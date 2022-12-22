Harlan Clark Jr.
Harlan Clark Jr., 76, died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Mary Breckinridge-ARH Hospital, Hyden.
He was born in Yeaddiss, September 30, 1946, the son of the late Harlan Clark and Judy Coots. He was a retired employee of the Leslie Co. Board of Education in the Maintenance Department. He assisted his sons in the family car business, Clark's Auto Sales after retirement. He was a devoted member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Yeaddiss. He had a variety of interests and hobbies; bee keeping, gardening, canning, deer hunting, fishing, ginsenging, caring for his livestock and working at his sons auto sales and greeting people. He was a true outdoorsman. The family stated he enjoyed a really strong cup of coffee and kept his house temperature very hot. His greatest joy in life came from being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Jewleen, Teresa, Melda, Linda Sue, Helen, Joyce; brothers, John Clark, Ray Clark and Lonnie Clark.
He is survived by his loving companion, Rita Coots, mother of children, Louise Clark; beloved sons, Richard Clark (Deborah) of London,, Junior Ray Clark (Lois) of Smilax, Glenn Clark (Wanda) of London, Randall Clark (Rebecca) of Smilax; cherished daughters, Norma Pennington (Rodney) of Smilax, Judy Marie Turner (Doug) of Smilax; Collyn Coots whom he loved and raised as his own son; Rita's children. Brian Coots, Clarence Coots; brothers, Ronald Clark, Donald Clark and Sue of Yeaddiss, ; sisters, Imogene Turner of Hyden, Phyllis Adams of Berea, Brenda Williams of Harlan, 22 treasured grandchildren, Scottie, Patricia, Ronnie Allen, Elizabeth, Leanna, Amber, Nathan, Brianna, Hunter, Isabella, Aleah, Olivia, Aaron, Samuel, Paul, Allyson, Makayla, Brooklyn, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Zachary and Dakota; 14 treasured, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Yeaddiss with Rev. Donald Kilburn and Rev. Billy Joe Lewis. Burial followed in the Clark Family Cemetery, Yeaddiss.
Pallbearers, Richard Clark, Junior Ray Clark, Randal Clark, Glenn Clark, Rodney Pennington, Collyn Coots, Clarence Wayne Coots and Brian Coots
Ode Fields
Ode Jean Fields, 80, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Hazard Health & Rehabilitation.
She was born in Hazard, January 8, 1942, the daughter of the late Melvin Fugate and the late Betty Miller Fugate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Fields; son, Randall Lynn Napier; twin sister, Joyce Dean; sister, Mamie Louise Fugate; brother, John Corbett Fugate; four additional brothers and sisters with the last name of Fugate.
She is survived by one son, Glenn Dale Smith of Indianapolis, Ind.; two daughters, Deborah Neace of Bonnyman, Janet Lee Campbell of Bonnyman; special sister, Dora of Fla.; special brother, Adam of Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitations were held Sunday, December 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Terri Hollifield
Terry Lynn Hollifield, 53, of Dwarf, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Knott County, August 22, 1969, the daughter of Mary Smith Hollifield and the late Shelby Hollifield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy Hollifield and Shella Brewer.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, Dustin Caudill (Jessica) of Cornettsville, Shane Caudill (Heather) of Buckhorn; two brothers, Robert Hollifield of Dwarf, Henley Hollifield (Joy) of Littcarr; four grandchildren, Ian Caudill, Landon Caudill, Hailey Caudill and Ryder Caudill; special companion, Eddie Curtis; special friends, Kim Chandler Roberts, and Tank; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at Dwarf Baptist Church with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Little Jink Ritchie Cemetery, Ball Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Franklin Jett
Franklin Charles “Tubby” Jett, 69, of Gays Creek, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, December 19 at County Line Community Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Billy Logan
Billy Logan, 69, of Cornettsville, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care.
He was born July 22, 1953, the son of Agnes Logan. He was a surface miner superintendent. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved watching them play sports.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruby Cornett.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Logan; two sons, Chad Logan (Erin) of Viper, Derek Logan of Viper; four grandchildren, Dylan (Amanda), Lailkyn, Gaige and Ross; three great grandchildren, Carter, Kendyl and Westlynn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eric Napier, Scotty Halcomb and Danny Dixon officiating. Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ernasteen Luigi
Ernasteen “Liz” Luigi, 85, of Vicco, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Vicco, February 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Floyd Watts and the late Italy Watts. She proudly served in the United States Air Force for approximately 21-years. She enjoyed her family, attending ball games, and enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Luigi; two brothers, Rodney Watts and Skyler Watts; two sisters, Georgia Gail Whitley and Sheila Watts.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Couch (Jody) of Vicco; brother, Baron Watts (Serenia) of Vicco; nephews, Randall Riley (Lauren) of Hindman, Bradley Couch (Kelsey) of Vicco, Buddy Watts (Wendy) of Vicco; special niece, Verlia McDougal of Vicco; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites will be performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Mildred Martin
Mildred Ann Martin, 78, of Hazard, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 25, 1944, the daughter of the late Pearl Grigsby and the late Ethel Grigsby. She enjoyed quilting and making ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Martin; two sisters, Lena Rose Grigsby and Victoria Grigsby; and five brothers, DeVaughn, Pearl Jr., Mitchell, Talmon and Melvin Grigsby.
She is survived by one sister, Laura Fields (Thomas) of Bulan; and one brother, Sim Grigsby (Katherine) of Bulan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Grigsby Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Millard Miller
Millard Miller, 91, of Lost Creek, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Dice, August 17, 1931, the son of the late Scott Miller and the late Callie Miller. He loved gardening, and his chickens, his grandchildren and any kids period. He also loved playing his banjo and going to church when he was able.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Miller of Lost Creek; three daughters, Mary Sue Miller of Hazard, Mona Pearl Bush (Henry) of Krypton, Florence Jean Jones (Elmer) of Lost Creek; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ken Miller, Carol and Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Millertown Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowing Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sherry Miller
Sherry D. Miller, 68, of Bulan, died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Danville, July 2, 1954, the daughter of the late Carl Talson and the late Jewel Adams Talson. She loved taking care of all her babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sondra Wilson; and one brother, Carl Talson Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Miller; four daughters, Leedalea Bush (Shannon) of Lexington, Carla Newton of Blackey, Sheila Absher (Tim) of Sandlick and Susan Trost of Neon; one son, Davis Trost (Karen) of Frankfort; ten grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Kelsey Stacy
Kelsey Columbs “KC” Stacy, 83, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born April 2, 1939, the son of the late Columbus Stacy and the late Alma Mae Smith Stacy. He worked for Falcon Coal for over 30 years. He enjoyed fly fishing and gunsmithing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Danny Stacy and Gregory Stacy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Wells Stacy; two sons, Tony Stacy (Georgia) of Hazard, Time Stacy (Rebecca) of Whitley City; three brothers, Tennessee Stacy (Joyce) of Hazard, Bondy Stacy (Johnnie) Chelsea of Mich., and Quentin Stacy (Zola) of Hazard; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and the Bessie Smith Family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Randy Johnson and Manuel Grace officiating. Burial followed in the Upperland Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
