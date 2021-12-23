Linda Branson
Linda Darlene Branson, 71, of Viper, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Branson Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Coy Cornett
Coy Cornett, 82, of Viper, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Viper, October 2, 1939, the son of the late Eli Cornett and the late June Cornett. He was a retired construction worker and loved the outdoors and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Smith; and one sister, Marty McClellen.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Jackson Cornett; three daughters, June Allen (Dale) of Ga., Tina Waycaster (Ricky) of Ga., Donna Farmer of Ga.; two sons, Coy Cornett (Whitney) of Ga., Gene Farmer of Ga.; two sisters, Brenda Caudill (Bill) of Viper, Margaret Joseph (Oakley) of Viper; one brother, Buck Cornett (Rhonda) of Viper; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 19 at Middle Fork Church of Christ with Mike Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Cornett Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Fred Daniels
Fred Daniels, 85, of Busy, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his residence in Busy.
He was born in Harlan, November 24, 1936, the son of the late Harrison Daniels and the late Georgia Marie Daniels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his life-partner, Marie Gray.
He is survived by four step-sons, Harold Gray, Jr. of Busy, Kenny Gray of Busy, Eddie Gray of Busy, Jabber Gray of Busy; brother, Sam Daniels of Busy; sister, Gerladene Bond of London; special friend, George Francis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Terry Riddle and Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Dickerson Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ella Hamilton
Ella Rea Hamilton, 80, of Viper, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was September 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Lee Caudill and the late Neomi Brashear Gilbert. She was a caregiver for Kentucky River Community Care. She was a member of the Upper Middle Fork Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending her time quilting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin Hamilton; one son, Everett Fields; and one sister, Rena Vay Adams.
She is survived by two sons, Brian Morton (Samantha) of Viper, Glenn Fields (Peggy) of Viper; one step daughter, Teresa Fields of Viper; six grandchildren; two grandson-in-laws; five great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 17 at Upper Middle Fork Church of Christ with Wes Halcomb officiating. Burial followed in the Brashear Evans Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Holliday
Patricia Lynn Holliday, 54, of Hazard, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 26, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Benny Miller
Benny Miller, 57, of Madison, Ind., died Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born April 16, 1964, the son of the late Earnest Miller and the late Katie Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ricky, Douglas, Mickey and Marlow Miller.
He is survived by two sons, Benjamin Miller (Abby) of Ind., Don Miller (Ashley) of Ind.; one daughter, Emily Miller of Ind.; one sister, Dottie Collins (Larry) of Lost Creek; seven grandchildren, Jaysen, Elijah, Benjamin II, Brayden, Addelyn, Gibson and Taelyn; best friend, Rick Seal; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, at Millertown Baptist Church with Calvin Bowling, Noah Miller and Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Millertown Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Zola Montgomery
Zola Edwina Phenon Montgomery, 77, of Hazard, died Monday, December 13, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
She was born January 14, 1944, the daughter of the late Jimerson Montgomery and the late Irma Walker Montgomery. She was a retired clerk for Kentucky Power.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Ray Montgomery.
She is survived by three Lovetta Gipson, Laura Hagins, Donna Sue Montgomery; three brothers, Lerenzo B. Montgomery (Tosim), Ronald Montgomery (Lisa), Jimerson M. Montgomery (Dalanda); special family, Holly Lindon and family, Renee Christian and family and Betty Gail Combs and family; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 18 at Town Mountain Baptist Church with Dirk Combs, Steve Jones and Emily Hudson officiating. Burial followed in the Town Mtn. Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Alvin Ritchie
Alvin Martin Ritchie, 84, of Happy, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, March 12, 1937, the son of the late Carlie Ritchie and the late Anna Smith Ritchie. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Jent; and one grandson, Derek Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Jent Ritchie; two daughters, Darlene Bush (Doug), Elizabeth Smith; one step-son, Ricky Jent; two sisters, Christine Ritchie, Vicki Ritchie; three grandchildren, David Allen Spencer, Brittany Bailey (Cameron), Brooke Deppenmeier; two great grandchildren, Baily and Coast; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside services was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Bush Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jerry Smith
Jerry Ronald Smith, 77, Hazard, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 25, 1944, the son of the late Rufus B. Smith and the late Mattie Horn Smith. He was the original manager at Long John Silver where he worked for 33 years. He was a native of Hazard and he loved the city so much. He enjoyed his beach trips to Florida where he was well known along the beach as "The Sandman". He had a love for building sandcastles. He loved people and people loved him. He was a great storyteller, and his memory will be forever treasured.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jayne Squires.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny Smith; one son, Rufus Todd Smith of Hazard; one step-son, James Terry of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Jon Bruce Smith (Karen) of Lexington; special aunt, Bobbie Steele; three step grandchildren, Sean Terry (Ashley), Lean Mitchell (Andrew) and Dana Cummings (Alex); one step great grandchild, Hudson; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18 at First Presbyterian Church with Karen Harvey officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to the First Presbyterian Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Caddie Whitaker
Caddie “Bud” Whitaker, 80, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, July 11, 1941, the son of the late John Whitaker and the late Flossie Combs Whitaker. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army and also served as the D.A.V. Chaplain for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Whitaker; son, Kevin Whitaker; brothers, Charles Whitaker, Earl Whitaker, Ed Whitaker; one sister, Emmalene Whitaker Asher; brother-in-laws, Otto Smith and Larry Smith; sister-in-law, Lucille Smith and Gertrude Brewer.
He is survived by his daughters, Angie Joseph of Viper, Melissa Whitaker of Big Creek, Karla (Buck Jr.) Jones of Big Creek; brothers, Sherman Whitaker (Pat) of Avawam, Billy Ray Whitaker of Big Creek; sisters, Matilda Smith of Somerset, Laura Lewis (Pearl) of Somerset, Shirley Lewis (Victor) of Leslie Co., Debbie Melton (Bill) of Leslie Co.; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com\
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Wooton
Betty Jean Wooton, 75, of Busy, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Leslie County, February 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Elbert Colwell and the late Opha Stacy Colwell. She was a member of the Little Willard Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Wooton; one son, Jimmy Wooton; one grandson, Conner Wooton; two brothers, Henry Colwell and Elbert Colwell; one sister, Rose Eversole.
She is survived by three daughters, Winnie Baker (Beecher), Henrietta Roberts (Tony), Savanna Combs (Ray); two sons, George Wooton (Wanda), Elbert Wooton (Karen); daughter-in-law, Darlene Wooton; one brother, James Colwell; ten grandchildren, Chad, Brad, Sandy, Karen, Tonya, Anthony, Jennifer, Jimmy Jr., Clifford and George; and a host of special great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Clifford Colwell and Beecher Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Scooky Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.