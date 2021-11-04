Robert Asher
Robert Gene Asher, 87, of Wooton, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Parkview Nursing Home.
He was born in Leslie County, August 29, 1937, the son of the late Henry Asher and the late Ida Bailey Asher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Asher; a host of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his special niece, Carol Couch; special nephew, Ralph Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 29 at Melton Cemetery, Wooton with Chris Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Madelene Brashear
Madelene Brown Trent Brashear, 62, of Winchester, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Clark Regional Medical Center.
She was born in London, December 6, 1958, the daughter of the late Burley Brown and the late Ethel Allen Brown. She loved her kids, grandkids and the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Colin Brown; one grandson, Jordan A. Trent.
She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Brewer (Justin), Jolene Trent, Kimberly Trent; four sons, Larry Trent Jr. (Regina), Douglas Brown (Rhonda), Chris Brown (Angie), Bobby Joe Trent; three sisters, Dora “Maxine” Hislope, Charlene Arthur (Jim), Rosie Mink (Buck); one brother, L.C. Brown; nine grandchildren; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Grove Cemetery, London. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Hart Collins
Hart Collins, 84, of Hazard, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Hazard Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Hazard, May 14, 1937, the son of the late Johnny Collins and the late Susie Miller Collins. He loved animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of siblings.
He is survived by five nephews, Larry Collins ( Dottie) of Hazard, Gary Collins (Beverly) of Jackson, Denny Wayne Gwin (Mickey) of Hazard, David Collins of Hazard, Jim Collins of Hazard; three nieces, Shirley Spicer of Jackson, Freda Collins of Hazard and Carolyn Collins of Hazard; two special great-nephews, Curtis Miller and Tucker Collins; four special great-nieces, Dora Collins, Lauren Collins, Patricia Smith and Ashley Fraley (Roger); and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, November 1, at Millertown Baptist Church with Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Family Cemetery, Clayhole. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Martin Collins
Martin Collins, 66, of Bulan, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, July 10, 1955, the son of the late Brack Collins and the late Orlena Holland Collins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Collins and Amey Collins.
He is survived by one daughter, Amy Collins of Reading, Penn.; one son, Shawn Collins of Laureldale, Penn; one sister, Hanie Collins; one brother, David Collins; and host of other siblings; four grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Carlos Dixon
Carlos Ray Dixon, 49 of Savannah, Ga., formally of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 19, in Puducah.
He was born December 23, 1971, the son of Rose Mary Robinson-Dixon and the late Larry Glenn Dixon. He worked in the auto transport business for over 25 years. He was a beloved father, son, and husband, a true friend to anyone who met him.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sonya Hoskins Dixon; daughter, Caitlyn Dixon Sokoll (Jake); son, Glenn Dixon; stepchildren, Brett Ison and Amber Ison; sister, Rebecca Dixon Jackson (Charles); nieces, Emily Dixon-Leason (Cory) and Tori Jackson; nephew, Seth Jackson; granddaughter, Claire; step-grandchildren, Knox, Keagynn and Demi; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life services was held Sunday, October 31 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Mary Fields
Mary Ann Brewer Fields, 63, of Viper, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
She was born in Perry County, November 6, 1957, the daughter of the late john Brewer and the late Vercie Bryant Brewer. She enjoyed crafting and was a retired Deputy Clerk for the Administration of the Courts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Matthew Fields; five brothers, Charles, Ben, Ray, Larry and Jerry; and two sisters, Helen and Janice.
She is survived by one son, James Fields (Erika) of Viper; one sister, Juanita Nix of Dwarf; one grandson, James Williams Fields III; fiancé, Donald Justice; special friends, Emery Fields, Glenna Vanover, Judy Eldridge and Leigh Anne Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Fields Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Grace Harness
Grace Harness, 82, of Busy, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Bull Creek, Tenn., May 26, 1939, the daughter of the late Roosevelt Harness and the late Ethel Harness. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to sing in the choir and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Remon “Big Foot” Harness; two sisters, Eula Harness and Ruby Massengale; brother, Harold Harness; great-grandson, Hunter McIntosh.
She is survived by her son, Randy Lee “Moose” Harness (Leslie) of Fiesty; two daughters, Kathy Callahan of Busy, Virginia Oldaker (Dewayne Collins) of Clarksburg, W. Va.; brother, Ray Harness (Hazel) of Lafollette, Tenn.; two sisters, Juanita Adkins of Oneida, Tenn., Hazel Wright (Robert) of Huntsville, Tenn., seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, at Typo Baptist Church. Burial followed in the J.B. Couch Family Cemetery, Couchtown. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Beecher Holland
Beecher Holland, 62, of Ary, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, May 1, 1959, the son of the late R.C. Williams and the late Margaret Holland Kelly.
Beecher Holland is survived by a host of brothers, sisters, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Buddy Turner, Clayton Stacy and Derrick Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kenneth Hoskins
Kenneth Wayne Hoskins, 60, of Bulan, died Friday, October 29, 2021.
He was born in Perry County, December 4, 1960, the son of the late Egbert Hoskins and the late Ella Stacy Hoskins.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Burcham (Will) of Combs; two sons, Kenneth Hoskins (Lexi) of Bulan, Javen Hoskins (Markena) of Bulan; two sisters, Donna Bush of Whitesburg, Mary McIntosh of Bulan; one brother, Harold David Hoskins of Bulan; one grandchild, Bentley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 at Hardburly Church with Johnny Ambrose officiating. Burial followed in the Hardburly Cemetery, Bulan. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Omar Huff
Omar Kevin Huff, 63, of Busy, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Huff Cemetery, Confluence. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Eugene Maggard
Eugene Carl Maggard, 44, of Viper, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 4, 1977, the son of the late Eugene Maggard and the late Theresa Jones Maggard.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Geraldine Jones; paternal grandmother, Bessie Wells; and aunt, Nancy Smith.
He is survived by two sisters, Christina Maggard (Dexter) of Viper, Jenifer Caudill (Randy) of Hazard; three nephews, Kyle Caudill, Grant Caudill and Samuel Clark; beloved pet, Mojo; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial services was held at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 31 at Middle Fork Church of Christ with Mike Hall officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dazmond Morgan
Dazmond Morgan, 26, formerly of Hazard, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Ind.
He was born July 6, 1955, the son of Vernon J. Morgan and Jessica Harris Wagner.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jesse Harris.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Damonte J. Morgan; grandparents, Vernon Morgan, Joyce Morgan and Eva Harris; two brothers; and two sisters including, Mickie Harris (Mike); two nieces, Jazmine and Ziva; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30 at New Hope Church with Bishop Christopher Lee officiating. Burial followed in the Town Mountain Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Charles Sizemore
Charles Raymond Sizemore, 50, of Buckhorn, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, January 30, 1971, the son of the late Martha Combs and Charlie Sizemore (Jean) of Busy. He loved fishing, hunting, singing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Danny Combs; brothers, Carlos Sizemore and Noah Benjamin Sizemore; two sisters, Bonita Smith and Melissa Gail Johnson; great niece, Kira Helton.
In addition to his father, he is survived by son, Kelly Raymond Sizemore of Lothair; daughter, Crystal Sizemore (Warren) Maggard of Buckhorn; two brothers, James Sizemore of Buckhorn, Dewey Sizemore of Buckhorn; two sisters, Tricia Crank (Adam Miniard) of Hazard, Lillie Sizemore of Buckhorn; great niece, Aubry Neace; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 1, at Altro Church of God at Gays Creek with Chris Turner. Burial followed in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Hank Smith
Hank Junior Smith, 29, of Hazard, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born October 17, 1992, the son of Henry Wayne Smith (Wendy) and Lillie Mae McIntosh.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Henry Smith.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Eli Smith; one sister, Melinda Sue Smith Pollard; maternal grandfather, Luther McIntosh; paternal grandmother, Jenny Smith; aunt, Jennifer Jent; uncles, David Smith, Randy Smith and Robert McIntosh; nieces, Marilyn, Mattie and Mary; and a host of family and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tommy Watts
Tommy Lee Watts, 63, of Lexington, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, February 5, 1958, the son of Betty Combs Watts and the late Dempsey Watts.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Nannie Bell Combs and Tom and Sophia Watts.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Betty Combs Watts of Lexington; two sons, Stephen Kyle Watts (Susan) of Lawrenceburg, Lee Thomas Watts of Lexington; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Curtis Williams
Curtis “Pap” Williams, 75, of Slemp, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, January 10, 1946, the son of the late Marvin Williams and the late Delphia Williams. He was an avid root digger and loved hunting for Indian Artifacts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Williams; two brothers, Woodrow Williams and Hue Darrell “Buck” Williams.
He is survived by his son, Jeffery Curtis Williams (Jennifer) of Monrovia, Ind.; daughter, Loretta Baker (Keith) of Slemp; three brothers, Bill Williams (Grace) of Ind., Dickie Williams of Cornettsville, Danny Williams (Melanie) of Blackey; three sisters, Rean Halcomb of Ind., Lena Mae Slone (Jackie) of Viper, Linda Sue Williams of Cornettsville; eight grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitations were held at 6 p.m. November 1, at Puncheon Camp of the Lord Jesus Christ with Eugene Baker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
