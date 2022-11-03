Tonia Adams
Tonia Joan Adams, 66, of Jeff, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, October 16, 1956, the daughter of Alberta Riddle Adams and the late Hershel Adams. She retired from Hazard ARH as an LPN.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Stevie Adams.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one sister, Missy Fugate (Steven) of Hazard; one brother, Ricky Adams (Nadine) of Bean Station, Tenn.; Nieces and Nephews, Eric Adams (Danisha), Kendra Huber (Matt), Erin Adams (Ty), Nikki Stanfill (Dusty), Devin Fugate, Jody Fugate & Jaylon Adams; great nieces and great nephews, Dylan, America, Haley, Max, Finley and Fox; special friends, Ida Johnson, Johnny Faye Spurlock Adams and Violet Crutcher; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Danny Dixon and Elwood Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joe Bush
Joe Bush, 63, of Ary died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, June 11, 1959, the son of the late Charlie Bush and the late Dora Cole Bush. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fooling with cattle, and spending time with his grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charlie Bush, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Bush of Ary; daughter, Mandy Bush (Sam Richie) of Ary; son, Archie Collins (Elisha) of Paris; three brothers, Larry Wayne Bush of Barwick, Gary Keith Bush of Gays Creek, David Bush of Barwick; sister, Patricia Spicer of Gays Creek; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Charlie Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Buh Family Cemetery, Barwick. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Michael Caldwell
Michael Paul Caldwell, 56, of Hazard, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born June 1, 1966, the son of the late Sam Caldwell and the late Mary Ann Carter. He enjoyed watching football and Cincinnati Reds play. He liked to do yard work and listening to music. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Wayne Caldwell; and two sisters, Donna Sue Herald and Deborah Smith.
He is survived by one daughter, LaKenda Caldwell; one son, Ethan Caldwell (Kaitlin); four sisters, Earline Delph (Fred), Yvette Cornett (Ed), Benita Jean Caldwell and JoAnn Nickles (David); two brothers, Robert Caldwell (Jeanette) and Timothy Caldwell (Amy); sister-in-law, Sharon Caldwell; special niece, Alicia Faye Baker; mother of his children, Tina Engle; dear son, Greg Grigsby; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with J. Todd Smith and James Madden officiating. Burial followed in the Valley Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Leon Colwell
Leon Dwight Colwell, 46, of Viper, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Whitesburg ARH.
He was born in Hazard, September 17, 1976, the son of Leon Hicks Colwell and Rebecca Mae Combs Colwell of Viper. He loved spending time with his dogs and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kymber Sines.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sandra Colwell of Johnson City, Tenn.; son, Jacob Colwell (Kayla) of Hazard; daughter, Ariel Colwell of Hazard; sister, Kasie Jones (Clay) of Viper; three grandchildren; one step granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Elijah Combs Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Calaway Combs
Calaway Combs, 83, of Hazard, died Monday, October 24, 2022 at Dwarf.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 31 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. BJ Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Galen Howard
Galen Lynn Howard, 67, of Whitesburg, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born August 22, 1955, the son of the late Woodrow Howard and the late Edna Coburn Howard. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He fulfilled the definition of a true workaholic.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Howard; one daughter, Brandi Janella Meek (Vance); one sister, Cindy Jane Barid (Kevin); three brothers, Jimmy Darrell Howard (Kathy), Steve Howard and Dennis Wayne Howard (Nina); two grandchildren, Isabella Jasmine and Dominic Kal-El; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dougie Adams officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Geneva Neace
Geneva Neace, 66, of Grapevine, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, August 29, 1956, the daughter of the late E.C. Williams and the late Rushie May Combs Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Neace; brother, Junior Sizemore; sisters, Polly Neace, Jenetta Terry, Eliza Williams, and Patricia Williams.
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Sizemore (Roy) of Grapevine, Julia Sizemore (Bobby) of Krypton; brother, Darrell Williams (Ruby) of Busy; sister, Delores Creech of Grapevine; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donna Owens
Donna Marie Owens, 42, of Wooton, died Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Combs.
She was born January 24, 1980, the daughter of Donna Reed (Robert) and Marcus Couch Jr. She enjoyed baking, especially with her children.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Taylor Samantha Owens; three sons, Trevor Gavin Owens, Tommy Ray Owens and Kobe Alan Owens; two brothers, Marcus John “Bub” Couch (Heather) and Nick Couch; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ronnie Sizemore
Ronnie Sizemore, 70, died Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Hazard ARH Medical Cente.
Ronnie was born in Perry County, April 26, 1952 the son of the late Roy Sizemore and Polly Sizemore. He was a life-long resident of Perry County. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Ronnie enjoyed doing yard work and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, George, Shelby, Ira B., Raleigh Gene, William Lee and Patrick Sizemore; sisters, Rella and Thelma.
He is survived by brothers, Bill Sizemore (Corenia) of Louisville and Reuben Sizemore (Annie), Mt. Washington; sisters, Stella Caudill of St. Petersburg, Fla., Henrietta Colwell of Shepherdsville and Barbara Ann Colwell of Okolona; 30 nieces and nephews; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home, Hyden with Larry Gross officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell's Creek Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Dwayne Walker Funeral Home of Hyden.
Sally Whitaker
Sally Esther Whitaker, 83, of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 30, 1939, the daughter of the late Irvin Eversole and the late Zona Stacy Eversole. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, and was a member of the 11th Hour Worship Center in Hazard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Whitaker; brother, Alfred Eversole; and sister, Elizabeth Ann Eversole.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Stacy (Greg) of Big Creek; two sons, Michael Whitaker (Joyce) of Big Creek, Lowell Whitaker of Big Creek; three sisters, Betty Eversole of Corbin, Brenda Campbell (Danny) of Williamsburg, Oh, Luana Morris (Reed) of Big Creek; two brothers, Vernon Eversole (Wanda) of Lothair, Clarence Eversole (Darlene) of Big Creek; three grandsons, one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Family Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Infant Lincoln Williams
Infant Lincoln Xavier Williams, 1, month 3 days old, of Combs, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born September 21, 2022, the son of Sean Williams and Tiffany Herald Williams. Dad, Mom and Big Sister loved spending time with him. He liked to be snuggled with his pacifier and blanket.
He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Jim Turner, Bruce Herald, F.G. Williams, Kathy Wolford and Dusty Wolford.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by, big sister, Kennedy Williams; paternal grandparents, Melonie Williams and Gene Williams; maternal grandparents, Barbie Turner and Bruce Herald; great grandparents, Brenda Williams, Frank and Pattie Smith, Iva Herald and Barbara Ann Koher; uncle, Nathan Herald; aunt, Lexie Herald; and a host of many other family members.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mike Smith and Albert Bo Kilburn officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
