Lester Lee Collins
Lester Lee Collins, 70, of Hazard, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Anna Jo Holland
Anna Jo Holland, 41, of Hazard died Monday, November 7, 2022 at Hazard.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 12 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Salley Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Evie Jean Johnson
Evie Jean Johnson, 70, of Viper, died Friday, November 11, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, May 27, 1952, the daughter of the late Nathaniel Adams and the late Edna Faye Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loved to babysit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny Adams, Jerry Adams, and Jody Adams; sister, Kathleen Branson.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Johnny Johnson of Viper; son, John David Johnson (Wanda) of Viper; two daughters, Carla Johnson of Clay City, Beulah Raichel (Gray) of Knott Co.; brother, Rocky Adams of Hardburly; half-sister, Anna Mae; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. James Hamblin officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Diane Morris
Diane Morris, 79, of Hyden, , died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her residence. She worked many years for United Airlines.
She was born August 10, 1943. She is preceded in death by her Father and Step Mother, Walter and Katherine Reed; mother, Mildred Zutter Reed; one brother, Gerald Reed and two step sisters. She was a member of Krypton Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Bige Morris; two daughters, Annette Treinen (Bob) of Ill. and Crystal Morris of Ind.; four sons, Walter Pearce (Susan) of Hyden, Chris Morris (Mitz) of Ind., Cary Morris (Christi) of Ind. and Paul Schalkofske; two brothers, Dick Reed and Butch Reed both of Mich.; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends
Arrangements are being handled by Maggard Brothers Funeral Home.
Wanda Faye Potts
Wanda Faye Potts, 58, of Hazard, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born November 12, 1963 the daughter of John H. Sizemore and the late Josephine Vanover Sizemore. She attended Avawam Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed cooking, walking and doodling. She loved to spend time with her family.
In addition to her father, she is survived by husband, James Gregory Potts; one son, Donald Ray Bailey Jr. (Gracie); three sisters, Vickie Cornett (James), Joann Mosley (Michael) and Delores Collins (Tommy); two brothers, Donnie Sizemore (Betty) and John Sizemore Jr., (Tina); two grandchildren, David Sumner and Jasmine Whitaker; special uncle, Walter Sizemore; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14, at Avawam Pentecostal Church with Rev. James Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Stone Gate Cemetery, Stanton. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Roger D Wooton
Roger D. Wooton, 72, of Hazard, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born September 21, 1950, the son of the late James Wooton and the late Margie Milam Wooton. He was a United States Army Veteran. He worked many years in the coal mines. He enjoyed spending time outside fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Daniels.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Wooton; six daughters, Leslie Renee Wooton, Kimberly Lynn Wooton, Brookelyn Faith Holland, Rhonda Denise Wooton, Kayla Maire Wooton and Nakeisha Nichole Wooton; one son, Roger Michael Wooton; two brothers, Kenneth Ray Wooton and Stephen Dale Wooton; special boy, Hudson Pierce Blair; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. James Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Howard Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made towards the funeral expenses.
