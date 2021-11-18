Sarah Brashear
Sarah Leona Brashear, 78, of Viper, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born March 23, 1943, the daughter of the late Sanford Farler and the late Dorothy Whitaker Farler. She was a member of Lone Pine Baptist Church. She loved listening to bluegrass music and she collected cookbooks. She was a child care giver for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kimberly Brashear; two brothers, Sanford Jr. and Don; and six sisters, Thelma, Orpha, Louise, Etta, Geraldine and Jackie.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Danny Brashear; two daughters, Robin Brashear, Becky Brashear; one brother, Den Farler (Jan); one granddaughter, Caitlyn Sokoll (Jake); one great granddaughter, Claire; and a host of beloved family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Maggard officiating. Burial followed in the Callie Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Elvin Campbell
Elvin Ray Campbell, 57, of Rowdy, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born September 12, 1964, the son of the late Elvin Campbell and the late Helen Gwinn.
He is survived one sister, Charlotte Madden; one niece, Jama Carrol Neace; one nephew, James Russell Madden Jr.; aunt, Mona Jones; uncle, Roy Jones; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Glenna Campbell
Glenna Eversole Campbell, 81, died Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Letcher Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Typo, August 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Esam Eversole and the late Ethel Eversole. She was a member of the Typo Church of the Living God as well as the Gospel Light Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Kiser Perkins; half-brother, J.C. Eversole; half-sister, Hazel Eversole; son-in-law, Jerry Campbell.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Earl Campbell of Hazard; daughter, Kimberly Ann Campbell of Hazard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Fugate, Roy Johnson, and Phillip White. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donna Combs
She did not wear a cape, She was not able to jump tall buildings or catch any speeding bullets but a superhero has left the the Earth this past Saturday November 13, 2021. The champion of her family has fought a long battle with cancer and though she no longer dwells among us the disease that weakened her body is no more. Donna Russell Combs was born on April 26, of 1951 in Clark County to Wendell and Elizabeth Noble Russell. She was raised on a family farm in Clay City, by her parents and grandparents who instilled a strong work ethic and a desire for learning and education. To them she was known as Ducky. She graduated from George Rogers Clark high school in Winchester and began a career as a nurse directly out of high school. She attended the University of Kentucky where she earned a bachelors degree in Nursing and in 1987 was awarded a certificate of merit for highest grade point average having earned a Masters degree in Psychiatric Nursing through the University of Kentucky. She would later attend Florida State University for post-graduate work in institutional research. It was in Nursing where she would make her impact on Eastern Kentucky and beyond. She worked for various medical organizations including Kentucky River Community Care, Appalachian regional Health Care, Buckhorn Children's Center and the Department of Juvenile Justice. Where she made her Indelible mark was in the field of education at Hazard Community College. She began her time as an instructor of nursing in 1984 and would later become the Coordinator of the Nursing program and director of allied health programs at HCC. She would spend 34 years at Hazard Community College, along with her fellow nursing faculty and staff, would graduate thousands of young women and men into the field of nursing. Many of those would go on to be doctors, pharmacists, nurse practitioners as well as return to Hazard Community College to instruct future aspiring nurses. She served on the Kentucky Board of Nursing and with the Southern Association of Colleges and schools studying and accrediting institutions of higher learning throughout the South. In her final years as her strength was attacked by her own kryptonite, she was cared for by many of those same nurses that she had trained. Donna Combs was a lifelong caretaker and believed in helping other individuals. She believed that people who were hurt, sick and in need deserved to be treated with dignity and aided through their journey. She provided care to those inside and outside of her family and was seen by so many in her family as the individual of super strength in which they would lean on. She retired in 2017 from Hazard Community College and was able to travel with her beloved Husband of 51 years, J. Garland Combs. She loved to travel and wanted to see the world. She spent the last four years with her husband at their home in each others company. She took up quilting during her retirement. Having learned how to sew at her grandmothers side as a child on the family farm she had been given time to perfect her craft with great artistry. Her quilts will be passed down through the ages to her descendants as a token of her love and affection. The most important thing in her life was her family. Her husband stood by her side and loved her unconditionally as she fought her battle. He loves her fiercely. He is left with five decades of pure golden memories of his darling. Many things were insignificant to her compared to wonderful memories she had with her children and grandchildren. Donna will be remembered by Wesley Combs, his wife Susan Ray and their sons Matthew and Aiden as well as daughter Alice and grandaughter Taegan, of Hazard. Her son, Wendell Combs and his wife Renee as well as their children, Mahalia, Clairenda and Bryce will be telling stories of Donna for generations to come. Few things made her more happy than becoming a grandmother and she thought her grandchildren were "amazing." Stories of her sewing, cooking, trips to the ocean, Disney World, Grand Canyon and Riding Roller coasters will go with her grandchildren wherever their journey takes them. She grew up with two brothers, David Russell and his wife Linda of Jasper Indiana and William Edward Russell of Clay City. She and Eddie had a very special relationship. Donna thought that Eddie Russell hung the moon and loved him dearly. She has a whole slew of nieces and nephews that she leaves behind. Donna had many friends that knew she loved and cared for them, many who lived in her community of Grapevine, many in her extended family that she knew and treated like sisters and brothers, as well as co-workers that she spent her long days with during the course of a work week. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many heroes in the medical profession that helped her fight her battle. Those at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Cancer Center in Hazard whom she admired and respected. Those at the Hazard Appalachian regional hospital who cared for her in tough times and those at the Hospice center through Bluegrass care navigators. As well as Shirley and Phill Sandlin. who stood by J. Garland's side. In Lieu of flowers send a donation to the general scholarship fund for nursing students at Hazard Community College in memory of Donna Combs. Also, thank a nurse, become a nurse or health care professional and make a mark on someone's life through these honorable professions. Tell your mother and father, your sons and daughters, that you love them every day and just be kind to other people. For where your treasure lies, there your heart will be also. There will be a visitation with the family at Maggard's Mountain View Chapel on Thursday, November 18, from 4-6pm. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life service for Donna Combs at 6pm where guests will be invited to share their favorite memories of Mrs. Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Betty Eversole
Betty J Eversole, 65, of Combs, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Homestead Post-Acute Rehab Center in Lexington.
She was born in Hazard, August 24, 1956, the daughter of the late Archie Fugate and the late Omeda Fugate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Eversole; companion, Randy Williams; three sisters, Lula Fugate Wheeler, Wanda Sellers, and Rhonda Gail Jordan.
She is survived by her daughter, Omeda Colwell of Hazard; son, Freddie Eversole of Hazard; brothers, Alfred Fugate of Hazard, Ronnie Fugate (Desiree) of Elizabethtown, Hiram Fugate (Kathy) of Maryville, Tenn., Kenneth Fugate (Kathy) of Plumerville, Ark., David Fugate of Lafollette, Tenn., Jeff Fugate (Veronica) of Lafollette, Tenn., Hiram J. Fugate of Lafollette, Tenn.; sisters, Ellen Smith (Daryl) of Lafollette, Tenn., Christine Wells of Lafollette, Tenn., Gracie Wright of Greenville; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Visitations will be Thursday, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Zachary Hale
Zachary James Hale, 61, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Williamson, W. Va., October 19, 1960 the son of the late James Hale and the late Janie Dillon. He was a retired lineman from Pike Electric after 41 years, his journey started with Pike at the age of 18.
In addition to his parents, he was he preceded in death by his brother, John Neil Hale.
He is survived by his son, Zachary Hale, Jr. of Lexington; daughter, Betsy Stacy (Shawn) of Hazard; fiancé and her daughter, Shannon Smith and Shelby; sister, Vera Jane Hale of Williamson, W. Va.; nieces, Jackie Hale, Kelsey Rick (Cody); nephew, Will Hale (Kayla); special friend, Vernon (Beecker) Engle; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Butch Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in the Beeker Ridge Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alan Johnson
Alan Charles Johnson, 85, of Jackson, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Chavies, December 29, 1935, the son of the late Brown Lowe Johnson and the late Mimie Mullins. He loved woodworking and writing stories and was employed by Greyhound Bus lines for over nineteen years, having many different positions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson; one daughter, Sheila Johnson; two sisters, Marilena Seabolt and Ethel Dotson; one brother, Henry Johnson; one great-grandson, Hunter Alan.
He is survived by two daughters, Annette Smith of Chavies, Linda Combs (Charles) of Somerset; three brothers, Amos Johnson (Jan) of Ind., Ben Johnson (Frankie) of Ind., Tom Johnson (Linda) of Chavies; three sisters, Lucille Bishop of Chavies, Wanda Mullins of Chavies, Wilma Carter of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 15, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Brother Charles Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Family Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donnie Joseph
Donnie Joe “Skinny” Joseph, 62, of Busy, died Wednesday, November, 10, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born July 13, 1959, the son of William “Bill” Joseph and Carol Perkins Joseph. He was a member of Masonic Lodge at Krypton and a member of North American Hunting Club. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Michelle Joseph; one step-son, Gordon Dixon (Jessica) of Krypton; two brothers, Larry Reece Joseph (Vickie) of Busy, Bobby Baker (Donna) of Busy; nephew, Willie Joseph (Kim) of Lower Second Creek; great niece, Brecklyn; great nephew, Jackson and Braxton; grandchildren, Izabella and Gaberial.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 13 at Typo Baptist Church with Mark Lewis officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Miller
Mary Louise Miller, 67, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Springfield, OH, August 3, 1954, the daughter of the late Burton Stacy and the late Lula Mae Holland Stacy. She loved cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Vernon Stacy and Clayton Miller; four brothers, Bill Stacy, Wesley Stacy, Brian Stacy, and Beamis Stacy; two sisters, Anna Lee Collins and Velma Von Miller.
She is survived by her son, Clyde Miller of Booneville; two daughters, Rose Fugate (David) of Hazard, Linda Miller of Hazard; two brothers, Clayton Stacy (Sylvania) of Grapevine, Ray Stacy of Pikeville; three sisters, Betty Neace of Somerset, Edna Stacy of Pikeville, Sue Colwell of Grapevine; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Clayton Stacy and Minor B. Feltner officiating. Burial will follow in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Shannon Shepherd
Shannon Renee Smith Shepherd, 42, of Slemp, died Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1979, the daughter of the late Daniel Smith and Mary Ann Smith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Eulice Gorman; and one uncle, Jimmy Lawson.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jimmy Shepherd, special aunt, Clara Gossett; and well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November, 19 at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
