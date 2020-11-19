Mary Jones
Mary Lou Jones, 79, of Bulan, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, December 23, 1940, the daughter of the late Millard Jones and the late Elvira Campbell Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Bobbie Jean Miller, Florence Smith (Gene) and Opal Watson (Ealy); two brothers, Lawrence Jones (Myrtle) and Bill Jones (Bobbie Jean)
She is survived by two sisters, Mable Caines of Bulan, Carolyn Bishop (Robert) of Ala.; one brother, James Jones (Mabel) of Ill.; brother-in-law, Mack Miller of Bulan; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends;
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16 at the Jones Cemetery, Bulan, with Joseph Engle officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Betty Morgan
Betty Lou Morgan, 81, of Shelbyville, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at The University of Louisville Jewish Hospital Downtown.
A proud daughter of the mountains of Appalachia, she was born on the 26th day of December, 1938, in Hyden to the late Reuben and Lucille Francis Morgan of Emmalena. She graduated as the class salutatorian from Hindman High School, subsequently obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Eastern Kentucky University and her Master of Science degree in mathematics from Murray State University. Her extensive career in education included teaching math to students at Madison Model School in Richmond, Hindman High School, M. C. Napier High School in Perry County, Shelbyville High School, Franklin County High School, and Shelby County Middle School. Very fond of her kind friends, neighbors, and the many students whose lives she touched over the years, she also always strove to assist the less fortunate, especially children. She was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her very dear extended family member, “granddaughter” Chelsea Lincoln.
She is survived by her sister, Peggy Lynn Grigsby, of Hazard; her nieces, Keisha Lamb of Louisville, and Tracie Watts of Emmalena; her great nephews, Devin Lamb and his wife, Kaitlin, of Chicago, Illinois, and Bryce Watts of Emmalena; her beloved extended family, Marty and Susan LeBus of Shelbyville, and Rob and Sandi McCarter of Lexington; and her extended family members whom she considered her “grandchildren,” Mary Callaway LeBus and Willis McCarter.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the Amber Oaks Assisted Living family in Shelbyville, as well as to the nurses of Jewish Hospital, for their compassion, service, and commitment.
Interment will be private in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Home of the Innocents, 1100 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206, or to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
David Pierce
David Pierce, 71, of Viper, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Whitesburg ARH.
He was born in Ary, January 28, 1949, the son of the late Arthur Jerome Pierce and the late Hessie Younghans Pierce. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, KY Mountain Air Radio Club, worked as a volunteer fireman for 51 years and was a fireman for the City of Hazard for 16 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Elizabeth Ewing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Smith Pierce; one daughter, Alyson Ruth Pierce; one son, Jonathan Pierce (Kelly); two grandchildren, Caleb and Josiah; beloved dog, Molly; and a loving host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Viper Fire Department in David’s memory.
Opal Slone
Opal Slone, 93, of Dema, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born October 18, 1927, the daughter of the late John Slone and the late Virgie Sparkman Slone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ransom Slone; two sons, Daniel Slone and Bobby Slone; five sisters, Lilly, Cora, Dallas, Mabel and Mazie; and one brother, Diamond.
She is survived by three daughters, Patty Ratliff (Wallace) of Lexington, Pamela Sue Slone of Dema, Paula Ruth Kidd of Dema; three sons, Donnie Slone of Dema, Kenneth Slone (Kimberly) of Hazard, Michael Slone of Dema; ten grandchildren, Christ, Daniel, Amanda, Zachary, Tasheena, Aleena, Mathew, Kenneth, Shaun and Tyler; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Slone Cemetery, Knott Co. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Irvine White
Irvine “I.H.” White, 76, of Lexington, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
He was born in Perry County, September, 23, 1944, the son of the late Andrew White and the late Alice Stidham White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, James and Ova White; and three sisters, Martha, Katie and Allie.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Arnett (Shane) of Bulan; three sons, Irvine White Jr. (Patty), Michael Douglas White (Pat), Daniel Lee White; ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
