Geraldine Brashear
Geraldine Brashear, 91, of Hazard, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, September 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Garfield Baker and the late Mary Couch Baker. She was a retired secretary at the Department of Corrections, a Kentucky Colonel and also a member of the Airport Gardens Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rex Baker and Roy Baker; two sisters, Madeline Strunk and June Baker.
She is survived by one daughter, Denise Brashear of Hazard; one son, Blake Brashear (Pattie) of Scuddy; two grandchildren, Austin Brashear (Faronia), Sarah Brashear (Peyton Wooton); one great grandchild, William Ryder Wooton; two special nieces, Jenny Rumpler and Deloris Strunk Henson; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Garfield Baker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Airport Gardens Baptist Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Luddy Campbell
Luddy Wayne Campbell, 59, of Columbia, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the TJ Samson Community Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Lower Lost Creek Pentecostal Church with Ed Daniels officiating. Burial followed in the Daniels Family Cemetery, Danraven. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Samuel Conway
Samuel Conway, 93, of Ary, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Ary, August 31, 1927 the son of the late Calaway Conway and the late Betty Conway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Vivian Conway; son, Robert Conway; grandchild, Kerry Lucinda Lenn; two brothers, Curtis and R.B.; five sisters, Oma, Della, Effie, Martha, and Lula. He had retired from Southwestern Portland Cement Company in Fairborn, Ohio where he worked for 30 years, then before retirement worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years. He enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Blair Memorial Church.
He is survived by his wife, Suda Conway of Ary; two sons, Marvin Conway (Kathryn) of Ary, Kenny Conway (Cynthia Louisa) of Ary; daughter, Vietta Draper (Moses) of London, OH; brother, Calaway Conway, Jr. (Nancy) of Tenn.; sister, Alvida Harden (Steve) of Clayhole; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, at the Blair Memorial Church with Pastor Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Calaway Conway Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dennie Couch
Dennie Couch, 72, of Slemp, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the UK Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, July 19, 1948, the son of the late Isom Couch and the late Mary Halcomb Couch.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Darrell, Bethel, and Charles Couch; one sister, Thelma Jean Couch. He was a United States Army Veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the Owner of D&S Furniture for 33 years and worked at Blue Diamond.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Couch of Slemp; one son, Shane Couch (Kriti) of Hyden; two brothers, Vernon Couch of Letcher Co., Jimmy Ray Couch of Vicco; two sisters, Wanda Watts of Slemp, Linda Coots of Slemp; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, November 5, at the Puncheon Camp Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with Arnold Shepherd, Eugene Baker and Ernest Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Asher Family Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites will be performed by the Leslie County D.A.V. Chapter #133
Charles Estep
Charles Douglas Estep, 61, of Buckhorn died Friday, October 30, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, November 2, at the Mount Paran Baptist Church with Bob Rice, Mike Gibson, and John Wayne Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Clara Barger Cemetery, Saul. Arrangements were the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donald Fields
Donald E. Fields of Hazard died Monday, October 28, 2020 in Naples, Florida after a long battle with cancer.
He was born December 28, 1937
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanne Fields; three sons Don JR, William and Daniel Fields; two granddaughters, Ashton Reynolds and Kirsten Fields; and two great granddaughters, Bella and Sutton Reynolds.
At this time, a celebration of life will be at a later date and will be private.
Billie McCoy
Billie Slone McCoy, 84, formerly of Hazard and Pikeville, died Friday, October 30, 2020.
She was born January 27, 1936, the daughter of the late Ballard and Myrtle Carter Slone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, J T McCoy; six brothers: Junior Slone, Walter Slone, Charles Slone, Donald Slone, Ronald Slone, and Bob Slone; and five sisters, Madge Adkins, Betty Tackett, Irene Edwards, Geraldine Phillips, and Shirley Slone.
She took on a variety of jobs, from sales clerk at R. H. Hobbs Department Store to cooking in the cafeteria at Roy G. Eversole Elementary, but her most cherished roles were those of doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. An avid roller skater in her youth and bowling enthusiast at midlife, her curious sense of adventure fueled a beautiful journey at ball games and speech tournaments; her kids and grandkids could always count on her to volunteer for PTA bake sales, Booster Club, and school field trips. She followed her husband, Trig, in membership at Mayflower Unity Baptist Church.
She is survived by one brother, George Slone of Pikeville; three sons, Keith (Pam) McCoy of Hazard, Tim (Sherri) McCoy and Jay McCoy both of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kristy) McCoy of Pikeville , Todd (Brooke) McCoy, Lawren (Jarrod) Portwood, J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Balea McCoy, and Dallas McCoy, all of Lexington; as well as ten great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, at J.W. Call & Son Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ken Childers of Mayflower Unity Baptist Church officiating. Burial followed at Johnson Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Todd McCoy, Ryan McCoy, J T McCoy II, Seth McCoy, Dallas McCoy, and Jarrod Portwood. Arrangements were under the direction of J.W. Call & Son Funeral Chapel, Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, 6476 Caney Creek Road, Pikeville, KY 41501
Teddy Simmons III
Teddy Eugene Simmons III (Little Man), 21, of Combs, died Friday, October 23, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Dean DeMaris officiating. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
