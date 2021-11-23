William Edward Caudill
William “Bill” Edward Caudill, 72, of Viper, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at the ARH Medical Center.
He was born January 23, 1949 in Happy, the son of the late Wilder Caudill and the late Irene Woods Caudill. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for over thirty years and a member of the Lone Pine Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Aaron, James and Al Caudill.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Kuns Caudill; one son, Bryan Edward Caudill of Nicholasville; one sister, Brenda Caudill of Viper; two brothers, Hurbert Caudill of Georgetown, Charles Caudill (Sue) of London; two grandchildren, Austin Caudill of Lexington, Andrew Caudill of Lexington; one great grandchild, Jensen Wilder Caudill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Byron “Sug” Brashear officiating. Burial will follow in the Black Gold Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites by Hazard Chapter 64.
Jerry Collins
Jerry Neal Collins, 78, of River Road, Hazard, formerly of Morehead, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, after a brief illness.
He was born September 17, 1943, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Denton Collins and Vada and Courtney Brown. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Janice Sizemore Collins, whom he married on February 18, 2000; one daughter, Renee Collins Smith and husband Tim of West Liberty; one step-daughter, Wendy Hacker of Hazard; one grandson, Kordell Smith of West Liberty; two step-granddaughters, Lucy and Rachel Duff of Hazard; his special dog companions, “Dixie & Dexter”; and a host of extended family and friends.
Jerry obtained his Eagle Scout Commission during his adolescent years and was very proud to be one of the first young men in Rowan County to accomplish this. He was a graduate of Rowan County High School and began his employment career while in high school working as a stock boy at Ray’s Super-Valu and as a cook at Jerry’s Restaurant in Morehead before becoming employed by General Telephone Electronics (GTE), (later Windstream). He retired after 43 years of service for the company and was the gentleman with the most years of dedicated service to the company in the state of Kentucky at his retirement. He still remained close to his work family who were more like extended family members.
Jerry was an avid UK sports fan, loved fishing, hanging out with his friends at Giovanni’s in Hazard, and enjoying dinners with his GTE retired work family; but he most loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and watching his grandson, Kordell, play sports throughout school. He will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation for Jerry Neal Collins will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals (400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351). Graveside services will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Morehead.
Pallbearers will be Tim Smith, Kordell Smith, Dale Mabry, Danny Mabry, Paul Gilliam, Wes Sargent, and Ronnie Porter. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Barnett, Steve Barnett, Butch Chaney, Martin Sizemore, Oscar Sizemore, and GTE co-workers.
Omar Feltner
Omar Feltner, 71, of Busy, died Thursday, November 18, 2021.
He was born November 4, 1950, the son of the late Laxie Feltner and the late Zola Fields Feltner. He was a retired construction worker. He owned and operated his own lawn care service for over 15 years. He was a member of Combs Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed going to church and reading his bible as well as being outdoors hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Nancy, Jean, Ruby, Edith and Orphah; and six brothers, Brandsford, Hansford, Festus, Darrell, Doris and Arkie.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Feltner; two daughters, Brittany Ambrose (George) of Big Creek, Zola Hall Deaton of Hazard; adopted daughter, McKayla Campbell; two sons, Omar Feltner Jr. (Nancy) of Georgetown, Festus Feltner (Anna) of Clay City; Adopted son, Jared Deaton of Hazard; one sister, Bethel Baker of Hazard; four grandchildren, Melanie, Lucas, Eve and Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 22, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Roy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Snatch Creek Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Michael Gary James
Michael Gary James, 45, of Hazard, died Sunday, November 14, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
He was born in Cleveland County, Okla., January 19, 1976, the son of Gary James (Gabby) of Lexington and the late Debbie Harris James. He was employed by Hickory Hills Recovery Center as a program manager.
In addition to his father and step-mother, he is survived by his wife, Sarah Stewart James; one son, Tanner James of Boston, Mass.; two brothers, Jared James of Lexington, Mark James (Lisa) of Lexington; four nieces, Kamryn, Zoe, Kayla and Maddie; one nephew, Dalton; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Albert Bo Kilburn officiating. Pallbearers included Mike Nix, Joseph Hatton, Derek Mills, Wills Flores, Jordan Winchester, Bo Kilburn, Andrew Gallagher and Tommy Stewart. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Marita Miller
Marita Miller, 60, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, November, 17, 2021, at her residence.
She was born February 10, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Hamon Miller and the late Geraldine Noble Miller.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda; one brother, William James; and two sisters, Rhonda and Helene.
In addition to her father, she is survived by two sons, Brandon Smith (Mary), Daniel Smith (Salina); one sister, Vonda Miller; two brothers, Hamon Miller Jr., Doyle Miller; six grandchildren, Shelby, Mandi Jo, Ally, Brooklyn, Justice and Caleb; two great grandchildren, Avaleigh and Adriel; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 23 at Noble Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Boyd Napier
Boyd Napier, 70, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born in Hazard, March 30, 1948, the son of the late Calaway Napier and the late Hetty Napier. He was a Disabled Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army as well as a heavy equipment operator for Cypress Mountain Coal for many years.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Ray Napier and wife, Shirley; nephew, Timothy Napier; niece, Cheryl Ann Napier.
He is survived by his wife Gabriele Napier of West Liberty; brother, Allan Napier (Mollie Greenlee) of Leon, W. Va.; one grandson; one great grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, November 21 with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Christene Napier
Christene Napier, 86, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
She was born in Busy; she was a teacher in the Perry County school system and attended Buckhorn Presbyterian Church. She spent nineteen years as a clerical assistant with IAPES in Frankfort. Survivors include her husband, Burnett Napier, son Michael (Toni) LaGrange, grandchildren Taylor Napier (and partner Jen), LaGrange and Eva Napier, Frankfort. She was preceded in death by parents Eva Bowling and Jefferson Hoskins, siblings Edna Hoskins, John M. and Stormy Hoskins.
Services were held at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home and LeCompte Johnson Taylor in Frankfort.
April Michelle Nease
April Michelle Nease, 46, formerly of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her residence in Lexington.
She was a Graduate of Hazard High School Class of 1993, Georgetown College Graduate Class of 1997, University of Kentucky Graduate School Class of 1999. In 2007 she was a graduate in Leadership Kentucky. While attending Georgetown College she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She played a role in the Leatherwood Reenactment Committee and was a recipient of the Young Woman of the Year Award for Hazard/Perry County. As well as a former member of the Hazard & London Rotary Clubs and current member of the Lexington Rotary Club. Before she was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in 2014 she worked in healthcare philanthropy. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, history and traveling. She has traveled to several countries in Europe and loves visiting the historic cities there. She enjoyed learning about the history of settlers and her ancestors in Eastern Kentucky. She enjoyed buying books about travel and history to influence her 7 year old niece and 4 year old nephew about subjects she enjoyed. She participated in a neighborhood book club and enjoyed reading and discussing old and new releases. She has spoken on behalf of breast cancer early detection and awareness.
She was born December 16, 1974, the daughter of the late Shelby Wayne Nease and Brenda Nease Bersagila (Anthony).
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Beryl and Chesney Brashear; paternal grandparents, Bradley and Verna Nease.
In addition to her mother, she was survived by one sister, Rachel Lingenfelter (Ed); her special person, Matthew May; five special aunts, Judy Wilson, Carol Ann Nease, Freida Townsend, Gail Combs and Debbie Fugate; one niece; Emma; one nephew, Will; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Michael Caudill officiating. Burial followed in the Callie Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made in Memory of April to the Lex Arts, 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, KY 40507.
With special gratitude and thanks the family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jessica Croley and Staff at the Saint Joseph Cancer Center and her many friends who have supported and stood by her through this journey.
Nancy Shepherd
Nancy Ann Smith Shepherd, 41, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Terry Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Stacy Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Katherine Rose Whitaker
Katherine Rose Whitaker, 96, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Knott County Health and Rehab.
She was born in Hardburly, August 9, 1925, the daughter of the late Sam Begley and the late America Miller Begley. She was a loving wife and mother, and was a member of the Lone Pine Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cadie Whitaker and nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one son, Sam Wesley Whitaker (Darlene) of Big Creek; one daughter, Virginia Lee Williams of Huntsville, Ala.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitations will be held Tuesday, November 23 between 6pm-9pm at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Knott County Health and Rehab at 388 Perkins Madden Rd. Hindman, KY 41822.
