S. Campbell; three grandchildren, Shaun David , Troy Alan and Kellie Marie Collins; one sister, Reva Bowling; brothers, Arnold, Ted and Clyde Fugate.
She is survived by five children, Brenda (Ed Cate) Crull, Linda Collins-Campbell, Sandi (Bill) Huber, Danny (Alice) Collins and David Collins; six grandchildren, Mendy (Tony Daugherty) Hendershot, Eric (Amy) and Evan (Stacey Price) Duning, Ben (Ashlee), Matt (Deborah) and Kayla Collins; 12 great grandchildren, James, Justin (Paige Guffey) Potter, Ike, Gus and Bijoux Genevieve Duning, Gaige, Reed, Miranda, Alex, Katelyn, Payton, and Brady Collins.
Visitation were held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday November 11, at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Face masks will be required. Private funeral services were held with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial followed at Zion’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing. Arrangements were under the direction of Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home of Dublin.
Esther Combs
Esther Ritchie Combs, 91, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in West Virginia, October 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Beckham Ritchie and the late Lois Sexton Ritchie. She was a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Combs; three sisters, Bessie, Ruby and Dolly; four brothers, Corbett, Roger, Leslie and Dale.
She is survived by two daughters, Tenna Johnson (John) of Richmond, Judy Haddock (Preston) of Hazard; one son, Van Combs (Tammy) of Georgetown; two brothers, Samuel Kell Ritchie of Leatherwood, Danny Ritchie of Chicago, Ill; five grandchildren, Carl Stephen Collins, Natassya Adams, Hannah Johnson, MaKayla Smith and MaKeisha Combs; three great grandchildren, Ariel, Bindi and Grace; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private service was held with Rev. Preston Haddock officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Florence Combs
Florence Jean Combs, 75, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Violet Springs Health Campus in Pickerington, OH.
She was born in Pleasant Plain, OH, December 19, 1944, the daughter of the late Larkin and Olga (Gayheart) Holliday. She was a beloved member of the Blair Memorial Baptist Church where she loved being with her friends and singing in the choir. She was a fiery, compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. Her most rewarding job outside the home, was as a home health care aid. She also enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially riding ATVs in the mountains and gardening. Her greatest love was her family. Her children were proud to call her Mom and she cherished her grandchildren above all others. Her twin sister was always her best friend. Many people considered Jean their surrogate mother or grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Chester “Chet” Combs and Shannon Larkin “Moose” Combs; granddaughter, Jacqueline Combs; and sister, Irene Begley.
She is survived by her daughter, Malinda Combs; granddaughters, Contessa Combs, Hayleigh Ford, and Briella Jean Combs; grandson, Matthew Combs and Chase Combs; great-grandson, Brayden and Chestin; her twin sister, Ann (Ronnie) Wright; daughter-in-law, Theresa Combs; four nieces; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joe Engle and Rev. Paul Couch officiating. Burial will follow in the Holliday Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
David Melton
David Melton, 76, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Breathitt County, October 10, 1944, the son of the late Cecil Melton and the late Nancy Deaton Melton. He was a retired teacher that worked for the Knott County Board of Education of over 20 years, was the Cordia High School Baseball program founder as well as couch from 1979-1997 where the school named their field in his honor and was included into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame 2000.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Charles and John Melton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Smith Melton; two sons, Stephen Melton (Sonya), Joel Melton (Chanda); four grandchildren, Victoria, Graci, Riley and Kinsley; and a loving host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life services was held at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Densmore Goodson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
Felix Melton Sr.
Felix Denver Melton Sr. 87, of Bonita Springs, FL died October 27, 2020 at his residence after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born on January 1, 1933 in Wooton, the son of the late Lee and Dothy (née Baker) Stidum. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1981 coming from Connersville, IN. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Army. He was honorable discharged on April 21, 1961. For many years he was a carpenter by trade in the construction industry, but there was nothing he couldn't do or accomplish. In his later years, he worked for his grandson in his air conditioning business here in Bonita Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Martha Jean Melton on February 2, 2010. He is survived by his son, Felix Denver Melton, Jr. and his fiancée, Dezarae Janeda of Bonita Springs, FL; three grandchildren, Felix Denver Melton, III and his wife, Selena, Trinity R. Melton and Leandra J. Melton and three great grandchildren, A.J. Carter, Jason Lane Frost and Felix Denver Melton, IV all of Bonita Springs, FL A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, November 7, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 10350 Westside Lane, Bonita Springs. Family services will be held in Edmonton, on Wednesday, November 25, starting at 12:00 PM at 2220 Curtis Cedar Flats Rd. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Pelfrey
Patricia Pelfrey, 62, of Hazard, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was born April 12, 1958, the daughter of the late Earl Combs and the late Mabel Lucas Combs. She was a caregiver for many years. She was a member of Lothair Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pelfrey; two sisters, Bernice Davidson and Bonnie Crabtree; and three brothers, Benny Ray, Samuel and Bobby Ray Combs.
She is survived by one brother, Johnny Combs; sister-in-law, Janner Combs; special nephew, Donnie Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Shanks
Mary Ruth Shanks, 70, of Hazard, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in New Albany, Ind., June 12, 1950, the daughter of the late George Terrell and the late Lucy Frances Shepherd. She was a Member of the Oliver Hazard Perry VFW Post 7387 Auxiliary for 21 years and loved all sorts of flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Miles Dewey Smith, John Smith and Joe Smith; one sister, Dora Opal Rosa.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Shanks of Hazard; son, Neil Wayne Shanks of Hazard; two daughters, Myla Barrett (Michael) of Hazard, Veronica Shanks of Hazard; sister, Lucy Frances Feltner (Roy) of London; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Matthew Feltner and Michael Barrett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Calvin Sharpey
Calvin Stanley Sharpey, 45, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Hazard Health & Rehab.
He was born September 14, 1975, the son of Teresa Sharpey and Calvin Stanley.
In addition to his parents, he was survived by one son, Calvin Sharpey Jr.; one sister, Tiffany Sharpey; special brother, Lester Baker Jr.; two half-sisters, Kimberly Redd and Tiffany Stanley; one half-brother, Joshua Stanley; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Emily Hudson and Rev. Dirk Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Lick Branch Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
Ruby Stolts
Ruby Stolts, 93, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born August 11, 1927, the daughter of the late Calvin Stolts and the late Nellie Evans Stolts. She worked many years as a shoe sales clerk for department stores.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Boggs, Dorothy Turner and Carolyn Robertson.
She is survived by one brother, Paul Stolts of Hazard; all the staff and residents of the Hazard Nursing Home; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Douglas Bryant officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Vonnie Tarter
Vonnie Dale Tarter, 76, of Ary, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born April 6, 1944, the daughter of the late James Stacy and the late Eva Stacy, She was a beautician for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Tarter; two daughters, Kay Branson (Chuck) of Viper, Connie Castle (Dan) of Jeff; one son, Donald Hamilton (Tammy) of Ary; three sisters, Cheryl Noble, Krenda Gray, Katie Marcum; one brother, Waldo Smith; six grandchildren, Stacie, Charlie, Lindsey, Joshua, John and Sarah; three great grandchildren, Makayla, Nicholas and Cohen; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jeremy Gadbury officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
