Charles Anderson Jr.
Charles Lester Anderson Jr., 59, of Vicco, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
He was born November 15, 1963, the son of the late Charles Lester Anderson and the late Dorothy Mae Anderson.
He is survived by step-mother, Naomi (Tut) Anderson; brother, Larry Anderson (Tracy) of Vicco; step-brothers, Willie Reynolds (Rachel) of Vicco, James Reynolds (Eunice) of Knott Co., Thomas Reynolds (Jean) of Knott Co., Walter Reynolds (Nikki ) of Vicco, Buster Reynolds of Lexington; two sisters, Wanda Colwell (Mark) of Vicco, Willa Morris (James) of Knott Co.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Dean DeMaris officiating. Burial followed in the Sumner Family Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alger Caudill
Alger Bart Caudill, 66, of Winchester, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 26, 1956, the son of the late Verlon Caudill and the late Edna Caudill. He enjoyed being outdoors and doing construction work. He loved his dogs and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Fields; two brothers, Johnny Caudill and Verlon Caudill Jr.
He is survived by three sisters, Mary Combs (Greg) of Happy, Sandra Caudill (Johnny) of Jeff, Sharon Roark (Glen) of Owingsville; three brothers, Terrill Caudill of Campton, Jackie Caudill of Vicco and Bill Caudill (Kathy) of Vicco; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, November 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Claude Caudill
Claude Caudill, 83 of Lexington (formerly of Perry County) died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Hallie, December 15, 1938, the son of the late Mason Caudill and the late Verna Halcomb Caudill. He was a Veteran serving in the U.S. Army, a Millwright by occupation and was a great Father, Grandfather, and Great-Great-Grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rudell Caudill; son, Dewayne “Dank” Caudill; two brothers, Jimmy and Cletis Caudill; and three sisters, Mattie Huff, Bertie Johnson, and Louise Whitaker.
He is survived by son, Guy Caudill (Lola) of Lexington; two brothers, Mason Caudill, Jr. (Jean) of Ewing, Va., Gerald Lane Caudill (Joan) of Little Leatherwood; sister, Evalee Willoughby of Little Leatherwood; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Caudill Family Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Michael Combs
Michael Glenn Combs, 67, of Combs, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life services will be held 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 at Gospel Light Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Nancy Cox
Nancy P. Cox, 83, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Hazard, died Sunday, November 12, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
She was born October 29, 1939, the daughter of the late Dr. Alger Bart and Edith Lois (Ricks) Pigman. She married Charles Richard Cox, a coal operator, on June 7, 1957. Her father was a rural mountain doctor serving the people in remote Appalachia. She enjoyed working as his Office Manager and helping all of the patients who came from many counties to see her father, “Doc” Pigman. Nancy’s kindness and compassion for others were evident in all who interacted with her. She never met a stranger.
She was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and enjoyed every moment with them. She was a tremendous cook and kept an immaculate house!
Nancy, “Nana,” moved to Memphis in 1997 to be near and spend time with her young grandchildren. She loved her role as Nana. She always said the best time she had, aside from raising her own three children, was watching her three grandchildren grow up. Her “little doodles” were a source of joy for her. Nana lived in the Highpoint Terrace neighborhood and was also very maternal to the other little doodles on her street. Nancy had a great wit and energetic personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Richard Cox; two sisters, Peggy Hardy of Palm City, Fla., and Sarah Reaves of Dallas, Tex.
She is survived by her three children, Barry Cox (Allison) of Memphis, Tenn., Cindy Lombardo (John) of Palm City, Fla., Chris Cox of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, ;granddaughters, Sarah Teague (William) of Nashville, Tenn., Sophie Cox of Nashville, Tenn., and grandson Harrison Cox of Nashville, Tenn.; one great-granddaughter ;and her beloved sister-in-law, Patsy Fitz of Winterville, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service, a visitation/celebration will be held Tuesday, November 29, from 12:00 am to 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 4055 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38111 or Juvenile Intervention and Faith-Based Follow-Up (JIFF), 254 South Lauderdale St., Memphis, TN 38126. Arrangements are being handled by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memphis, TN.
Lucy Riley
Lucy Riley, 62, of Hazard, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 10, 1960, the daughter of the late Flint Watts and the late Maudie Woods Watts. She enjoyed gardening, crafting and taking walks up in the hills. She loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Juanita Holland; and five brothers, Danny, Pearl, Johnny, Kelly and Flint Jr.
She is survived by one daughter, Natasha Clemons (Nicholas) of Hazard; one son, Richard Riley (Crystal) of Hazard; five sisters, Ida Johnson of Hazard, Oretha Proffitt of Hazard, Shelvia Russell of Hazard, Wanda Begley (Ray) of Whitesburg and Sandra Watts of Hazard; one brother, Jack Watts (Mary Rose) of Hazard; four grandchildren, Whitney, Darius, Hailey and Lucy; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Watts Family Cemetery, Fourseam. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Linda Sexton
Linda Jean Sexton, 62, of Slemp, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 15, 1960, the daughter of the late Paul Caldwell and the late Bessie Harris Caldwell. She worked many years for Hazard Medical Center. She was a member of the Church of Lord Jesus Christ at Leatherwood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in the death by three brothers, Harold, Jerry and Clyde Caldwell.
She is survived by her husband, Josh Sexton; three brothers, Darrell Caldwell (Geraldine), Bobby Caldwell (Angie) and Denver Caldwell (Arlene) all of Slemp; special niece, Susan Caldwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 at Church of Lord Jesus Christ with Jesse Wagers officiating. Burial followed in the Williams Caldwell Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
