Rickey Caudill
Rickey Caudill, 67, of Viper died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Cornettsville, July 23, 1953, the son of the late Henry Caudill and the late Rosie Mae Caudill. He loved working, his grandchildren and serving the Lord. He was a United States Navy Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ben Caudill and Bruce Caudill; one sister, Brenda Caudill.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Caudill of Viper; son, John W. Caudill of Viper; brother, Ronald H. Caudill of OH; three sisters, Linda Buttery of Jeremiah, Sheila Caudill of Red Star, Mary Ann Caudill of Cornettsville; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends survive.
A Celebration of Life was held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Danny Dixon officiating. Military Rites was performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Theresa Caudill
Theresa Darlene Jent Caudill, 53, of Viper, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, September 19, 1967, the daughter of the Ellen Costello Beverly and the late Arlie Jent.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Dean Jent.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James Caudill; one daughter, Jessica Hughes of Vicco; two sisters, Rita Edwards (Randy) of Richmond, Pam Eldridge (Tommy) of Letcher Co.; one brother, Howard Norris Beverly of Vicco; three special nephews, Ryan Combs, Robert Eldridge and Brandon Mullins; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funerals services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jeff Coots officiating. Burial followed in the Jent Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Darla Combs
Darla Jo Combs, 74, of Pine Knot, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Jean Waddle Care Center, Somerset.
She was born in Oneida, Tenn., December 22, 1945, daughter of the late Virgil and Velma Jones Ball. She graduated from Cumberland College with a degree in English and worked as a social worker for many years. Darla married John Combs in Clintwood, Virginia. She was of the Christian faith.
She lived a life in service to others, both professionally and personally; devoting her life to children. Darla always did what she thought was right. She valued family connection and was very proud of her heritage. She felt a deep connection with “Uncle Pete’s” Land and with her Bethel Road family.
Darla’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Lee Combs.
She is survived by her husband, John Combs, Sr.; her sons, Ronald Paul Cooper, of Lexington, Joel Wayne Combs, of Pine Knot, and John Alonzo Combs, of Whitley City; her brother, Eldon Ball, of Fairfax, Virginia; her sisters, Julie Gay, of Pine Knot, Susan (and Eb) Vanover, of Pine Knot and Teresa (and Dudley) Bottoms, of Shelbyville; her grandchildren, Katie Combs, Kaylee (and Ricky) Flannery, Garrett Combs, Madison Combs, John Thomas Combs, Lave Strunk and Bailey Strunk; and her great-grandchildren, Makinlee Grace Heath, Keeton James Flannery, Kason Reid Flannery, Greyson Jack Gregory, John Gabriel Allen Worley and Jonah Ryan Slemp.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11: a.m., in the Holliday Cemetery, in Ary, near Hazard.
Somerset Undertaking Company and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
This is a paid obituary.
David Halcomb
David Halcomb, 72, of Happy, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born August 24, 1948, the son of the late Ray Halcomb and the late Rebecca Bailey Halcomb. He was a self-employed diesel mechanic. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ray Halcomb Jr.; and one sister, Evalee Whitehead.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hibbard Halcomb; two daughters, Christie Henson (David) of N. Car., Tracey Stidham of Happy; one brother, Otis Halcomb of Central City; three grandchildren, Beth Ann Henson, Coleman Henson and Sydney Stidham; special nephew, Travis Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Granvill Partin
Granvill Partin, 73, of Bonnyman, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Bonnie Blue, VA, November 30, 1946, the son of the late Adron Partin and the late Mary Partin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Partin and Trinity Allen Partin; five brothers and three sisters. He loved hunting, fishing, going to Church and dearly loved his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Partin of Bonnyman; six sons, Brian Partin of Bonnyman, Jason Partin of Leatherwood, Christopher Partin of Bonnyman, Daniel Partin, Randy Partin, and Rocky Partin all of Cumberland; two daughters, Amy Baker of Yeaddiss, Debra Shepherd of Gordon; brother, Carl Partin of OH; three sisters, Sandra Champman of Louisa, Beatrice Thompson of Ind., Mary Francis Davis of Ind.; 21 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 21 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Harold Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Darrell Shepherd
Darrell Shepherd, 64, of Cornettsville, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was March 13, 1956, the son of the late Green Shepherd and the late Versie Couch Shepherd. He was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Shepherd and Lloyd Shepherd.
He is survived by four sisters, Geraldine Colwell (Darrell) of Leatherwood, Nadine Shepherd of Richmond, Brenda Whitaker of Avawam, Janice Coots of Leslie County; four brothers, Russell Shepherd (Missy) of Letcher County, Revis Shepherd (Theresa) of Wooton, Michael Shepherd (Kim) of Leatherwood, Jimmy Shepherd (Shannon) of Leatherwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Marshall Stidham
Marshall Stidham, 79, of Hazard, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, January 14, 1941, the son of the late Morris Stidham and the late Gracie Morris. He loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva (Hooch) Sizemore and Geraldine Hoskins; two brothers, Morris Jr., Stidham and Roy Stidham; one grandchild, Heidi Stidham.
He is survived by two sons, Stan Stidham (Melissa) of Wawaka, Ind., Quentin Stidham of LaGrange, Ind.; daughther, Marshal Mudrack (Dale Steven) of Larwill, Ind.; two brothers, Donnie Stidham (Ann) of Busy, Vern Stidham of Mich.; four sisters, Aileen Salsiabury of Kendallville, Ind., Hager Ownes of Kendallville, Ind., Mary Stidham of Hazard, Audrey Neace of Dice; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Sealem Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.