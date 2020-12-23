William Abner
William “Bill” Edward Abner, 51, of London, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Buckhorn.
He was born May 16, 1969, the son of the late Charlie Abner and the late Hazel Rice Abner. He was a logger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis “Goat” Abner and John Anber.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Lou Noble Abner; two daughters, Brittany Combs (Roger) of Leslie County and Kailyn Chenault of London; two sons, Derrik Abner of Georgetown and Austin Abner of Chavies; five sisters; Geraldine Abner of Buckhorn, Anne Collins of Buckhorn, Glenda Smith of OH, Marlene Stokely of Buckhorn and Nancy Baker of Buckhorn; five brothers; Benny, Robert, Tolbert, Elisha and Culley Abner all of Buckhorn; one grandchild, Adalynn Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 21, at the Rock Bottom Church with Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jerry Baker
Jerry Lynn Baker, 75, of Busy, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Combs, February 5, 1945, the son of the late Ernest Baker and the late Gladys Best Baker. He was a retired coal miner, and a member of the Couchtown Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby Baker, Paul Baker and Ernest Baker Jr.; one great grandson, Easton Bo Caudill.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Fugate Baker; four daughters, Tammy Combs (Can) of Georgetown, Sharon Callahan (Dwayne) of Cornettsville, Jerri Raichel (Roger) of Hazard, Rhonda Gross (Donnie Shane) of Yeaddiss; one son, Randy Baker (Linda) of Busy; one sister, Sandra Creators of Fla.; one brother, Charles Baker of Oh; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Terry Eversole officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Eunice Cornett
Eunice Cornett, 85, of Hazard, died Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hazard Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Hazard, October 31, 1935, the daughter of the late Lula Cornett. She loved all sorts of flowers.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two Brothers, Willie Cornett and Walter Cornett; and a host of aunts and uncles.
She is survived by a special friend, Jerry Combs of Christopher.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Cornett Cemetery, Christopher with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Barbara Keith
Barbara Ann Keith, 57, of Delphia, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, February 2, 1963, the daughter of the late Harlan Cornett and the late Ona Combs Cornett.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Keith, Jr.; three brothers, David Cornett, Logan Cornett, and Boyd Cornett; sister, Brenda Lee Coots. She was strong willed with a kind heart and loved being a mother and helping people.
She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Lynn Collins (Timothy Wade) of Happy; son, Lloyd Dwayne Keith of Delphia; sister, Beulah Holbrook of Slemp; brother, Harold Dean Cornett; two nieces; one nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 20 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Wade Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Stony Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ottis Standafer
Ottis Standafer, 82, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born December 16, 1938, the son of the late Green Standafer and the late Dutches Melton Standafer. He was a retired carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Standafer; two brothers, Coleman Standafer and Stanley Standafer; and three sisters, Carrie Caudill, Maxine Riddle and Alta Trent.
He is survived by one daughter, Teresa Standafer; special family, James N. Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ernest Vance
Ernest Vance, 75, of Hazard, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Erwin Tenn., March 15, 1945, the son of the late John Henry Vance and the late Opal Hensley Vance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Vance.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Craft Vance; one daughter, Phyllis Ann Vance of Tenn.; one son, Colt Vance of Hazard; three brothers, Jackie Vance, David Vance and Bobby Vance, all of Tenn.; one sister, Phyllis Vance of Tenn.; and a loving host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
