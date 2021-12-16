Rondoff Bolin
Rondoff Bolin, 83, of Viper, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hardburly, January 14, 1938, the son of the late Auty Bolin and the late Cuba Dobson Bolin. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a retired electrical engineer for Procter & Gamble.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Obed, Darrell, Ricky and Gary Bolin; and one sister, Genora Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Clara Caudill Bolin; one daughter, Paulette Caudill of Viper; one brother, Nelson Bolin of Hulen; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with David Kilburn officiating. Burial followed in the Evarts Memorial Gardens, Evarts. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Special thanks to Terry Caudill, Danny Maggard, Bridgett Eldridge, The Veteran Home Based Team and Bluegrass Care Navigators
Della Brock
Della Mae Brock, 78, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born on April 7, 1943 in Cawood, the daughter of Leander W. Cole and Rosie Lee Owens. She married Roger A. Brock at age 17 on September 3, 1960. They were married for 56 years. In that time, she was a true Army wife for 30 years and supported her husband through his ranks while raising a family of four. They had lived in Wildflecken Germany, Milford Virginia, Lexington Kentucky, Ft Bliss Texas, Fort Knox Kentucky, Frankfurt Germany and then settled in Sacramento, CA. She held several different jobs including waitressing, making calculators at Texas Instruments and as a secretary at the Sacramento Army Depot. Nothing pleased her more than cooking for her whole family. She defied time in the kitchen and was able to whip up dinner in a very short time and have multiple dishes piping hot and ready for the family. She had a passion in making patchwork quilts and has given one to each of her family. We will quite literally always have that warm memory from her. She loved her sports! She was an avid fan of the Washington (formerly Redskins) football team, Sacramento Kings and SF Giants and enjoyed watching the televised games with her son, Roger. In previous years, she was the #1 fan for her grandkid’s soccer and baseball games. She is survived by her children; Susan Brock, Katherine (Kevin) O’Keefe, Vera (Brian) VanBuskirk, and Roger D. (Cynthia) Brock; 11 Grandchildren, Jason (Micah) Brock, Kira (Cory) Robinson, Brody (Diana) Zimprich, Nathan (Kimberly) Brock, Jessica Zimprich, Ashley (Michael Sherman) Brock, Ryan (Brittany) O’Keefe, Amanda Brock, Cortney Roberts, and Russell Brock; 19 great grandchildren; her brother, Sam Cole, and many sisters and brothers in-law. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Roger A. Brock; son, Vernon L. Brock; grandson’s, Alden Brock and Jakob Zimprich; her loving sister Mildred Merrit; brothers, Colburn and Johnnie Cole. Mom quote — “You wake up in the morning and thank the good Lord for another day.” She will be greatly missed and live in our hearts forever.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 16 at East Lawn 9189 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
Carla Costello
Carla Marie Costello, 45, of Vicco, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Costello Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Loretta Goodwin
Loretta Ann Goodwin, 76, of Happy, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born July 22, 1945, the daughter of the late James Creech and the late Euna Lawson Creech. She was a member of Happy Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Goodwin; one son, Matthew Goodwin; two sisters, Regina Newman and Donna Baker; one brother, Steve Creech.
She is survived by one son, Anthony Goodwin of Happy; three sisters, Eva Young of Happy, Floretta Combs of Nicholasville, Sonya Tucker of Happy; two brothers, Jeffery Creech (Brenda) of Happy, Albert Ray Creech (Leann) of Happy; three grandchildren; Nikki Fields, Megan Goodwin and Zackary Goodwin; two great grandchildren, Christopher and Emma.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Emalene Grigsby
Emalene Combs Grigsby, 78, of Rowdy, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born August 31, 1943 in Rowdy, the daughter of the late Monroe Combs and the late Ibbie Neace Combs. She was a member of Mt. Carmal Baptist Church and was retired from the Food Stamp Office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Eliza Grigsby; and one great grandchild, Willow.
She is survived by one son, Gary Grigsby of Rowdy; one sister, Anita Swessel of Lexington; one brother, Beacher Combs of Rowdy; two grandchildren, Brandi Campbell, Cody Grigsby; one great-grandchild, Brayden; and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 15 at Mt. Carmel Church with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Cleda Hughes
Cleda Mae Hughes, 74, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral service were held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Burton Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wilbur Jones
Wilbur Dennis Jones, 85, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 9, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 31, 1936, the son of the late Samuel Jones and the late Ida Whitaker Jones. He retired from the Home Lumber Company and was also a truck driver for the Perry County Fiscal Court.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Reva Jones; son, Gary Jones; brother, S.M. Jones; sisters, Muriel Smith, Edith Combs, Violet Napier, Glenna Hall, Ora Mae, and Georgia Todd.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Jones of Hazard; daughter, Tamatha Dawn Jones of Hazard; brother, Norris Jones (Wilma) of Dice; one grandchild; one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Roy Chenault officiating. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
James Mullins
James Richard Charles Mullins, 38, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born February 17, 1983. He was a United States Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Imogene Mullins; mother, Myra Combs.
He is survived by one sister, Laura Ann Mullins of Hazard; three brothers, Steven Mullins of Bonnyman, Piercy Mullins of Hazard, Eddie Mullins of Hazard; step father, Paul Ernest Combs; and a host of family and friends.
Visitations were held Monday, December 13, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made towards the funeral expenses.
Sue Salem
Sue Salem, 77, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Curt Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Christopher Sandlin
Christopher Kelly Sandlin, 49, of Hazard, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at U.K. Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Anthony Shepherd
Anthony Ray “Bear” Shepherd, 41, of Sassafras, died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, May 20, 1980, the son of Otis Ray and Diane Shepherd of Cornettsville. He was the best Dad, and his family was always number one. He also loved basketball and anything outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and a host of aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Shepherd of Sassafras; son, Kamdyn Ray Shepherd; daughter, Kearstyn Lynn Davis; three sisters, Nora Asher (Scott), D.J. Shepherd, Rulanna Farler (Carlin); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Nathan Crump and Danny Dixon officiating. Burial followed in the Arch Halcomb Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Paul Stamper
Paul David “Red” Stamper, 60, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, November 21, 1961, the son of the late Bud Stamper and the late Dorothy Stamper. He loved to fish, read, and spend time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Kayla Francis Riddle.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Maxine Stamper of Gays Creek; three brothers, Lynn Stamper (Lisa) of Brownsfork, Stephen Stamper (Michelle) of Chavies, Robert Stamper of Chavies; sister, Pamela Stamper of Chavies; three special grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and special friends of the Chavies community.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Brian Bridges officiating. Burial followed in the Government Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lydia Watts
Lydia Watts, 91, of Hardburly, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born August 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Willie Walters and the late Margaret Shepherd Walters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Watts; four sons, Richard Combs, Lewis Watts, Darrell Watts and Daniel Watts; two grandsons, James Longworth and Kevin Watts; four sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by four daughters, Lura Mae Guy (Rich) of Knoxville, Tenn., Vivian Longworth (Danny) of Hazard, Gladys Walker of Hazard, Sharon Shepherd (Jeff) of Hazard; one brother, Bob Walters (Evelyn) of Hazard; two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Watts and Kimberly Watts; 14 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ernie Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Freda Whitaker
Freda Whitaker, 77, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, January 5, 1946, the daughter of the late Robert Smith and the late Alma Williams Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Eric Whitaker; three brothers, Larry Smith, Otto Smith, and Lonnie Smith; three sisters, Gertrude Brewer, Carolyn Jean Smith, Geraldene Smith; son-in-law, Johnny Joseph.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Whitaker of Big Creek; three daughters, Angie Joseph of Viper, Melissa Whitaker of Big Creek, Karla Jones (Buck, Jr.) of Big Creek; five brothers, Tinsley Smith (Carolyn) of Mich., Bobby Smith of Mich., Bruce Smith (Betty) of Avawam, Jerry Smith of Wooton, Ronnie Smith (Shirley) of Big Creek; sister, Lillie Davidson of Mich.; six grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ivan Woods
Ivan Wesley Woods, 93, of Hazard, died Sunday, December 5, 2021.
He was born March 21, 1928 in Milroy, Ind., the son of the late Iva Gildewell Woods and William Woods. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for the Upjohn Co. until his retirement. In addition to that, he was also a businessman and part owner in several businesses in Hazard.
After graduating high school, he drove for Mayflower Moving Vans until he was drafted into the Army. He was in the Korean War for 2 years as a demolition's expert. After serving his country, he enrolled at Union College in Barbourville. His GI Bill only paid for 3 years of college. With no extra money to cover a 4th year, he worked hard, took many classes and graduated in 3 years. He was then offered the job with Upjohn and relocated to Hazard. He had several opportunities to move up with the company but always chose to stay in Hazard. Hazard was home! He was loved by many and will be missed immensely.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jean Woods; two sisters and four brothers.
He is survived by one daughter, Paula Spitzler (Ken) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sons, Paul Woods and Neil Woods of Hazard; eight grandchildren, Jared Woods (Sarah), Jacob Woods, Maci Woods, Taylor Sharkey (Kevin), Patrick Woods, Madison Woods, Jon Woods and Dakota Napier; eight great grandchildren, Noah, Lucy, Grace, Carter, Blayze, Axel, Elliott and Benny; sister-in-law, Joyce Fox; special friend, Beth Cole; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Barbourville City Cemetery, Barbourville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center.
