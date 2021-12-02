Curtis Combs
Curtis Combs, 87, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, June 1, 1934, the son of the late Lee Combs and the late Nannie Bell Dixon Combs. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army and enjoyed woodworking, working in the Church, going to Church, and telling people about Jesus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dava Lynn Williams; son, Curtis Wayne Combs; one grandchild, Dylan Chase Combs; one sister, Goldie Campbell.
He is survived by his wife Lois Combs of Christopher; foster daughter, Bunny Jo Melton; two brothers, Clayburn Combs of Lexington, Clifford Combs (Barbara) of Christopher; two sisters, Betty Watts of Lexington, Anna Napier (E.R.) of Ten Miler; son-in-law, Joe Williams; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
George Little
George Junior Little, 51, of Combs, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
He was born June 10, 1970, the son of Margie Sizemore Little and the late George Granville Little.
In addition to his father, he is also preceded in death by one brother, Ray Little.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Crystal Napier Little; one daughter, Harley Madison Little of Combs; one son, Charlie John Little of Combs; one brother, Thomas Little (Holli) of Ind.; special sisters, Patricia Mobelini, Brady Begley and Brittany Begley; three nephews, Cooper, Dustin and Dylan Little; one niece, Everlee Little; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Roy Johnson and Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lawrence Merrill
Lawrence “Larry” Merrill, 64, of Jackson, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, October 13, 1957, the son of the late Levi Merrill and the late Fern “Edwards” Merrill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Burnice, William, Denny and Denver Ray Merrill; one sister, Carol Jean Carrier.
He is survived by five sisters, Lillian Cole, Marie Maggard, Mary Lou Lawson, Doris Coots, Connie Jones; three brothers, Ed Merrill, Alex Merrill, Glenn Merrill; companion, Jennifer Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 4 at Bowlings Creek Church of Christ with Tim Maggard and Albert Little officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Barbara Sellers
Barbara L Sellers, 78, of Hazard, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
She was born September 17, 1945, the daughter of the late Claude Williams and the late Edna Williams Collins. She was an owner and operator of Sellers Furniture Store located in Hazard. She was affiliated with the Full Gospel Church of Upper Second Creek, a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of the Perry Hazard Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sellers; two sons, Daniel Sellers and Paul Randall Sellers.
She is survived by two daughters, Rose Shields (Glenn) of Hazard, Valarie Campbell (Dwayne) of Hazard; one son, James Bart “Barry” Sellers of Hazard; two grandchildren, Cody Shields of Hazard, Devin Campbell of Hazard; two great-grandchildren, Rosalie Shields, Wyatt Shields; special friend, Virgil Woods; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Carter and Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Nancy Shepherd
Nancy Ann Smith Shepherd, 41, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 28, 1979, the daughter of the late Alex Smith and the late Fern Louise Gay.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Shepherd; one brother, James Earl Smith.
She is survived by one daughter, Kaitlyn McKinnley Shepherd of Hazard; step-son, Ricky Feltner; brother, Johnny Smith (Donna) of Combs; sister, Lola Jean Nichols (Randy) of Middletown, Oh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
All services were held private. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Keith Stidham
Keith Stidham, 69, of Busy, died Friday, November 26, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Little Willard Church of Christ with Clifford Colwell officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham-Campbell Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Tommy Watts
Tommy Lee Watts, 63, of Lexington, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, February 5, 1958, the son of Betty Combs Watts and the late Dempsey Watts.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Nannie Bell Combs and Tom and Sophia Watts.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two sons, Stephen Kyle Watts (Susan) of Lawrenceburg, Lee Thomas Watts of Lexington; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Eddie Wooton
Eddie Dewayne “Bubba” Wooton, 38, of Hazard, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, October 26, 1983, the son of Jean Karol Perkins Wooton and the late Eddie Ray Wooton. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one sister, Kristy Napier (Justin) of Hazard; two special cousins, Kenneth Miller and Eddie Wayne Edwards; and a loving host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Family Cemetery, Linefork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
