Jimmie Dickerson
Jimmie Lynn Dickerson, 60, of Viper, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Janice Goebel
Janice Burgett Goebel, 84, of Hazard, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born October 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Osie Burgett and the late Agnes Combs Burgett. She enjoyed working in her garden and being a homemaker. She was a member of the Ira Comb Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by on daughter, Donna Gail Caudill; and two sisters, Barbara Goodson and Doris Cornett.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Goebel; one son, Lowell Joey Tyler of Lexington; one sister, Buena Burgett Brewer (MC) of Campton; one grandchild, Davin Caudill of Frankfort; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Craig Daniels officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
